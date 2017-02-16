Compact and Versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens Released

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

Product Summary

  • Model name: Canon EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM
  • Release Date: February 14, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : APS-C
  • Mounts: Canon
  • Color: Black
  • Availability: Early April 2017
  • Price: $249.99
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • Versatile 18-55mm zoom range
  • 4-stop Image Stabilizer
  • STM autofocus
  • Excellent image quality
  • 61.8mm long and weighs 215g

The new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens is an ideal lens to get started with and complements an all-rounder DSLR with the capability to shoot a wide range of pictures, from landscape to portraits. The smallest1 in its class, the lens is packed with a 4-stop Image Stabilizer for steady low-light or full zoom shots, 7 blade circular aperture for pleasing background blur in portraits. For video scenes Servo AF with near-silent STM is perfect for focusing without distracting noise.

Product Photo

Canon EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

Canon EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM

Specification

Focal Length 18 – 55mm

35mm Focal Length: 28.8 – 88 mm
Aperture Maximum: f/4 – 5.6
Camera Mount Type Canon EF-S
Format Compatibility APS-C
Angle of View 74° 20′ – 27° 50′
Minimum Focus Distance 9.84″ (25 cm)
Elements/Groups 12/10
Image Stabilization Yes
Autofocus Yes
Filter Thread Front: 58 mm
Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 2.62 x 2.43″ (66.5 x 61.8 mm)
Weight 7.6 oz (215 g)

Featured

  • Basic Composition Rules
  • Butterfly Photography
  • How to Photograph the Moon
  • Nikon D3300 Review
 
 

.
Follow

Get every new post delivered to your Inbox

Join other followers: