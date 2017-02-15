Canon EOS Rebel T7i New Entry Level DSLR with 45 Cross Type AF System

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D / Kiss X9i
- Release Date: February 14, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : APS-C
- Mounts: Canon
- Availability: April 2017
- Price: $749.99 (Body only)
Key features
- Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF System
- Fast and accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection
- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor
- DIGIC 7 Image Processor, ISO 100–25600
- Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth technology
- Vari-angle Touch Screen, 3.0-inch LCD
- Movie Electronic IS
- HDR Movie & Time-Lapse Movie
- High-speed Continuous Shooting at up to 6.0 frames per second (fps)
The EOS Rebel T7i is the first camera in the EOS Rebel series with a 45-point, all cross-type AF system* within the Optical Viewfinder. It is also the first in the series with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection and the first with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. Creative filters for both still images and video will allow users to customize the look and feel of their content in new and imaginative ways.
When designing the new EOS Rebel T7i, Canon took into consideration feedback from entry-level photographers who expressed interest in learning to go beyond the program mode of a DSLR camera. Users will now be able to see on-screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture, guiding photographers on their way to capturing more compelling images, such as ones with a shallower depth-of-field or being able to give moving-subjects a frozen or flowing look.
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|Type
|Digital, single-lens reflex, AF / AE camera with built-in flash
|Recording media
|SD / SDHC* / SDXC* memory cards
* UHS-I cards supported
|Image sensor size
|Approx. 22.3 x 14.9mm
|Compatible lenses
|Canon EF lenses (including EF-S lenses)
* Excluding EF-M lenses
(35mm-equivalent angle of view is that of a lens with approx. 1.6x the focal length indicated.)
|Lens mount
|Canon EF mount
|Image Sensor
|Type
|CMOS sensor
|Effective pixels
|Approx. 24.2 megapixels
* Rounded off to the nearest 10,000th
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Dust delete feature
|Auto, Manual, Dust Delete Data appending
|Recording System
|Recording format
|Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0
|Image type
|JPEG, RAW (14-bit Canon original), RAW + JPEG simultaneous recording possible
|Pixels recorded
|L (Large)
|24.0 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
|M (Medium):
|Approx. 10.6 megapixels (3984 x 2656)
|S1 (Small 1):
|Approx. 5.9 megapixels (2976 x 1984)
|S2 (Small 2):
|Approx. 3.8 megapixels (2400 x 1600)
|RAW:
|24.0 megapixels (6000 x 4000)
|Aspect ratio
|3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1
|Create / select a folder
|Possible
|File numbering
|Continuous, Auto reset, Manual reset
|Image Processing During Shooting
|Picture Style
|Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined 1 – 3
|White balance
|Auto (Ambience priority), Auto (White priority), Preset (Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash), Custom
White balance correction, and White balance bracketing provided* Flash colour temperature information transmission possible
|Noise reduction
|Applicable to long exposures and high ISO speed shots
|Automatic image brightness correction
|Auto Lighting Optimizer provided
|Highlight tone priority
|Provided
|Lens aberration correction
|Peripheral illumination correction, Chromatic aberration correction, Distortion correction, Diffraction correction
|Viewfinder
|Type
|Eye-level pentamirror
|Field of view coverage
|Vertical/Horizontal approx. 95% (with Eye point approx. 19 mm and aspect ratio set to 3:2)
|Magnification
|Approx. 0.82x (-1m-1 with 50mm lens at infinity)
|Eye point
|Approx. 19 mm (from eyepiece lens center at -1m-1)
|Diopric adjustment range
|Approx. -3.0 – +1.0m-1 (dpt)
|Focusing screen
|Fixed, Precision Matte
|Grid display
|Provided
|Electronic level display
|Provided
|Mirror
|Quick-return type
|Depth-of-field preview
|Provided
|Autofocus (for viewfinder shooting)
|Type
|TTL secondary image-registration, phase-difference detection with the dedicated AF sensor
|AF points
|45 (Cross-type AF point Max. 45 points)
* Number of available AF points, Dual cross-type AF points, and cross-type AF points vary depending on the lens used and aspect ratio settings.
|Focusing brightness range
|EV -3 – 18 (with the center AF point supporting f/2.8, One-Shot AF, at room temperature, ISO 100)
|Focus operation
|One-Shot AF, AI Servo AF, AI Focus AF, Manual focusing (MF)
|AF area selection mode
|Single-point AF (Manual selection), Zone AF (Manual selection of zone), Large Zone AF (manual selection of zone), Automatic selection AF
|AF point automatic selection conditions
|Automatic AF point selection possible based on color information equivalent to skin tones.
