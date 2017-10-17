Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III – The Next Generation G-Series Camera

Product Summary

Model name: Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

Release Date: 16 October 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : APS-C

Availability: November 2017

Price: $1299

Key features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

3x Zoom Lens, 24-72mm (35mm Equivalent)

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF system

1080p Full HD video is recorded at 60 fps

7 frames per second (fps)

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced a new flagship addition to its acclaimed G-series of premium compact cameras, the Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III. Lightweight and portable without sacrificing the very best in Canon digital imaging technologies, the new G-series flagship features a 24.3- megapixel* APS-C CMOS sensor and Canon’s revolutionary Dual Pixel CMOS AF (Auto-Focus) technology, both firsts for a Canon point-and shoot compact camera offering.

“As we continue to evolve the popular Canon PowerShot G-series line, we remain committed to incorporating both our latest innovations and the features photographers are looking for in an advanced, compact camera,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A. “With the new PowerShot G1 X Mark III, users will appreciate the quality and overall performance made possible using a APS-C sensor, alongside upgraded capabilities that can enable the capture of amazing photo and video, even in lowlight conditions.”

Ultimate in Compact Image Quality

The new Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III offers dramatic improvements from the series’ previous flagship, the PowerShot G1X Mark II, headlined by a larger, 24.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, resulting in fantastic image quality in both stills and video. This dramatic sensor upgrade pairs with a wide-angle 24-72mm** (3x zoom) lens with Optical Image Stabilization featuring a wide f/2.8-5.6 aperture to allow for maximum brightness and increased sharpness in images and an ISO range of 100-25,600. This provides users with the versatility to shoot in low-light scenarios like a dimly lit restaurant which can frame subjects with beautiful background blur.

Technology commonly found in Canon DSLRs and advanced cameras has now arrived for the first time in the PowerShot G-series, as the G1X Mark III will feature Canon’s acclaimed Dual Pixel CMOS AF system. This feature, popular amongst enthusiast and professional users, provides extremely fast and smooth autofocus capabilities across nearly the entire focal plane, allowing for more creative compositions when framing a subject away from the center of a shot.

Versatile and Intuitive Operation

Dust and water resistant, the Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III is a compact and powerful imaging companion ready for a variety of challenging shooting scenarios. Designed for enthusiast and professional users, it offers a host of useful features to help inspire creativity and improve operability. These include:

2.36 million dot Organic LED Electronic Viewfinder provides customization options to match nearly any shooting style or scene

provides customization options to match nearly any shooting style or scene Touch & Drag AF allows for intuitive operation linking the Electronic Viewfinder and touch panel monitor to quickly adjust focus targeting without looking away from the viewfinder, or using Smooth Zone AF to effortlessly track subjects with the touch of a finger.

allows for intuitive operation linking the Electronic Viewfinder and touch panel monitor to quickly adjust focus targeting without looking away from the viewfinder, or using Smooth Zone AF to effortlessly track subjects with the touch of a finger. 3.0 inch Vari-angle Touch LCD Monitor helps capture the perfect shot from a variety of challenging angles, including overhead or low-angle shooting.

helps capture the perfect shot from a variety of challenging angles, including overhead or low-angle shooting. The G1 X Mark III is capable of fast continuous shooting up to approximately 7 frames per second (fps), or up to 9fps with AF fixed – working easily with Dual Pixel CMOS AF to track even the most fleeting of subjects with ease.

– working easily with Dual Pixel CMOS AF to track even the most fleeting of subjects with ease. A New Shutter Release function offers a sophisticated sense of operation, similar to high-end EOS models, providing a comfortable hold during continuous shooting

Canon Technologies Worthy of a Flagship

With technology ranging from HD video capabilities to the latest in connectivity features, the G1 X Mark III is versatile enough to achieve high-level performance on the go. Additional features include:

Instantly connect to a smart device* via built-in Wi-Fi***, NFC^ or Bluetooth^^ to facilitate easy sharing with friends and family or utilize the Camera Connect app to shoot remotely.

to facilitate easy sharing with friends and family or utilize the Camera Connect app to shoot remotely. Panoramic Shot Mode functionality allows users to easily capture panoramic photos, simply be swinging the camera while shooting either vertically or horizontally.

functionality allows users to easily capture panoramic photos, simply be swinging the camera while shooting either vertically or horizontally. Capture Full HD 1080/60p Video with high ISO speed shooting and smooth accurate focus when used alongside Canon’s Dual Pixel AF technology, while 5-axis movie IS helps reduce the effect of camera shake when shooting handheld

with high ISO speed shooting and smooth accurate focus when used alongside Canon’s Dual Pixel AF technology, while 5-axis movie IS helps reduce the effect of camera shake when shooting handheld Easily capture picturesque Time-Lapse Movies with intuitive settings that help determine intervals and exposure

The Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III is scheduled to be available in November 2017 for an estimated retail price of $1299.00¹. In addition the Canon Lens Hood LH-DC110, Waterproof Case WP-DC56 and Deluxe Leather Case PSC-6300 for the PowerShot G1 X Mark III will be available for an estimated retail price of $59.99, $499.99 and $99.99 respectively ¹. For more information please visit usa.canon.com.

Specification

Pixels Actual: 25.8 Megapixel

Effective: 24.2 Megapixel Sensor APS-C (22.3 x 14.9 mm) CMOS Bit Depth 14-Bit File Formats Still Images: JPEG, RAW

Movies: MP4, MPEG-4 AVC/H.264

Audio: AAC LC Aspect Ratio 3:2 Image Stabilization Optical

Lens EFL: 15-45mm (35 mm equivalent: 24-72mm)

Aperture: f/2.8 (W) – 5.6 (T) Zoom Optical: 3x

Digital: 4x

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100-25600 Shutter 30 – 1/2000 Second

1 – 1/2000 Second in Auto Mode

30 – 1 Second in Bulb Mode

1/8 – 1/8 Second in Movie Mode Exposure Metering Center-Weighted, Evaluative, Spot Exposure Modes Modes: Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority

Compensation: -3 EV to +3 EV (in 1/3 EV Steps) Shooting Modes Panorama White Balance Modes Auto, Cloudy, Color Temperature, Daylight, Flash, Fluorescent, Shade, Tungsten, Underwater Buffer/Continuous Shooting Up to 9 fps at 24.2 MP

Up to 7 fps at 24.2 MP Self-Timer 2, 10 Seconds

Flash Modes Auto

Flash On

Off

Slow Sync Built-In Flash Yes Maximum Effective Flash Range Wide: 1.64 – 29.53′ (0.5 – 9 m)

Telephoto: 1.64 – 14.76′ (0.5 – 4.5 m) External Flash Connection Hot Shoe

Memory Card Type SD

SDHC

SDXC

Video Recording Yes, NTSC Resolution 1920 x 1080p: 60 fps

Video Clip Length Up to 29 Min 59 Sec Audio Recording Built-In Mic: With Video (Stereo)

Viewfinder Type Electronic Screen 3.0″ LCD Rear Touch Screen Swivel (1,040,000 pixels) Screen Coverage 100%

Connectivity HDMI D (Micro), Micro-USB, USB 2.0 Wi-Fi Yes, 802.11b/g/n built-in

Operating/Storage Temperature 32 to 104°F (0 to 40°C)

Humidity: 10 – 90%

Battery 1 x NB-13L Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack, 3.6 VDC, 1250 mAh AC Power Adapter ACK-DC100 (Optional)