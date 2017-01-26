Latest News
Ricoh Unveils Ultra-Compact & Weatherproof Pentax KP the Successor of K-3
Product Summary Model name: PENTAX KP Release Date: 25th January, 2017 Focus Type: Autofocus Format : APS-C Mounts: Pentax KAF2 Color: Black | Silver Availability: 25th February, 2017 Price: $1,099.95 Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon...
Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II User’s Guide Available for Download in PDF. Download Links User’s Manual PDF Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Canon PowerShot SX430 IS Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Canon PowerShot SX430 IS User’s Guide Available for Download in PDF. Download Links User’s Manual PDF
What is Bokeh?
Bokeh is not a term that is commonly used in ordinary language. The term is rather associated to photography, so if you’re new to photography, then you may not be familiar with bokeh. What is...
Understanding Chromatic & Spherical Aberration of Lenses
Chromatic aberration Chromatic aberration is often described as the inability of the camera lens to project all the wavelengths of the reflected light from an object to hit the same focal plane (longitudinal chromatic aberration)....
How to use grey cards to set white balance?
What are these? Gray cards in photography are an way to improve the color accuracy when you’re shooting stills. It is also helpful when you want an accurate exposure with your camera. these are basically...
Nikon D3300 Dynamic Range & ISO Performance Test
Nikon D3300 is the youngest of Nikon DSLR lineup. And the cheapest as well. As an entry level model it doesn’t have many pro features but still shines as a very good performer when comes...
Nikon D3300 Review
What makes a photograph interesting? Which point all successful photographers have in common !! The answer is simple – Two things can make a photograph interesting. First is the MOMENT & 2nd the COMPOSITION. A...
Nikon AF Micro-Nikkor 200mm f/4D IF-ED Review
The Nikon AF Micro-Nikkor 200mm f/4D IF-ED was released back in 1993. When most of the lenses are updated at every 6 to 10 years, this lens is standing in production line for more than...