|AF-assist beam
|Small series of flashes fired by built-in flash
|Exposure Control
|Metering mode
|63-zone TTL open-aperture metering using 7560-pixel RGB plus IR metering sensor
|Metering brightness range
|EV 1 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
|Shooting mode
|Basic Zone modes
|Scene Intelligent Auto, Flash Off, Creative Auto, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Special scene modes (Group Photo, Kids, Food, Candlelight, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR art standard, HDR art vivid, HDR art bold, HDR art embossed)
|Creative Zone modes:
|Program AE, Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Manual exposure
|ISO speed (Recommended exposure index)
|Basic Zone modes:
|ISO speed set automatically
|Creative Zone modes
|ISO Auto, ISO 100 – ISO 25600 set manually (whole-stop increments), and ISO expansion to H (equivalent to ISO 51200) provided
|ISO speed settings
|Maximum limit for ISO Auto settable
|Exposure compensation
|Manual:
|±5* stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments
* With [Display level settings: Shooting screen: Guided] set, ±3 stops
|AEB:
|±2 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments (can be combined with manual exposure compensation)
|AE lock
|Auto:
|Applied in One-Shot AF with evaluative metering when focus is achieved
|Manual:
|With AE lock button
|Anti-flicker Flicker reduction
|Provided
|Shutter
|Type
|Electronically-controlled, focal-plane shutter
|Shutter speed
|1/4000sec. to 30secs. (total shutter speed range; available range varies by shooting mode), Bulb, X-sync at 1/200sec.
|Drive System
|Drive mode
|Single shooting, High-speed continuous shooting, Low-speed continuous shooting, 10-sec. self-timer/remote control, 2-sec. delay, 10-sec. delay with continuous shooting
|Continuous shooting speed
|High-speed continuous shooting:
|Max. approx. 6.0 shots/sec.*
* Max. approx. 4.5 shots/sec. during Live View shooting or when [Servo AF] is set.
|Low-speed continuous shooting:
|Max. approx. 3.0 shots/sec.*
* Max. approx. 3.5 shots/sec. during Live View shooting
|Max. burst
|JPEG Large/Fine:
|Approx. 190 shots (Card Full)
|RAW:
|Approx. 21 shots (approx. 27 shots)
|RAW+JPEG Large/Fine:
|Approx. 19 shots (approx. 23 shots)
|* Figures are based on Canon’s testing standards (3:2 aspect ratio, ISO 100 and Standard Picture Style) using an 8GB card.
|* Figures in parentheses apply to an UHS-I compatible 16GB card based on Canon’s testing standards.
|* “Card Full” indicates that shooting is possible until the card becomes full.
|Flash
|Built-in flash
|Retractable, auto pop-up flash
Guide No.: Approx. 12 / 39.4 (ISO 100, in meters/feet)
Flash coverage: Approx. 17mm lens angle of view
Recharge time: Approx. 3 sec.
|External Speedlite
|Compatible with EX-series Speedlites
|Flash metering
|E-TTL II autoflash
|Flash exposure compensation
|±2 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments
|FE lock
|Provided
|PC terminal
|None
|Flash control
|Built-in flash function settings, external Speedlite function settings, external Speedlite Custom Function settings
Wireless flash control via optical transmission possible
|Live View Shooting
|Focus method
|Dual Pixel CMOS AF system
|AF method
|Face+Tracking, Smooth zone, Live 1-point AF
Manual focus (approx. 5x / 10x magnification possible)
|AF operation
|One-Shot AF, Servo AF
|Focusing brightness range
|EV -2 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100, One-Shot AF)
|Metering mode
|Evaluative metering (315 zones),
Partial metering (approx. 6.0% of Live View screen),
Spot metering (approx. 2.6% of Live View screen),
Center-weighted average metering
|Metering brightness range
|EV 0 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100)
|Exposure compensation
|±3 stops in 1/3-stop or 1/2-stop increments
|Creative filters
|Provided
|Touch shutter
|Provided
|Grid display
|Three types
|Movie Shooting
|Recording format
|MP4
* Time-lapse movie shooting: MOV
|Movie
|MPEG-4 AVC / H.264
Variable (average) bit rate
|Audio
|AAC
|Recording size and frame rate
|Full HD (1920×1080):
|59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p / 23.98p
