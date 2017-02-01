Latest News
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II AF Setting Guidebook Released
This downloadable PDF guidebook from Canon’s engineers will clarify many of the details about the incredible AF system in the EOS-1D X Mark II camera. Information about the effect of different AF Cases, and various...
Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX800 Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX800 Operation Instructions or User’s Manual Available for Download in PDF. Download Links Operating Instruction : Panasonic site | Direct PDF Download Quick Guide for 4K Photo : Download Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary – New Firmware Version 1.2
SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary for Micro Four Thirds – New Firmware Version 1.2 Change log Fixed the issue of the lens’ C-AF not functioning properly when used on OLYMPUS OM-D E-M1 Mark II. Firmware...
Tutorials
Neutral density filters
Neutral density filters help a photographer to use a longer exposure. They are used to block the amount of light that is coming through the lens and reaching the sensor of the camera. Think of...
Understanding ISO In Photography
In Photography, the sensitiveness of the sensor to light is known as ISO. Understanding ISO settings in Digital photography is very important. In order to understand this better think of walking from a bright lighted...
RAW vs JPG vs Tiff: which one is best for me?
Most first time DSLR users find themselves overwhelmed by the many different options that one can shoot images with. There is the ubiquitous JPEG, the ever dependable RAW and also the third and often the...
Latest Reviews
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 L IS USM Macro Lens Review
Product Summary Model name: Canon EF 100mm f/2.8 L IS USM Macro Lens Release Date: September 1, 2009 Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual Format : Full Frame Mounts: Canon Color: Black Availability: End of September 2009 Price: $1,049.00...
Canon G1X vs. EOS M
The Canon Powershot G1X has been launched by Canon as a latest offering from the acclaimed G series of compact cameras. The G1X can boast a 14.3 megapixel CMOS sensor that is much bigger than...
Nikon D3300 Review
What makes a photograph interesting? Which point all successful photographers have in common !! The answer is simple – Two things can make a photograph interesting. First is the MOMENT & 2nd the COMPOSITION. A...