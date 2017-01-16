Latest News
SIGMA sd Quattro H – New Firmware Version 1.01
SIGMA sd Quattro H – New Firmware Version 1.01 Change log It corrects the phenomenon where images are not properly recorded if LOW image size is selected when processing RAW data (X3F files) on the...
Fujifilm X-T1 – New Firmware Version 5.01
Change log The functions allocated to the Front command dial are added which became disable when the firmware was upgraded to ver.5.00 from ver.4.31. The functionality when using with a flash is improved. Firmware Update...
Nikon’s 100th Anniversary Countdown Begins
Nikon Corporation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its establishment on July 25th of this year. Since its establishment (as Nippon Kogaku K.K.) in 1917, Nikon has provided the world with unique value based on...
Latest Tutorials
Nikon D810 Time-lapse Photography Tutorial
Nikon has made the time-lapse photography very easy for average users. In most of the previous Nikon’s we had to use Interval timer to shot image on location and later post process them in video...
3 Simple Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer
A Post By: Romeo Demes Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer If you are a professional photographer or an budding enthusiast, you might find joy in printing all your best captures to...
Hyperfocal Distances and It’s Importance In Getting Sharp Landscape Photograph
Landscape photography & Hyperfocal Distances An essential aspect of landscape photography is getting the whole of the frame acceptably sharp. However when we focus on a point, let’s say a tree or a rock or...
Latest Reviews
Nikon D3300 Review
What makes a photograph interesting? Which point all successful photographers have in common !! The answer is simple – Two things can make a photograph interesting. First is the MOMENT & 2nd the COMPOSITION. A...
Nikon D3300 Dynamic Range & ISO Performance Test
Nikon D3300 is the youngest of Nikon DSLR lineup. And the cheapest as well. As an entry level model it doesn’t have many pro features but still shines as a very good performer when comes...
A Comparison between AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR & AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4D IF-ED Lens
AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR is the latest 300mm F4 lens from Nikon with all sorts technological advancement. While a standard 70-300mm zoom lens meets the need of most users these prime lenses...