|HD (1280×720):
|59.94p / 50.00p / 29.97p / 25.00p
|VGA (640×480)
|29.97p / 25.00p
|Compression method
|IPB (Standard), IPB (Light)
* Time-lapse movie shooting: ALL-I
|Bit rate
|Full HD (59.94p/50.00p)/IPB (Standard)
|Approx. 60Mbps
|Full HD (29.97p/25.00p/23.98p)/IPB (Standard)
|Approx. 30Mbps
|Full HD (29.97p/25.00p)/IPB (Light)
|Approx. 12Mbps
|HD (59.94p/50.00p)/IPB (Standard)
|Approx. 26Mbps
|HD (29.97p/25.00p)/IPB (Light)
|Approx. 4Mbps
|VGA (29.97p/25.00p) (Standard)
|Approx. 9Mbps
|VGA (29.97p/25.00p) (Light)
|Approx. 3Mbps
|HDR Movie
|Approx. 30Mbps
|Time-lapse movie
|Approx. 90Mbps
|Focus system
|Dual Pixel CMOS AF system
|AF method
|Face + Tracking, Smooth zone, Live 1-point AF
Manual focus (approx. 5x / 10x magnification available for focus check)
|Movie Servo AF
|Provided
|Movie digital IS
|Provided (Enable / Enhanced)
|Digital zoom
|Approx. 3 – 10x
|Focusing brightness range
|EV -2 – 18 (at room temperature, ISO 100, One-Shot AF)
|Metering mode
|Center-weighted average and Evaluative metering with the image sensor
* Automatically set by the AF method
|Metering brightness range
|EV 0 – 20 (at room temperature, ISO 100, with center-weighted average metering)
|Exposure control
|Autoexposure shooting (Program AE for movie shooting) and manual exposure
|Exposure compensation
|±3 stops in 1/3- or 1/2-stop increments
|ISO speed (Recommended exposure index)
|For autoexposure shooting:
|ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set automatically. In Creative Zone modes, the upper limit is expandable to H (equivalent to ISO 25600).
|For manual exposure shooting:
|ISO Auto (ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set automatically), ISO 100 – ISO 12800 set manually (whole-stop increments), expandable to H (equivalent to ISO 25600)
|ISO speed settings
|Maximum limit for ISO Auto settable
|HDR Movie Shooting
|Possible
|Creative filters for movies
|Dream, Old Movies, Memory, Dramatic B&W, Miniature effect movie
|Video snapshots
|Settable to 2sec. / 4sec. / 8sec.
|Sound recording
|Built-in stereo microphones, external stereo microphone terminal provided
Sound-recording level adjustable, wind filter provided, attenuator provided
|Grid display
|Three types
|Time-lapse movie
|Shooting interval (hours:minutes:seconds), Number of shots, Auto exposure (Fixed 1st frame, Each frame), LCD auto off, Beep as image shot settable
|Still photo shooting
|Not possible during movie shooting
|LCD Monitor
|Type
|TFT color, liquid-crystal monitor
|Monitor size and dots
|Wide 7.7cm (3.0in.) (3:2) with approx. 1.04 million dots
|Brightness adjustment
|Manual (7 levels)
|Electronic level
|Provided
|Interface languages
|25
|Touch screen technology
|Capacitive sensing
|Playback
|Image display format
|Single-image display (without shooting information), Single-image display (with basic information), Single-image display (Shooting information displayed: Detailed information, Lens / histogram, White balance, Picture Style 1, Picture Style 2, Color space/noise reduction, Lens aberration correction), Index display (4 / 9 / 36 / 100 images)
|Highlight alert
|Overexposed highlights blink
|AF point display
|Provided (may not be displayed depending on shooting conditions)
|Zoom magnification ratio
|Approx. 1.5 – 10x
|Image search
|Search conditions settable (Rating, Date, Folder, Protect, File type)
|Image browsing methods
|Single image, 10 images, specified number, date, folder, movies, stills, protect, rating
|Image rotation
|Possible
|Image protection
|Possible
|Rating
|Provided
|Movie playback
|Enabled (LCD monitor, HDMI), built-in speaker
|Slide show
|Automatically play back all images or the images that match search conditions
|Background music
|Selectable for slide shows and movie playback
|Post-Processing of Images
|Creative filters
|Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect
|Resize
|Provided
|Cropping
|Provided
|Print Ordering
|DPOF
|Version 1.1 compliant
|Wi-Fi
|Standards compliance
|IEEE 802.11b/g/n
|Transmission method
|DS-SS modulation (IEEE 802.11b)
OFDM modulation (IEEE 802.11g/n)
|Transmission range
|Approx. 15m / 49.2ft.
