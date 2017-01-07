Latest News
Tough Fuji Finepix XP120 for Outdoor Adventures
Product Summary Model name: FinePix XP120 Release Date: January 5, 2017 Focus Type: Autofocus Color: Blue | Green | Sky Blue | Yellow Availability: Late February 2017 Price: $229.95 Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon Brochure Key...
FUJI Releases Graphite Fujifilm X-T2 & X-Pro2 with XF 23mm WR Lens
FUJIFILM X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition Building on the popularity of the elegant Graphite Silver version of the X-T1, Fujifilm introduces the new FUJIFILM X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition which will be supplied with tailor-made accessories including a premium leather strap, aluminum hot shoe...
Nikon D5600, Nikon COOLPIX W100 & COOLPIX A300 – Announced in USA
Nikon has officially announced Nikon D5600, COOLPIX W100 and COOLPIX A300 compact cameras for U.S. market. Nikon COOLPIX W100 and COOLPIX A300 will be available in the U.S. in February 2017. Nikon COOLPIX A300 COOLPIX A300 – $139.95...
Latest Tutorials
Nikon D810 Time-lapse Photography Tutorial
Nikon has made the time-lapse photography very easy for average users. In most of the previous Nikon’s we had to use Interval timer to shot image on location and later post process them in video...
3 Simple Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer
A Post By: Romeo Demes Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer If you are a professional photographer or an budding enthusiast, you might find joy in printing all your best captures to...
Hyperfocal Distances and It’s Importance In Getting Sharp Landscape Photograph
Landscape photography & Hyperfocal Distances An essential aspect of landscape photography is getting the whole of the frame acceptably sharp. However when we focus on a point, let’s say a tree or a rock or...
Latest Reviews
Nikon D3300 Review
What makes a photograph interesting? Which point all successful photographers have in common !! The answer is simple – Two things can make a photograph interesting. First is the MOMENT & 2nd the COMPOSITION. A...
Nikon D3300 Dynamic Range & ISO Performance Test
Nikon D3300 is the youngest of Nikon DSLR lineup. And the cheapest as well. As an entry level model it doesn’t have many pro features but still shines as a very good performer when comes...
A Comparison between AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR & AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4D IF-ED Lens
AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR is the latest 300mm F4 lens from Nikon with all sorts technological advancement. While a standard 70-300mm zoom lens meets the need of most users these prime lenses...