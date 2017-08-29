Product Summary

Model Name: Canon Macro Twin-Lite MT-26EX-RT Flash

Release Date: August 29, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual

Format : Full Frame / APS-C / Crop Sensor

Color: Black

Availability: November, 2017

Price: $989.99

Key features

Detachable Macro Twin Lites with 60° Rotation.

Maximum Guide Number 85.3 ft./26m* at ISO 100.

Radio Transmission Wireless Flash Functionality

Expanded Manual Flash Setting Range (up to 1/512)

Removable Diffusers Included.

Dot Matrix-type LCD Panel

Improved Operability & Durability.

Improved Focus Assist Lamp

Full Power Recycling Time Reduced to Approx. 5 Seconds

Compatible with All Canon EF & EF-S Macro Lenses

High-speed Sync Supported

Features

To further enhance a photographer’s ability to shoot macro photography, the new Canon Macro Twin-Lite MT-26EX-RT Flash can be the ideal tool. The use of a macro twin-lite allows for a more ideal lighting situation for photographers, and can be adjusted and shifted depending on the direction the photographer would like to control. Detachable macro twin lites can be rotated up to 60 degrees, and features a maximum guide number of 85.3 ft (26 m).

The new Canon Macro Twin-Lite MT-26EX-RT Flash inherits the ease of use and operability of Canon’s latest Speedlite EX series flashes and increased brightness of the focusing lamp compared to previous Canon Macro-Twin Lites. There is also less noise produced from the charging of the lights.

