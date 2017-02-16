EOS M6 New Powerful Performance Compact Camera From Canon

Canon EOS M6

Product Summary

  • Model name: Canon EOS M6
  • Release Date: February 14, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : APS-C
  • Mounts: Canon
  • Color: Black | Silver
  • Availability: April 2017
  • Price: $779.99 (body only)
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor
  • Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
  • High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (fps) (up to 9.0 fps with AF Lock)
  • DIGIC 7 Image Processor
  • ISO 100–25600
  • Full HD 60p
  • Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilisation
  • Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology
  • Intuitive Touch Screen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD
  • Control & Customize with Five Functional Dials
  • Compatible with EF1, EF-S1 and EF-M Lenses & select EOS System Accessories

Designed with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the latest addition to its EOS M series – the Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera; and a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots. For photographers who demand premium performance, the new EOS M6 Camera features the company’s 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations, its most advanced image processor, DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.

Advanced photographers will find everything they need at their fingertips, with intuitive DSLR-like dials and control, as well as access to the entire lineup of Canon EF, EF-S and EF-M interchangeable lenses1, all in a compact, camera body to take with them wherever they go.

The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.

Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing. The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.


Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2

The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi®, NFC and Bluetooth® capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App.

Product Photo

Sample Image

Specification

Type Digital single-lens non-reflex AF / AE camera
Recording Media SD memory card, SDHC memory card, SDXC memory card
* Compatible with UHS-I
Image Sensor Size Approx. 22.3 x 14.9mm
Compatible Lenses (1) Canon EF-M lenses
(2) Canon EF lenses (including EF-S lenses) *
* With Mount Adapter EF-EOS M.
(35 mm-equivalent focal length is approx. 1.6 times the lens focal length)
Lens Mount Canon EF-M mount
Image Sensor
Type CMOS sensor
Effective Pixels Approx. 24.2 megapixels
Aspect Ratio 3:2
Dust Delete Feature Auto, Manual
Recording System
Recording format Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0
Image type JPEG, RAW (14-bit Canon original)
RAW + JPEG simultaneous recording possible
Recording pixels L (Large): Approx. 24.00 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
M (Medium): Approx. 10.60 megapixels (3984 x 2656)
S1 (Small 1): Approx. 5.90 megapixels (2976 x 1984)
S2 (Small 2): Approx. 3.80 megapixels (2400 x 1600)
RAW: Approx. 24.00 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
Image Processing During Shooting
Picture Style Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Def. 1-3
White Balance Auto, Preset (Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash), Color temperature, Custom
Noise Reduction Applicable to long exposures and high ISO speed shots
Automatic Image Brightness Correction Auto Lighting Optimizer
Highlight Tone Priority Provided
Lens Correction Peripheral illumination, Chromatic aberration, Diffraction
Autofocus
Type Dual pixel CMOS AF (1-point AF, Smooth zone AF, face + tracking priority AF)
AF Points 49 points (Maximum)
Focusing Brightness Range EV -1 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
AF Operation One-Shot AF, Servo AF
Continuous AF Possible
AF-assist beam Built-in (LED lamp)
Exposure Control
Metering Modes Real-time metering with the image sensor.
• Evaluative metering
• Partial metering
• Spot metering
• Center-weighted average metering
Metering range EV 1 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
Exposure control Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure
ISO Speed (Recommended exposure index) Manually set ISO 100 – 25600
Automatic setting possible
Exposure compensation Manual: ±3 stops in 1/3-stop increments
AEB: ±2 stops in 1/3-stop increments (Can be combined with manual exposure compensation)
AE lock Auto: Provided
Manual: Provided
Shutter
Type Electronically-controlled, focal-plane shutter
Shutter Speeds 1/4000 sec. to 30 sec. (Total shutter speed range; available range varies by shooting mode.), Bulb
X-sync at 1/200 sec
Flash
Built-in Flash Retracting, manual pop-up flash
Guide number approx. 5 (ISO 100/m)
Supports angle of view equivalent to focal length of approx. 15mm (35mm-equivalent: approx. 24mm)
Recharging time approx. 3sec.
External Flash EX-series Speedlites (Flash functions settable with the camera)
