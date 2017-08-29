Product Summary
- Model Name: Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens
- Release Date: August 29, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Canon EF
- Color: Black
- Availability: November 2017
- Price: $1600
Key features
- Canon’s First 85mm L-series Lens with IS Capability.
- Large, Bright f/1.4 Aperture.
- Image Stabilization at up to 4* Stops of Shake Correction.
- GMo Aspherical Lens with Air Sphere Coating Technology.
- Dust- and Water-resistant Professional-grade Design.
- Circular Aperture (9 blades) for Beautiful Bokeh.
- 5 in./85cm Minimum Focusing Distance.
- High-speed AF Using Ring USM Technology and Rear Group Focusing.
Features
Canon EF 85mm focal-length lenses are traditionally very sought-after options for portrait photographers. With that in mind, Canon is expanding its EF 85mm line up with the introduction of the new Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM; the first Canon EF 85mm lens to feature image stabilization, providing up to four stops* of shake correction for smooth and crisp imagery.
The EF 85mm utilizes one large diameter, high-precision molded glass aspherical lens and features an ASC coating. The large f/1.4 aperture produces shallow depth-of-field, fast shutter speeds and a bright image inside the viewfinder, allowing photographers to focus and compose their image reliably. In addition, a circular aperture with 9-blade iris allows for beautiful bokeh.
Specifications
|Focal Length
|85mm
|Aperture
|Maximum: f/1.4
Minimum: f/22
|Camera Mount Type
|Canon EF
|Format Compatibility
|35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor
|Angle of View
|28° 30′
|Minimum Focus Distance
|2.79′; (85 cm)
|Magnification
|0.12x
|Elements/Groups
|14 / 10
|Diaphragm Blades
|9, Rounded
|Features
|Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Physical
|Filter Thread
|Front: 77 mm
|Dimensions (DxL)
|Approx. 3.49 x 4.15″ (88.6 x 105.4 mm)
|Weight
|2.09 lbs (950 g)