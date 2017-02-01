Latest News
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II AF Setting Guidebook Released
This downloadable PDF guidebook from Canon’s engineers will clarify many of the details about the incredible AF system in the EOS-1D X Mark II camera. Information about the effect of different AF Cases, and various...
Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX800 Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX800 Operation Instructions or User’s Manual Available for Download in PDF. Download Links Operating Instruction : Panasonic site | Direct PDF Download Quick Guide for 4K Photo : Download Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary – New Firmware Version 1.2
SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary for Micro Four Thirds – New Firmware Version 1.2 Change log Fixed the issue of the lens’ C-AF not functioning properly when used on OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 Mark II. Firmware...
Tutorials
What is white balance & how to correct it?
White balancing is a problem that a lot of digital camera owners, and some of them with a lot of experience too, somehow choose not to address to, don’t know how to address to or...
Basics of Exposure: Aperture, ISO, Shutter & Exposure Triangle
If you’ve been taking photos on your automatic camera for quite some time, you know that a good number of the photos you took have turned out quite a bit disappointing. They’re could be too...
Understanding Bit depth
We have heard of the terms bit depth and resolution and even megapixels. Often people use them interchangeably. This is wrong as they although related to the effective resolution of the camera system, are different...
Latest Reviews
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 L IS USM Macro Lens Review
Product Summary Model name: Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 L IS USM Macro Lens Release Date: September 1, 2009 Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual Format : Full Frame Mounts: Canon Color: Black Availability: End of September 2009 Price: $1,049.00...
Vanguard Alta Pro 284 CT Tripod Review
Vanguard Alta Pro 284 CT Carbon Fiber Tripod The tripod is one of the most important photographic accessory for a nature photographer. Sometimes you need to deal with difficult angles. Winner of the prestigious 2009...
Wacom Intuos Pen & Touch Review – Photo Editing Tablet for Photographers
We all love to take picture. A picture conveys the beautiful moment we enjoyed to our viewer. They can feel the same emotional feeling we felt even though they were not present there. So, presenting a picture the way...