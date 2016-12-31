Latest News
Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 – Entry Closing This Month
Entry period : 17 October 2016 ~ 27 January 2017 (closes at 1:00pm JST) The Nikon Photo Contest has been one of the world’s largest global photo contests since it was first held in 1969. The objective...
Prototype of 51.4 Megapixel FUJIFILM GFX 50S in Action
Fujifilm is expected to release the FUJIFILM GFX around January 19, 2017. It’s a medium format mirrorless camera system. The new format has an astonishing 51.4MP resolution (43.8 x 32.9mm) and supported by six FUJINON...
Metabones EF-E Smart Adapter IV & EF-E Speed Booster ULTRA – New Firmware 0.54
Metabones EF-E Smart AdapterTM MARK IV and EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA Firmware – 0.54 This information is for the following models: EF-E Smart AdapterTM MARK IV (model number MB_EF-E-BM4 / MB_EF-E-BT4) EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA (model number MB_SPEF-E-BM2 / MB_SPEF-E-BT2) Change...
Latest Tutorials
Nikon D810 Time-lapse Photography Tutorial
Nikon has made the time-lapse photography very easy for average users. In most of the previous Nikon’s we had to use Interval timer to shot image on location and later post process them in video...
3 Simple Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer
A Post By: Romeo Demes Tips To Print High Quality Photos Using Your Home Printer If you are a professional photographer or an budding enthusiast, you might find joy in printing all your best captures to...
Hyperfocal Distances and It’s Importance In Getting Sharp Landscape Photograph
Landscape photography & Hyperfocal Distances An essential aspect of landscape photography is getting the whole of the frame acceptably sharp. However when we focus on a point, let’s say a tree or a rock or...
Latest Reviews
Nikon D3300 Review
What makes a photograph interesting? Which point all successful photographers have in common !! The answer is simple – Two things can make a photograph interesting. First is the MOMENT & 2nd the COMPOSITION. A...
Nikon D3300 Dynamic Range & ISO Performance Test
Nikon D3300 is the youngest of Nikon DSLR lineup. And the cheapest as well. As an entry level model it doesn’t have many pro features but still shines as a very good performer when comes...
A Comparison between AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR & AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4D IF-ED Lens
AF-S Nikkor 300mm F4E PF ED VR is the latest 300mm F4 lens from Nikon with all sorts technological advancement. While a standard 70-300mm zoom lens meets the need of most users these prime lenses...