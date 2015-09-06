Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9 Released

Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9 is now available. The goal of this release is to provide additional camera raw support, lens profile support and address bugs that were introduced in previous releases of Lightroom.
Bugs Fixed in Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9
- Upright error where the “Update” button was incorrectly enabled when Upright is unable to find a correction.
- Lens Profile Auto Matching was not working for Zeiss Batis 85mm lenses.
- Cursor movements on Point Curves were erratic
- Issue related to abnormal Lightroom exit when using Full Screen mode. The issue only occurred on Mac OS 10.12 (Sierra)
- Develop Module Locked after deleting images while using two displays
- Live Photos created on iPhoto caused the JPEG to be treated like an XMP sidecar file
- Instead of deleting currently selected photo, deletes face tag from previous viewed photo
- Images from Canon EOS G7X MK II sometimes had a green color cast
- Unable to change the image after deleting a rejected photo in develop module
- Export was taking longer than expected.
- Unable to import compressed raw files from Fujifilm XT-2 and X-Pro2
- iPhone video Capture Time is shifted upon Import
- Slideshow Export as JPG text overlay issue
- If using 2-byte characters for catalog path, unable to backup
- Problem with map module (Windows)
- Cannot access Auto Import Settings form File menu
- The zoom does not work properly after the update
- Lightroom 6.8: Memory Leak
- Keyboard shortcut X for rejecting an image in Library not available (French)
- Erroneous warning message on Catalog Backup
- Messing up file ordering with panoramas
New Camera Support in Lightroom CC 2015.9
- Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
- Casio EX-ZR3200
- Fujifilm GFX 50S
- Fujifilm X100F
- Fujifilm X-A10
- Fujifilm X-T20
- Leica M10
- Olympus E-M1 Mark II
- Panasonic DC-FZ80
- Panasonic DC-GF9
- Panasonic DC-GH5
- Panasonic DMC-TZ82
- Phase One IQ3 100MP (“S” compression mode not supported)
New Lens Profile Support in Lightroom CC 2015.9
|Mount
|Name
|Apple
|Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG)
|Apple
|Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG)
|Canon EF
|Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM
|Canon EF
|Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM
|Canon EF
|Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM
|Canon EF
|TAMRON 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023E
|Canon EF
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E
|Canon EF
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +1.4x III
|Canon EF
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +2x III
|Canon EF-M
|Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM
|Canon EF-M
|Canon EF-M 28mm f/3.5 MACRO IS STM
|DJI
|DJI Mavic Pro FC220 (DNG + JPEG)
|Fujifilm X
|Fujifilm X100F
|Nikon F
|TAMRON 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023N
|Nikon F
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N
|Nikon F
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x1.4
|Nikon F
|TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x2.0
|Nikon F
|Voigtlander SL II – S 58mm f/1.4 Nokton
|Sony E
|Sony E PZ 18-110mm F4 G OSS
|Sony FE
|Rokinon/Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 FE
|Sony FE
|Voigtlander ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR 12mm F5.6 III
|Sony FE
|Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85
Download Link : Windows | Mac