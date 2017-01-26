Latest News
Ricoh Unveils Ultra-Compact & Weatherproof Pentax KP the Successor of K-3
Product Summary Model name: PENTAX KP Release Date: 25th January, 2017 Focus Type: Autofocus Format : APS-C Mounts: Pentax KAF2 Color: Black | Silver Availability: 25th February, 2017 Price: $1,099.95 Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon...
Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II User’s Guide Available for Download in PDF. Download Links User’s Manual PDF Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Canon PowerShot SX430 IS Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF]
Canon PowerShot SX430 IS User’s Guide Available for Download in PDF. Download Links User’s Manual PDF
Tutorials
Graduated Neutral Density Filters: How to Use them
Even if you’re using a DSLR, the lighting of your foreground and your background are not always perfect. Using optical filters like graduated neutral density filters can help you balance the contrast between your foreground...
What is a RAW file?
It is often a hot topic for discussion whether to shoot RAW or JPEG. Professional photographers looking to do a bit of post production of their photographs before submitting for publishing prefer shooting their pictures...
3 Simple Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer
A Post By: Romeo Demes Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer If you are a professional photographer or an budding enthusiast, you might find joy in printing all your best captures to...
Latest Reviews
Lowepro Compuday Photo 250 Review
It is difficult to find a person, who is completely satisfies with his camera bag. I am not saying such a person doesn’t exist, I just have not met one yet, including me! Moreover such a bag doesn’t exist. I prefer...
Nikon D810 Review
In early 2012 Nikon released the Nikon D800. It surprised the DSLR world with 36MP sensor with high dynamic range. I was expecting to get one. However soon it became clear that the unit has...
Nikon AF Micro-Nikkor 200mm f/4D IF-ED Review
The Nikon AF Micro-Nikkor 200mm f/4D IF-ED was released back in 1993. When most of the lenses are updated at every 6 to 10 years, this lens is standing in production line for more than...