24MP Canon EOS 77D for Advanced Amateur Photographers

Canon EOS 77D

Product Summary

  • Model name: Canon EOS 77D / Canon EOS 9000D
  • Release Date: February 14, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : APS-C
  • Mounts: Canon
  • Availability: April 2017
  • Price: $899.99 (Body only)
Key features

  • 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor
  • Optical Viewfinder with a 45 point All Cross-type AF System
  • Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
  • DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600
  • Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology
  • Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD
  • In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available while recording movie
  • 60p HD video recording
  • HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie
  • High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)

For advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras, Canon’s new EOS 77D is the ideal next step camera for them. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series. Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RGB+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums. The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera.

Canon EOS 77D AFThe EOS 77D feature an optical viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF system to help enable more precise focusing. In live view mode, the cameras utilize Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF to deliver the world’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.03 seconds. This technical achievement allows users to find their subject, focus accurately, and capture the shot more quickly than ever before. It also have built-in Wi-Fi, NFC3 and Bluetooth technology for easy transfer of images.

Specification

Full specification

Type
Type Digital, single-lens reflex, AF/AE camera with built-in flash
Recording media SD / SDHC* / SDXC* memory cards

* UHS-I cards supported
Image sensor size Approx. 22.3 x 14.9mm
Compatible lenses Canon EF lenses (including EF-S lenses)

* Excluding EF-M lenses
(35mm-equivalent angle of view is that of a lens with approx. 1.6x the focal length indicated.)
Lens mount Canon EF mount
Image Sensor
Type CMOS sensor
Effective pixels Approx. 24.2 megapixels
* Rounded off to the nearest 10,000th
Aspect ratio 3:2
Dust delete feature Auto, Manual, Dust Delete Data appending
Recording System
Recording format Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0
Image type JPEG, RAW (14-bit Canon original), RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording possible
Pixels recorded L (Large): 24.0 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
M (Medium): Approx. 10.6 megapixels (3984 x 2656)
S1 (Small 1): Approx. 5.9 megapixels (2976 x 1984)
S2 (Small 2): Approx. 3.8 megapixels (2400 x 1600)
RAW: 24.0 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
Aspect ratio 3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1
Create / select a folder Possible
File numbering Continuous, Auto reset, Manual reset
Image Processing During Shooting
Picture Style Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined 1 – 3
White balance Auto (Ambience priority), Auto (White priority), Preset (Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash), Custom
White balance correction, and White balance bracketing provided* Flash colour temperature information transmission possible
Noise reduction Applicable to long exposures and high ISO speed shots
Automatic image brightness correction Auto Lighting Optimizer provided
Highlight tone priority Provided
Lens aberration correction Peripheral illumination correction, Chromatic aberration correction, Distortion correction, Diffraction correction
Viewfinder
Type Eye-level pentamirror
Field of view coverage Vertical / Horizontal approx. 95% (with Eye point approx. 19mm and aspect ratio set to 3:2)
Magnification Approx. 0.82x (-1m-1 with 50mm lens at infinity)
Eye point Approx. 19mm (from eyepiece lens center at -1m-1)
Diopric adjustment range Approx. -3.0 – +1.0m-1 (dpt)
Focusing screen Fixed, Precision Matte
Grid display Provided
Electronic level display Provided
Mirror Quick-return type
Depth-of-field preview Provided
Autofocus (for viewfinder shooting)
Type TTL secondary image-registration, phase-difference detection with the dedicated AF sensor
AF points 45 (Cross-type AF point Max. 45 points)

* Number of available AF points, Dual cross-type AF points, and cross-type AF points vary depending on the lens used and aspect ratio settings.
* Dual cross-type focusing at f/2.8 with center AF point.(AF group: When Group A lenses are used)
Focusing brightness range EV -3 – 18 (with the center AF point supporting f/2.8, One-Shot AF, at room temperature, ISO 100)
Focus operation One-Shot AF, AI Servo AF, AI Focus AF, Manual focusing (MF)
AF area selection mode Single-point AF (Manual selection), Zone AF (Manual selection of zone), Large Zone AF (manual selection of zone), Automatic selection AF
AF point automatic selection conditions Automatic AF point selection possible based on color information equivalent to skin tones.
AF-assist beam Small series of flashes fired by built-in flash
Exposure Control
Metering mode 63-zone TTL open-aperture metering using 7560-pixel RGB plus IR metering sensor

  • Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points)
  • Partial metering (approx. 6.0% of viewfinder at center)
  • Spot metering (approx. 3.5% of viewfinder at center)
  • Center-weighted average metering
Metering brightness range EV 1 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
Shooting mode Basic Zone modes Scene Intelligent Auto, Flash Off, Creative Auto, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Special scene modes (Group Photo, Kids, Food, Candlelight, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR art standard, HDR art vivid, HDR art bold, HDR art embossed)
Creative Zone modes: Program AE, Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Manual exposure
ISO speed (Recommended exposure index) Basic Zone modes: ISO speed set automatically
Creative Zone modes ISO Auto, ISO 100 – ISO 25600 set manually (whole-stop increments), and ISO expansion to H (equivalent to ISO 51200) provided
ISO speed settings Maximum limit for ISO Auto settable
Exposure compensation Manual: ±5* stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments

* With [Display level settings: Shooting screen: Guided] set, ±3 stops
AEB: ±2 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments (can be combined with manual exposure compensation)
AE lock Auto: Applied in One-Shot AF with evaluative metering when focus is achieved
Manual: With AE lock button
Anti-flicker Flicker reduction Provided
Interval timer Shooting interval and number of shots settable
Bulb timer Bulb exposure time settable
Shutter
Type Electronically-controlled, focal-plane shutter
Shutter speed 1/4000sec. to 30secs. (total shutter speed range; available range varies by shooting mode), Bulb, X-sync at 1/200sec.
Drive System
Drive mode Single shooting, High-speed continuous shooting, Low-speed continuous shooting, 10-sec. self-timer / remote control, 2-sec. delay, 10-sec. delay with continuous shooting
Continuous shooting speed High-speed continuous shooting: Max. approx. 6.0 shots/sec.*
*  Max. approx. 4.5 shots/sec. during Live View shooting or when [Servo AF] is set.
Low-speed continuous shooting: Max. approx. 3.0 shots/sec.*
* Max. approx. 3.5 shots/sec. during Live View shooting
Max. burst JPEG Large / Fine: Approx. 190 shots (Card Full)
RAW: Approx. 21 shots (approx. 27 shots)
RAW + JPEG Large / Fine: Approx. 19 shots (approx. 23 shots)
* Figures are based on Canon’s testing standards (3:2 aspect ratio, ISO 100 and Standard Picture Style) using an 8GB card.
* Figures in parentheses apply to an UHS-I compatible 16GB card based on Canon’s testing standards.
* “Card Full” indicates that shooting is possible until the card becomes full.
Flash
Built-in flash Retractable, auto pop-up flash
Guide No.: Approx. 12 / 39.4 (ISO 100, in meters/feet)
Flash coverage: Approx. 17mm lens angle of view
Recharge time: Approx. 3sec.
External Speedlite Compatible with EX-series Speedlites
Flash metering E-TTL II autoflash
Flash exposure compensation ±2 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments
FE lock Provided
PC terminal None
Flash control Built-in flash function settings, external Speedlite function settings, external Speedlite Custom Function settings
Wireless flash control via optical transmission possible
Live View Shooting
Focus method Dual Pixel CMOS AF system
AF method Face + Tracking, Smooth zone, Live 1-point AF
Manual focus (approx. 5x / 10x magnification possible)
AF operation One-Shot AF, Servo AF
Focusing brightness range EV -2 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100, One-Shot AF)
Metering mode Evaluative metering (315 zones),
Partial metering (approx. 6.0% of Live View screen),
Spot metering (approx. 2.6% of Live View screen),
Center-weighted average metering
Metering brightness range EV 0 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
Exposure compensation ±3 stops in 1/3-stop or 1/2-stop increments
Creative filters Provided
Touch shutter Provided
Grid display Three types
Movie Shooting
Recording format MP4

