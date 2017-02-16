EOS M6 New Powerful Performance Compact Camera From Canon

Product Summary

Model name: Canon EOS M6

Release Date: February 14, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : APS-C

Mounts: Canon

Color: Black | Silver

Availability: April 2017

Price: $779.99 (body only)

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 frames per second (fps) (up to 9.0 fps with AF Lock)

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

ISO 100–25600

Full HD 60p

Combination IS with five-axis Image Stabilisation

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology

Intuitive Touch Screen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD

Control & Customize with Five Functional Dials

Compatible with EF1, EF-S1 and EF-M Lenses & select EOS System Accessories

Designed with the advanced enthusiast photographer in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the latest addition to its EOS M series – the Canon EOS M6 Interchangeable Lens Digital Camera; and a high performance External Electronic View Finder – the EVF-DC2, with approximately 2.36 million dots. For photographers who demand premium performance, the new EOS M6 Camera features the company’s 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS image sensor able to capture sharp, high-resolution images even in low-light situations, its most advanced image processor, DIGIC 7, and super-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF speed, enabling photographers to capture clear, sharp, high-resolution images and Full HD videos.

Advanced photographers will find everything they need at their fingertips, with intuitive DSLR-like dials and control, as well as access to the entire lineup of Canon EF, EF-S and EF-M interchangeable lenses1, all in a compact, camera body to take with them wherever they go.

The Canon EOS M6 features an in-camera five-axis digital image stabilization to help reduce camera shake when shooting videos. When shooting with a compatible lens featuring IS the EOS M6 will leverage both the optical IS in the lens as well as the in-camera digital IS through a Combination IS system, to help deliver tremendously smooth videos.

Usability has been improved from the previous model with separate controls on top of the camera body for mode and exposure compensation plus the controller wheel on the back to cycle through menus and additional in-camera features professional photographers are used to accessing. The three-inch touch screen tilts approximately 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down for easy use when surfing the menus, composing an image, viewing images and videos or even taking a selfie.



Optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2

The optional Electronic View Finder EVF-DC2 is both smaller and lighter than the previous model and provides high-performance viewing with approximately 2.36 million dots. Connectivity is very important to today’s photographers and the EOS M6 delivers built-in Wi-Fi®, NFC and Bluetooth® capability that can maintain a smooth constant connection with compatible smartphones or tablets when using the Canon Camera Connect App.

Product Photo

Sample Image

Specification