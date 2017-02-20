Canon IXUS 185 Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF] Canon IXUS 185 Camera User Guide or Instruction Manual Available for Download in PDF. Download Links Camera User Guide : Download Getting Started Guide : Download Source : Canon Site Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Ultra-fast Ultra-high Resolution SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art Released February 21, 2017 Compact and Versatile Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens Released February 16, 2017