Flash Metering E-TTL II autoflash
Flash exposure compensation ±2 stops in 1/3-stop increments
FE Lock Provided
Drive System
Drive modes Single shooting, High-speed continuous shooting, Low-speed continuous shooting
Self-timer mode Off/ 2-second self-timer/ 10-second self-timer/ Custom self-timer/ Remote control
Continuous shooting speed Max. approx. 9.0 shots/sec.
Max. burst JPEG Large / Fine: Approx. 26 shots
RAW: Approx. 17 shots
RAW + JPEG Large / Fine Approx. 16 shots
Still Photo Shooting
Aspect ratio settings 3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1
Focus mode AF AF, MF (manual focusing, approx. 5x / 10x magnification possible), AF+MF
Continuous AF Provided
Touch shutter Provided
Grid display 3 types
Creative Filters Included as a shooting mode
Depth-of-field preview Provided
Movie Shooting
Movie Compression MPEG-4 AVC/H.264
Variable (average) bit rate
Audio Recording Format MPEG-4 AAC-LC
Recording Format MP4
Recording Size and Frame Rate 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) 60p / 50p / 30p / 25p / 24p
1280 x 720 (HD) 60p / 50p
640 x 480 (SD) 30p / 25p
* 30p: 29.97fps, 25p: 25.00fps, 24p: 23.976fps, 60p: 59.94fps, 50p: 50.00fps
File size 1920 x 1080 (60p / 50p) Approx. 35Mbps
1920 x 1080 (30p / 25p / 24p) Approx. 24Mbps
1280 x 720 (60p / 50p) Approx. 16Mbps
640 x 480 (30p / 25p) Approx. 3Mbps
* 30p: 29.97fps, 25p: 25.00fps, 24p: 23.976fps, 60p: 59.94fps, 50p: 50.00fps
Movie Servo AF Provided
Miniature effect movie Provided
Sound recording Built-in stereo microphone
External stereo microphone terminal provided
Audio recording level adjustable, wind filter(for built-in microphone) provided, attenuator provided
LCD Monitor
Type TFT colour liquid-crystal monitor
Monitor Size and Dots Wide, 3.0 type (3:2) with approx. 1.04 million dots
Angle adjustment Possible
Brightness adjustment Manual (5 levels)
Interface languages 25
Touch screen technology Capacitive sensing
Feature guide Displayable
Playback
Zoom Magnification Approx. 2x – 10x
Highlight Alert Overexposed highlights blink
Image Browsing Methods Single image, jump by 10 or 100 images, Image search (Rating, Date, People, Still images, Movies, Digest movies), Scroll Display
Image rotate Provided
Ratings Provided
Movie Playback Enabled (LCD monitor, HDMI OUT)
Built-in speaker
Image protect Provided
Slide show All images, slideshow of images after selection from the search list
Post-Processing of Images
Creative filters Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect
Resize Provided
Red-eye Correction Provided
Direct Printing
Compatible printers PictBridge (USB and Wireless LAN)
Printable images JPEG and RAW images (Can print RAW images displayed as JPEG only with images taken with the same model)
Print Ordering DPOF Version 1.1 compatible
Custom Functions
Custom Functions 7 types
My Menu registration Provided
Copyright information Provided
Interface
Digital terminal Hi-Speed USB compliant
HDMI OUT Terminal Type D
External microphone IN terminal 3.5mm diameter stereo mini jack
Wireless Remote Control Remote Controller RC-6
NFC
Type NFC Forum Type3/4 Tag compliant (Dynamic)
Wi-Fi
Compliance Standards IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
Transmission frequency (central frequency) Frequency: 2.4GHz
Channels: 1 to 11ch
Security Infrastructure mode: WPA2-PSK (AES/TKIP), WPA-PSK (AES/TKIP), WEP
*Wi-Fi Protected Setup compliant
Camera access point mode: WPA2-PSK (AES)
Ad hoc mode: WPA2-PSK (AES)
Bluetooth
Compliance Standards Bluetooth Specification Version 4.1
(Bluetooth low energy technology)
Transmission Scheme GFSK Modulation scheme
Power Supplies
Battery Battery Pack LP-E17 (Quantity 1)
* AC power can be supplied via AC Adapter Kit ACK-E17
Battery Life (Based on CIPA testing standards) Monitor On Approx. 295 shots
Electronic Viewfinder On Approx. 290 shots
Movie shooting time (Based on CIPA testing standards) Monitor On Approx. 85min.
Electronic Viewfinder On Approx. 85 min.
Dimensions and Weight
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5mm / 4.4 x 2.7 x 1.8in.
Weight Approx. 390g / 13.8oz. (CIPA Guidelines : Body + Battery Pack + Card),
Approx. 343g / 12.1oz. (Body only, excluding lens cap)
Operating Environment
Working temperature range 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Battery Pack LP-E17
Type Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Rated voltage 7.2V DC
Battery capacity 1040mAh
Working temperature range During charging: 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
During shooting: 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 33.0 x 14.0 x 49.4mm / 1.3 x 0.55 x 1.94in.
Weight Approx. 45g / 1.59oz.
Battery Charger LC-E17
Compatible battery Battery Pack LP-E17
Recharging time Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature)
Rated input 100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
Rated output 8.4V DC / 700mA
Working temperature range 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
Working humidity 85% or less
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in
Weight Approx. 85g / 3.0oz.

