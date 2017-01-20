Latest News
New Fujifilm GFX System Camera, Lenses & Accessories Available for Pre-Order
Download Fujifilm GFX System Brochure : PDF Fujifilm GFX Medium Format Mirrorless Camera Fujifilm GFX 50S Camera Body – Adorama | Amazon | B&H Price = $6,499.00 Lens for GFX Medium Format System Fujifilm GF 63mm F/2.8 R WR...
Fujifilm Releases XF 50mm F2 R WR Lens for X Series Cameras
Product Summary Model name: Fujinon XF 50mm F2 R WR Release Date: 19th January 2017 Focus Type: Autofocus Color: Black | Silver Availability: February 2017 Price: $449.95 Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon Key features FUJIFILM X-Mount is compatible with...
24MP Fujifilm X-T20 with Tilting Touch Monitor & 4K Movie
Product Summary Model name: Fujifilm X-T20 Release Date: 19th January 2017 Focus Type: Autofocus Format : APS-C Mounts: Fuji Color: Black | Silver Availability: February 2017 Price: $899.95 Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon Brochure : English Key features 24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor X-Processor Pro Start-up...
Tutorials
What is Bokeh?
Bokeh is not a term that is commonly used in ordinary language. The term is rather associated to photography, so if you’re new to photography, then you may not be familiar with bokeh. What is...
Lens Vignetting: what is it and how to overcome it?
“Lens vignetting”, “Light Fall-off” or simply “Vignetting” is a problem that is associated with the darkening of the frame at its corners. This is typically most common with fast lenses such as f/2 or even...
Megapixels vs. Print Size – How Big Can You Print?
How big can I print? The first thing that people like to find out about a digital camera is it’s megapixels. It seems there’s some sort of megapixels fetish that consumes the world of digital...
Latest Reviews
Wacom Intuos Pen & Touch Review – Photo Editing Tablet for Photographers
We all love to take picture. A picture conveys the beautiful moment we enjoyed to our viewer. They can feel the same emotional feeling we felt even though they were not present there. So, presenting a picture the way...
Nikon D810 Review
In early 2012 Nikon released the Nikon D800. It surprised the DSLR world with 36MP sensor with high dynamic range. I was expecting to get one. However soon it became clear that the unit has...
Canon EF 135mm f/2.0 L USM Lens
Canon EF 135mm f/2.0 L USM (Amazon | Adorama | B&H) Canon’s L series lenses have always been considered the pinnacle of their lens technology. Thanks to endearing reviews and the mad fanaticism that revolves around them; people have gone...