*  Time-lapse movie shooting: MOV
Movie MPEG-4 AVC / H.264
Variable (average) bit rate
Audio AAC
Recording size and frame rate Full HD (1920×1080): 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 23.98p
HD (1280×720): 59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p
VGA (640×480) 29.97p / 25.00p
Compression method IPB (Standard), IPB (Light)

* Time-lapse movie shooting: ALL-I
Bit rate Full HD (59.94p / 50.00p) / IPB (Standard) Approx. 60Mbps
Full HD (29.97p / 25.00p / 23.98p) / IPB (Standard) Approx. 30Mbps
Full HD (29.97p / 25.00p) / IPB (Light) Approx. 12Mbps
HD (59.94p / 50.00p) / IPB (Standard) Approx. 26Mbps
HD (29.97p / 25.00p) / IPB (Light) Approx. 4Mbps
VGA (29.97p / 25.00p) (Standard) Approx. 9Mbps
VGA (29.97p / 25.00p) (Light) Approx. 3Mbps
HDR Movie Approx. 30Mbps
Time-lapse movie Approx. 90Mbps
Focus system Dual Pixel CMOS AF system
AF method Face + Tracking, Smooth zone, Live 1-point AF
Manual focus (approx. 5x / 10x magnification available for focus check)
Movie Servo AF Provided
Movie digital IS Provided (Enable / Enhanced)
Digital zoom Approx. 3x – 10x
Focusing brightness range EV -2 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100, One-Shot AF)
Metering mode Center-weighted average and Evaluative metering with the image sensor
*  Automatically set by the AF method
Metering brightness range EV 0 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100, with center-weighted average metering)
Exposure control Autoexposure shooting (Program AE for movie shooting) and manual exposure
Exposure compensation ±3 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments
ISO speed (Recommended exposure index) For autoexposure shooting: ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set automatically. In Creative Zone modes, the upper limit is expandable to H (equivalent to ISO 25600).
For manual exposure shooting: ISO Auto (ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set automatically), ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set manually (whole-stop increments), expandable to H (equivalent to ISO 25600)
ISO speed settings Maximum limit for ISO Auto settable
HDR Movie Shooting Possible
Creative filters for movies Dream, Old Movies, Memory, Dramatic B&W, Miniature effect movie
Video snapshots Settable to 2sec. / 4sec. / 8sec.
Sound recording Built-in stereo microphones, external stereo microphone terminal provided
Sound-recording level adjustable, wind filter provided, attenuator provided
Grid display Three types
Time-lapse movie Shooting interval (hours:minutes:seconds), Number of shots, Auto exposure (Fixed 1st frame, Each frame), LCD auto off, Beep as image shot settable
Still photo shooting Not possible during movie shooting
LCD Monitor
Type TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor
Monitor size and dots Wide 7.7cm (3.0in.) (3:2) with approx. 1.04 million dots
Brightness adjustment Manual (7 levels)
Electronic level Provided
Interface languages 25
Touch screen technology Capacitive sensing
Playback
Image display format Single-image display (without shooting information), Single-image display (with basic information), Single-image display (Shooting information displayed: Detailed information, Lens / histogram, White balance, Picture Style 1, Picture Style 2, Color space/noise reduction, Lens aberration correction), Index display (4 / 9 / 36 / 100 images)
Highlight alert Overexposed highlights blink
AF point display Provided (may not be displayed depending on shooting conditions)
Zoom magnification ratio Approx. 1.5 – 10x
Image search Search conditions settable (Rating, Date, Folder, Protect, File type)
Image browsing methods Single image, 10 images, specified number, date, folder, movies, stills, protect, rating
Image rotation Possible
Image protection Possible
Rating Provided
Movie playback Enabled (LCD monitor, HDMI), built-in speaker
Slide show Automatically play back all images or the images that match search conditions
Background music Selectable for slide shows and movie playback
Post-Processing of Images
Creative filters Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect
Resize Provided
Cropping Provided
Print Ordering
DPOF Version 1.1 compliant
Wi-Fi
Standards compliance IEEE 802.11b/g/n
Transmission method DS-SS modulation (IEEE 802.11b)
OFDM modulation (IEEE 802.11g/n)
Transmission range Approx. 15m / 49.2ft.
*  When communicating with a smartphone
*  With no obstructions between the transmitting and receiving antennas and no radio interference
Transmission frequency (central frequency) Frequency: 2412 – 2462MHz
Channels: 1 to 11 ch
Connection method Camera access point mode, infrastructure*

