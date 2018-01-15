Autel Robotics Announces New Aircraft EVO Drone at CES 2018

EVO is a portable camera drone with foldable arms and a sleek, compact form factor. We’re incredibly excited about this product, and after showing it off at CES, are eager to get it out into the wild for our customers to enjoy.

EVO:

4K UHD 60FPS camera equipped on a 3-axis gimbal

Front & Downward (Computer Vision) and Rear (IR Sensor) Obstacle Avoidance Systems

3.3 Inch built-in OLED screen remote controller with 720p live video

30-minute flight time

Speeds up to 20 meters per second

4300 mAh Li-Po Battery, 1.3 hour recharge time

7km (4.2 mi) Range

Autel Explorer app allowing for intelligent flight features & more

We’ve been both humbled and honored by the overwhelmingly positive response to our announcement of the EVO. The EVO’s expected price point at launch is $999.00 USD. The launch date for the EVO will be announced as we close in further on our release timeline.

While we are close to launching, we want to ensure that we deliver products that provide the utmost quality and reliability for our customers.

Last year at CES we set some expectations that we did not achieve. We were not able to deliver a high quality, reliable offering with the Thermal and 1” Sensor for our X‑Star series. There are many reasons that these units did not come to fruition.

We realize that a big part of meeting our delivery goals for our customers is refining our messaging to ensure that we can always do what we say we will do.

Moving forward with EVO we will focus on that goal of communicating clearly and never overpromising. As such, all we can say for now as to EVO’s release date is “very soon”. We’ll publish details on our website and social media as soon as they are available.

