24MP Canon EOS 77D for Advanced Amateur Photographers

Product Summary

Model name: Canon EOS 77D / Canon EOS 9000D

Release Date: February 14, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : APS-C

Mounts: Canon

Availability: April 2017

Price: $899.99 (Body only)

Key features

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

Optical Viewfinder with a 45 point All Cross-type AF System

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology

Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available while recording movie

60p HD video recording

HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)

For advanced amateur photographers looking to expand their knowledge and experience with DSLR cameras, Canon’s new EOS 77D is the ideal next step camera for them. The EOS 77D represents a new category of advanced amateur EOS cameras, a step above the Rebel series. Users of the EOS 77D DSLR camera will benefit from features like the 7650-pixel RGB+IR Metering Sensor, similar to the one found in the EOS 80D camera and Anti-Flicker shooting mode to help combat the on-and-off repetitive flickering from artificial lights found in high-school gyms or auditoriums. The EOS 77D also features a top LCD panel and quick control dial for photographers who desire quicker and easier access to changing and controlling settings on the camera.

The EOS 77D feature an optical viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF system to help enable more precise focusing. In live view mode, the cameras utilize Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF to deliver the world’s fastest AF focusing speed of 0.03 seconds. This technical achievement allows users to find their subject, focus accurately, and capture the shot more quickly than ever before. It also have built-in Wi-Fi, NFC3 and Bluetooth technology for easy transfer of images.