*  Wi-Fi Protected Setup supported
Security Authentication method: Open system, Shared key, WPA/WPA2-PSK
Encryption: WEP, TKIP, AES
Communication with a smartphone Images can be viewed, controlled, and received using a smartphone.
Remote control of the camera using a smartphone is possible.
Images can be sent to a smartphone.
Transfer images between cameras Transferring one image, Transferring selected images, Transferring resized images
Connect to Connect Station Images can be sent to and saved on Connect Station.
Remote operation using EOS Utility Remote control functions and image viewing functions of EOS Utility can be used wirelessly.
Print from Wi-Fi printers Images can be sent to a Wi-Fi printer.
Send images to a Web service Images in the camera or links to images can be sent to registered Web services.
NFC
Standards compliance: NFC Forum Type 3/4 Tag compliant (dynamic)
Bluetooth
Standards compliance Bluetooth Specification Version 4.1 compliant (Bluetooth low energy technology)
Transmission method GFSK modulation
Customization Features
Custom Functions 14
My Menu Up to 5 screens can be registered
Copyright information Text entry and appending possible
Display level settings Shooting screen, Menu display, Mode guide, Feature guide
Interface
DIGITAL terminal Computer communication (Hi-Speed USB equivalent), GPS Receiver GP-E2, Connect Station CS100 connection
HDMI mini OUT terminal Type C (Auto switching of resolution), CEC-compatible
External microphone IN terminal 3.5mm diameter stereo mini-jack
Directional Stereo Microphone DM-E1 connection
Remote control terminal For Remote Switch RS-60E3
Wireless remote control Compatible with Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 (Bluetooth connection) and Remote Controller RC-6
Eye-Fi card Supported
Power
Battery Battery Pack LP-E17 (Quantity 1)

*  AC power usable with household power outlet accessories.
Number of possible shots
(Based on CIPA testing standards, with 50% flash use)		 With viewfinder shooting: Approx. 600 shots at room temperature (23°C / 73°F), approx. 550 shots at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)

* With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17
With Live View shooting: Approx. 270 shots at room temperature (23°C / 73°F), approx. 230 shots at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)

* With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17
Movie shooting time Approx. 1 hr. 55 min. at room temperature (23°C / 73°F)
Approx. 1 hr. 50 min. at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)*  With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17.
Dimensions and Weight
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 131.0 x 99.9 x 76.2mm / 5.16 x 3.93 x 3.00in.
Weight Approx. 540g / 19.05oz. (Including battery and card)
Approx. 493g / 17.39oz. (Body only)
Operation Environment
Working temperature range 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Battery Pack LP-E17
Type Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Rated voltage 7.2V DC
Battery capacity 1040 mAh
Working temperature range For charging: 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
For shooting: 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 33.0 x 14.0 x 49.4mm / 1.30 x 0.55 x 1.94in.
Weight Approx. 45g / 1.59oz. (excluding protective cover)
Battery Charger LC-E17
Compatible battery Battery Pack LP-E17
Recharge time Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature (23°C / 73°F))
Rated input 100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
Rated output 8.4 V DC / 700mA
Working temperature range 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in. (prongs retracted)
Weight Approx. 85g / 3oz.
Battery Charger LC-E17E
Compatible battery Battery Pack LP-E17
Recharge time Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature (23°C/73°F))
Rated input 100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
Rated output 8.4V DC / 700mA
Working temperature range 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in. (excluding power cord)
Weight Approx. 80g / 2.82oz. (excluding power cord)

