Canon EOS Rebel T7i New Entry Level DSLR with 45 Cross Type AF System

Model name: Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D / Kiss X9i

Release Date: February 14, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : APS-C

Mounts: Canon

Availability: April 2017

Price: $749.99 (Body only)

Key features

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System

Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection

24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600

Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology

Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD

Movie Electronic IS

HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie

High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)

The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system* within the Optical Viewfinder. It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.

When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera. Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.

