EOS M6 New Powerful Performance Compact Camera From Canon

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon EOS M6
- Release Date: February 14, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : APS-C
- Mounts: Canon
- Color: Black | Silver
- Availability: April 2017
- Price: $779.99 (body only)
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor
- Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
- High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (fps) (up to 9.0 fps with AF Lock)
- DIGIC 7 Image Processor
- ISO 100–25600
- Full HD 60p
- Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilisation
- Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology
- Intuitive Touch Screen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD
- Control & Customize with Five Functional Dials
- Compatible with EF1, EF-S1 and EF-M Lenses & select EOS System Accessories
Designed with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the latest addition to its EOS M series – the Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera; and a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots. For photographers who demand premium performance, the new EOS M6 Camera features the company’s 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations, its most advanced image processor, DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.
Advanced photographers will find everything they need at their fingertips, with intuitive DSLR-like dials and control, as well as access to the entire lineup of Canon EF, EF-S and EF-M interchangeable lenses1, all in a compact, camera body to take with them wherever they go.
The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.
Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing. The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.
Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2
The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi®, NFC and Bluetooth® capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App.
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|Type
|Digital single-lens non-reflex AF / AE camera
|Recording Media
|SD memory card, SDHC memory card, SDXC memory card
* Compatible with UHS-I
|Image Sensor Size
|Approx. 22.3 x 14.9mm
|Compatible Lenses
|(1) Canon EF-M lenses
|(2) Canon EF lenses (including EF-S lenses) *
* With Mount Adapter EF-EOS M.
(35 mm-equivalent focal length is approx. 1.6 times the lens focal length)
|Lens Mount
|Canon EF-M mount
|Image Sensor
|Type
|CMOS sensor
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 24.2 megapixels
|Aspect Ratio
|3:2
|Dust Delete Feature
|Auto, Manual
|Recording System
|Recording format
|Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0
|Image type
|JPEG, RAW (14-bit Canon original)
RAW + JPEG simultaneous recording possible
|Recording pixels
|L (Large):
|Approx. 24.00 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
|M (Medium):
|Approx. 10.60 megapixels (3984 x 2656)
|S1 (Small 1):
|Approx. 5.90 megapixels (2976 x 1984)
|S2 (Small 2):
|Approx. 3.80 megapixels (2400 x 1600)
|RAW:
|Approx. 24.00 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
|Image Processing During Shooting
|Picture Style
|Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Def. 1-3
|White Balance
|Auto, Preset (Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash), Color temperature, Custom
|Noise Reduction
|Applicable to long exposures and high ISO speed shots
|Automatic Image Brightness Correction
|Auto Lighting Optimizer
|Highlight Tone Priority
|Provided
|Lens Correction
|Peripheral illumination, Chromatic aberration, Diffraction
|Autofocus
|Type
|Dual pixel CMOS AF (1-point AF, Smooth zone AF, face + tracking priority AF)
|AF Points
|49 points (Maximum)
|Focusing Brightness Range
|EV -1 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
|AF Operation
|One-Shot AF, Servo AF
|Continuous AF
|Possible
|AF-assist beam
|Built-in (LED lamp)
|Exposure Control
|Metering Modes
|Real-time metering with the image sensor.
• Evaluative metering
• Partial metering
• Spot metering
• Center-weighted average metering
|Metering range
|EV 1 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
|Exposure control
|Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure
|ISO Speed (Recommended exposure index)
|Manually set ISO 100 – 25600
Automatic setting possible
|Exposure compensation
|Manual:
|±3 stops in 1/3-stop increments
|AEB:
|±2 stops in 1/3-stop increments (Can be combined with manual exposure compensation)
|AE lock
|Auto:
|Provided
|Manual:
|Provided
|Shutter
|Type
|Electronically-controlled, focal-plane shutter
|Shutter Speeds
|1/4000 sec. to 30 sec. (Total shutter speed range; available range varies by shooting mode.), Bulb
X-sync at 1/200 sec
|Flash
|Built-in Flash
|Retracting, manual pop-up flash
Guide number approx. 5 (ISO 100/m)
Supports angle of view equivalent to focal length of approx. 15mm (35mm-equivalent: approx. 24mm)
Recharging time approx. 3sec.
|External Flash
|EX-series Speedlites (Flash functions settable with the camera)
|Flash Metering
|E-TTL II autoflash
|Flash exposure compensation
|±2 stops in 1/3-stop increments
|FE Lock
|Provided
|Drive System
|Drive modes
|Single shooting, High-speed continuous shooting, Low-speed continuous shooting
|Self-timer mode
|Off/ 2-second self-timer/ 10-second self-timer/ Custom self-timer/ Remote control
|Continuous shooting speed
|Max. approx. 9.0 shots/sec.
