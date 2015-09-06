Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9 Released

Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9 is now available. The goal of this release is to provide additional camera raw support, lens profile support and address bugs that were introduced in previous releases of Lightroom.

Bugs Fixed in Lightroom CC 2015.9 / 6.9

Upright error where the “Update” button was incorrectly enabled when Upright is unable to find a correction.

Lens Profile Auto Matching was not working for Zeiss Batis 85mm lenses.

Cursor movements on Point Curves were erratic

Issue related to abnormal Lightroom exit when using Full Screen mode. The issue only occurred on Mac OS 10.12 (Sierra)

Develop Module Locked after deleting images while using two displays

Live Photos created on iPhoto caused the JPEG to be treated like an XMP sidecar file

Instead of deleting currently selected photo, deletes face tag from previous viewed photo

Images from Canon EOS G7X MK II sometimes had a green color cast

Unable to change the image after deleting a rejected photo in develop module

Export was taking longer than expected.

Unable to import compressed raw files from Fujifilm XT-2 and X-Pro2

iPhone video Capture Time is shifted upon Import

Slideshow Export as JPG text overlay issue

If using 2-byte characters for catalog path, unable to backup

Problem with map module (Windows)

Cannot access Auto Import Settings form File menu

The zoom does not work properly after the update

Lightroom 6.8: Memory Leak

Keyboard shortcut X for rejecting an image in Library not available (French)

Erroneous warning message on Catalog Backup

Messing up file ordering with panoramas

New Camera Support in Lightroom CC 2015.9

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Casio EX-ZR3200

Fujifilm GFX 50S

Fujifilm X100F

Fujifilm X-A10

Fujifilm X-T20

Leica M10

Olympus E-M1 Mark II

Panasonic DC-FZ80

Panasonic DC-GF9

Panasonic DC-GH5

Panasonic DMC-TZ82

Phase One IQ3 100MP (“S” compression mode not supported)

New Lens Profile Support in Lightroom CC 2015.9

Mount Name Apple Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) Apple Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) Canon EF Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Canon EF Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Canon EF Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM Canon EF TAMRON 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023E Canon EF TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E Canon EF TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +1.4x III Canon EF TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +2x III Canon EF-M Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Canon EF-M Canon EF-M 28mm f/3.5 MACRO IS STM DJI DJI Mavic Pro FC220 (DNG + JPEG) Fujifilm X Fujifilm X100F Nikon F TAMRON 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023N Nikon F TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N Nikon F TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x1.4 Nikon F TAMRON SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x2.0 Nikon F Voigtlander SL II – S 58mm f/1.4 Nokton Sony E Sony E PZ 18-110mm F4 G OSS Sony FE Rokinon/Samyang AF 14mm F2.8 FE Sony FE Voigtlander ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR 12mm F5.6 III Sony FE Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85

Download Link : Windows | Mac