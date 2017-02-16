Compact and Versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens Released

Product Summary

Model name: Canon EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

Release Date: February 14, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : APS-C

Mounts: Canon

Color: Black

Availability: Early April 2017

Price: $249.99

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Versatile 18-55mm zoom range

4-stop Image Stabilizer

STM autofocus

Excellent image quality

61.8mm long and weighs 215g

The new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens is an ideal lens to get started with and complements an all-rounder DSLR with the capability to shoot a wide range of pictures, from landscape to portraits. The smallest1 in its class, the lens is packed with a 4-stop Image Stabilizer for steady low-light or full zoom shots, 7 blade circular aperture for pleasing background blur in portraits. For video scenes Servo AF with near-silent STM is perfect for focusing without distracting noise.

Product Photo

Specification