* When communicating with a smartphone
|Transmission frequency (central frequency)
|Frequency:
|2412 to 2462MHz
|Channels:
|1 to 11 ch
|Connection method
|Camera access point mode, infrastructure*
* Wi-Fi Protected Setup supported
|Security
|Authentication method: Open system, Shared key, WPA / WPA2-PSK
Encryption: WEP, TKIP, AES
|Communication with a smartphone
|Images can be viewed, controlled, and received using a smartphone.
Remote control of the camera using a smartphone is possible.
Images can be sent to a smartphone.
|Transfer images between cameras
|Transferring one image, Transferring selected images, Transferring resized images
|Connect to Connect Station
|Images can be sent to and saved on Connect Station.
|Remote operation using EOS Utility
|Remote control functions and image viewing functions of EOS Utility can be used wirelessly.
|Print from Wi-Fi printers
|Images can be sent to a Wi-Fi printer.
|Send images to a Web service
|Images in the camera or links to images can be sent to registered Web services.
|NFC
|Standards compliance:
|NFC Forum Type 3/4 Tag compliant (dynamic)
|Bluetooth
|Standards compliance
|Bluetooth Specification Version 4.1 compliant (Bluetooth low energy technology)
|Transmission method
|GFSK modulation
|Customization Features
|Custom Functions
|15
|My Menu
|Up to 5 screens can be registered
|Copyright information
|Text entry and appending possible
|Display level settings
|Shooting screen, Menu display, Mode guide, Feature guide
|Interface
|DIGITAL terminal
|Computer communication (Hi-Speed USB equivalent), GPS Receiver GP-E2, Connect Station CS100 connection
|HDMI mini OUT terminal
|Type C (Auto switching of resolution), CEC-compatible
|External microphone IN terminal
|3.5mm diameter stereo mini-jack
Directional Stereo Microphone DM-E1 connection
|Remote control terminal
|For Remote Switch RS-60E3
|Wireless remote control
|Compatible with Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 (Bluetooth connection) and Remote Controller RC-6
|Eye-Fi card
|Supported
|Power
|Battery
|Battery Pack LP-E17 (Quantity 1)
* AC power usable with household power outlet accessories.
|Number of possible shots
(Based on CIPA testing standards, with 50% flash use)
|With viewfinder shooting:
|Approx. 600 shots at room temperature (23°C / 73°F), approx. 550 shots at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)
* With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17
|With Live View shooting:
|Approx. 270 shots at room temperature (23°C / 73°F), approx. 230 shots at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)
* With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17
|Movie shooting time
|Approx. 1 hr. 55 min. at room temperature (23°C / 73°F)
Approx. 1 hr. 50 min. at low temperatures (0°C / 32°F)
* With a fully-charged Battery Pack LP-E17.
|Dimensions and Weight
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 131.0 x 99.9 x 76.2mm / 5.16 x 3.93 x 3.00in.
|Weight
|Approx. 532g / 18.77oz. (Including battery and card)
Approx. 485g / 17.11oz. (Body only)
|Operation Environment
|Working temperature range
|0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Battery Pack LP-E17
|Type
|Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
|Rated voltage
|7.2V DC
|Battery capacity
|1040mAh
|Working temperature range
|For charging: 5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
For shooting: 0 – 40°C / 32 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 33.0 x 14.0 x 49.4mm / 1.30 x 0.55 x 1.94in.
|Weight
|Approx. 45g / 1.59oz. (excluding protective cover)
|Battery Charger LC-E17
|Compatible battery
|Battery Pack LP-E17
|Recharge time
|Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature (23°C / 73°F))
|Rated input
|100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
|Rated output
|8.4V DC / 700mA
|Working temperature range
|5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in. (prongs retracted)
|Weight
|Approx. 85g / 3oz.
|Battery Charger LC-E17E
|Compatible battery
|Battery Pack LP-E17
|Recharge time
|Approx. 2 hours (at room temperature (23°C / 73°F))
|Rated input
|100 – 240V AC (50 / 60Hz)
|Rated output
|8.4V DC / 700mA
|Working temperature range
|5 – 40°C / 41 – 104°F
|Working humidity
|85% or less
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|Approx. 67.3 x 27.7 x 92.2mm / 2.65 x 1.09 x 3.63in. (excluding power cord)
|Weight
|Approx. 80g / 2.82oz. (excluding power cord)