The PowerShot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit gives you the tools to realize your creative visions whether you wish to vlog, shoot a short film or simply record the sights and sounds that inspire you. Made up of the compact and high-performing PowerShot G7 X Mark II camera, a lightweight portable tripod for flexible and steady video recording, as well as a 32GB SDHC Card and extra NB-13L battery, the Powers hot G7 X Mark II Video Creator Kit keeps you fully equipped wherever you go.

Price: $749.99