|Max. burst
|JPEG Large / Fine:
|Approx. 26 shots
|RAW:
|Approx. 17 shots
|RAW + JPEG Large / Fine
|Approx. 16 shots
|Still Photo Shooting
|Aspect ratio settings
|3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1
|Focus mode AF
|AF, MF (manual focusing, approx. 5x / 10x magnification possible), AF+MF
|Continuous AF
|Provided
|Touch shutter
|Provided
|Grid display
|3 types
|Creative Filters
|Included as a shooting mode
|Depth-of-field preview
|Provided
|Movie Shooting
|Movie Compression
|MPEG-4 AVC/H.264
Variable (average) bit rate
|Audio Recording Format
|MPEG-4 AAC-LC
|Recording Format
|MP4
|Recording Size and Frame Rate
|1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
|60p / 50p / 30p / 25p / 24p
|1280 x 720 (HD)
|60p / 50p
|640 x 480 (SD)
|30p / 25p
|* 30p: 29.97fps, 25p: 25.00fps, 24p: 23.976fps, 60p: 59.94fps, 50p: 50.00fps
|File size
|1920 x 1080 (60p / 50p)
|Approx. 35Mbps
|1920 x 1080 (30p / 25p / 24p)
|Approx. 24Mbps
|1280 x 720 (60p / 50p)
|Approx. 16Mbps
|640 x 480 (30p / 25p)
|Approx. 3Mbps
|* 30p: 29.97fps, 25p: 25.00fps, 24p: 23.976fps, 60p: 59.94fps, 50p: 50.00fps
|Movie Servo AF
|Provided
|Miniature effect movie
|Provided
|Sound recording
|Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone terminal provided
Audio recording level adjustable, wind filter(for built-in microphone) provided, attenuator provided
|LCD Monitor
|Type
|TFT colour liquid-crystal monitor
|Monitor Size and Dots
|Wide, 3.0 type (3:2) with approx. 1.04 million dots
|Angle adjustment
|Possible
|Brightness adjustment
|Manual (5 levels)
|Interface languages
|25
|Touch screen technology
|Capacitive sensing
|Feature guide
|Displayable
|Playback
|Zoom Magnification
|Approx. 2x – 10x
|Highlight Alert
|Overexposed highlights blink
|Image Browsing Methods
|Single image, jump by 10 or 100 images, Image search (Rating, Date, People, Still images, Movies, Digest movies), Scroll Display
|Image rotate
|Provided
|Ratings
|Provided
|Movie Playback
|Enabled (LCD monitor, HDMI OUT)
Built-in speaker
|Image protect
|Provided
|Slide show
|All images, slideshow of images after selection from the search list
|Post-Processing of Images
|Creative filters
|Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect
|Resize
|Provided
|Red-eye Correction
|Provided
|Direct Printing
|Compatible printers
|PictBridge (USB and Wireless LAN)
|Printable images
|JPEG and RAW images (Can print RAW images displayed as JPEG only with images taken with the same model)
|Print Ordering
|DPOF Version 1.1 compatible
|Custom Functions
|Custom Functions
|7 types
|My Menu registration
|Provided
|Copyright information
|Provided
|Interface
|Digital terminal
|Hi-Speed USB compliant
|HDMI OUT Terminal
|Type D
|External microphone IN terminal
|3.5mm diameter stereo mini jack
|Wireless Remote Control
|Remote Controller RC-6
|NFC
|Type
|NFC Forum Type3/4 Tag compliant (Dynamic)
|Wi-Fi
|Compliance Standards
|IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
|Transmission frequency (central frequency)
|Frequency: 2.4GHz
Channels: 1 to 11ch
|Security
|Infrastructure mode: WPA2-PSK (AES/TKIP), WPA-PSK (AES/TKIP), WEP
*Wi-Fi Protected Setup compliant
Camera access point mode: WPA2-PSK (AES)
Ad hoc mode: WPA2-PSK (AES)
|Bluetooth
|Compliance Standards
|Bluetooth Specification Version 4.1
(Bluetooth low energy technology)
|Transmission Scheme
|GFSK Modulation scheme
|Power Supplies
|Battery
|Battery Pack LP-E17 (Quantity 1)
* AC power can be supplied via AC Adapter Kit ACK-E17
|Battery Life (Based on CIPA testing standards)
|Monitor On
|Approx. 295 shots
|Electronic Viewfinder On
|Approx. 290 shots
|Movie shooting time (Based on CIPA testing standards)
|Monitor On
|Approx. 85min.
|Electronic Viewfinder On
|Approx. 85 min.
|Dimensions and Weight
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5mm / 4.4 x 2.7 x 1.8in.
|Weight
|Approx. 390g / 13.8oz. (CIPA Guidelines : Body + Battery Pack + Card),
Approx. 343g / 12.1oz. (Body only, excluding lens cap)
|Operating Environment
|Working temperature range
|0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Battery Pack LP-E17
|Type
|Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Rated voltage
|7.2V DC
|Battery capacity
|1040mAh
|Working temperature range
|During charging: 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
During shooting: 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 33.0 x 14.0 x 49.4mm / 1.3 x 0.55 x 1.94in.
|Weight
|Approx. 45g / 1.59oz.
|Battery Charger LC-E17
|Compatible battery
|Battery Pack LP-E17
|Recharging time
|Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature)
|Rated input
|100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
|Rated output
|8.4V DC / 700mA
|Working temperature range
|5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in
|Weight
|Approx. 85g / 3.0oz.