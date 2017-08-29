Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens

Product Summary

  • Model Name: Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens
  • Release Date: August 29, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual
  • Format : Full Frame
  • Mounts: Canon EF
  • Color: Black
  • Availability: November 2017
  • Price: $1600
Key features

  • Canon’s First 85mm L-series Lens with IS Capability.
  • Large, Bright f/1.4 Aperture.
  • Image Stabilization at up to 4* Stops of Shake Correction.
  • GMo Aspherical Lens with Air Sphere Coating Technology.
  • Dust- and Water-resistant Professional-grade Design.
  • Circular Aperture (9 blades) for Beautiful Bokeh.
  • 5 in./85cm Minimum Focusing Distance.
  • High-speed AF Using Ring USM Technology and Rear Group Focusing.

Features

Canon EF 85mm focal-length lenses are traditionally very sought-after options for portrait photographers. With that in mind, Canon is expanding its EF 85mm line up with the introduction of the new Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM; the first Canon EF 85mm lens to feature image stabilization, providing up to four stops* of shake correction for smooth and crisp imagery.

The EF 85mm utilizes one large diameter, high-precision molded glass aspherical lens and features an ASC coating. The large f/1.4 aperture produces shallow depth-of-field, fast shutter speeds and a bright image inside the viewfinder, allowing photographers to focus and compose their image reliably. In addition, a circular aperture with 9-blade iris allows for beautiful bokeh.

Product Video

Sample Images

Specifications

Focal Length 85mm
Aperture Maximum: f/1.4
Minimum: f/22
Camera Mount Type Canon EF
Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor
Angle of View 28° 30′
Minimum Focus Distance 2.79′; (85 cm)
Magnification 0.12x
Elements/Groups 14 / 10
Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded
Features
Image Stabilization Yes
Autofocus Yes
Physical
Filter Thread Front: 77 mm
Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 3.49 x 4.15″ (88.6 x 105.4 mm)
Weight 2.09 lbs (950 g)

Purchase options

Amazon | Adorama | B&H | DigitalRev