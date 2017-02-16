Compact and Versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens Released

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM
- Release Date: February 14, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : APS-C
- Mounts: Canon
- Color: Black
- Availability: Early April 2017
- Price: $249.99
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- Versatile 18-55mm zoom range
- 4-stop Image Stabilizer
- STM autofocus
- Excellent image quality
- 61.8mm long and weighs 215g
The new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens is an ideal lens to get started with and complements an all-rounder DSLR with the capability to shoot a wide range of pictures, from landscape to portraits. The smallest1 in its class, the lens is packed with a 4-stop Image Stabilizer for steady low-light or full zoom shots, 7 blade circular aperture for pleasing background blur in portraits. For video scenes Servo AF with near-silent STM is perfect for focusing without distracting noise.
Product Photo
Specification
|Focal Length
|18 – 55mm
35mm Focal Length: 28.8 – 88 mm
|Aperture
|Maximum: f/4 – 5.6
|Camera Mount Type
|Canon EF-S
|Format Compatibility
|APS-C
|Angle of View
|74° 20′ – 27° 50′
|Minimum Focus Distance
|9.84″ (25 cm)
|Elements/Groups
|12/10
|Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Autofocus
|Yes
|Filter Thread
|Front: 58 mm
|Dimensions (DxL)
|Approx. 2.62 x 2.43″ (66.5 x 61.8 mm)
|Weight
|7.6 oz (215 g)