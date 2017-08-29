Product Summary

Model Name: Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM lens

Release Date: August 29, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon EF

Color: Black

Availability: November 2017

Price: $1600

Key features

Canon’s First 85mm L-series Lens with IS Capability.

Large, Bright f/1.4 Aperture.

Image Stabilization at up to 4* Stops of Shake Correction.

GMo Aspherical Lens with Air Sphere Coating Technology.

Dust- and Water-resistant Professional-grade Design.

Circular Aperture (9 blades) for Beautiful Bokeh.

5 in./85cm Minimum Focusing Distance.

High-speed AF Using Ring USM Technology and Rear Group Focusing.

Features

Canon EF 85mm focal-length lenses are traditionally very sought-after options for portrait photographers. With that in mind, Canon is expanding its EF 85mm line up with the introduction of the new Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM; the first Canon EF 85mm lens to feature image stabilization, providing up to four stops* of shake correction for smooth and crisp imagery.

The EF 85mm utilizes one large diameter, high-precision molded glass aspherical lens and features an ASC coating. The large f/1.4 aperture produces shallow depth-of-field, fast shutter speeds and a bright image inside the viewfinder, allowing photographers to focus and compose their image reliably. In addition, a circular aperture with 9-blade iris allows for beautiful bokeh.

Product Video

Sample Images

Specifications

Focal Length 85mm Aperture Maximum: f/1.4

Minimum: f/22 Camera Mount Type Canon EF Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor Angle of View 28° 30′ Minimum Focus Distance 2.79′; (85 cm) Magnification 0.12x Elements/Groups 14 / 10 Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded

Features Image Stabilization Yes Autofocus Yes

Physical Filter Thread Front: 77 mm Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 3.49 x 4.15″ (88.6 x 105.4 mm) Weight 2.09 lbs (950 g)

Purchase options

