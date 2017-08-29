Product Summary

Model Name: Canon TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro lens

Release Date: August 29, 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus / Manual

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon EF

Color: Black

Availability: November 2017

Price: $2199.00

Key features

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/45

Two Ultra-Low Dispersion Elements

Subwavelength Coating

Maximum Tilt: +/- 10°

Maximum Shift: +/- 12mm

Minimum Focusing Distance: 1.6′

Maximum Magnification: 0.5x

Features

Tilt-Shift lenses have several applications for suitable photographers because of their ability to provide enhanced creative control over perspective through the tilt function and depth-of-field through the shift function in their images. This ability can be optimal when photographing landscapes, portraits, and architecture.

The image quality derived from Canon Tilt-Shift lenses has evolved considerably since their first inception several years ago. Enhanced optical elements like molded aspherical glass and UD lenses are at the core of the new Canon TS-E 50mm f/2.8L Macro lens. These features provide users with edge-to-edge resolution, improved image quality over previous Canon TS-E lenses and minimum distortion. Canon also included two anti-reflective coatings, SubWaveLength Structure Coating (SWC) and Air-Sphere Coating (ASC), into the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L. SWC helps to reduce flare and ghosting, while ASC is a new technology that provides amazingly high, anti-reflective performance, particularly when alleviating incidental light that can enter a lens.

The new Canon Tilt-Shift lenses also offer improved operability over previous models, including larger tilt, shift-and-lock knobs, lock-release button and a new tilt-locking mechanism that firmly locks the lens in the zero-tilt position to help prevent unintended tilting to increase more precise shooting capabilities. The rotation of the tilt-shift lenses also allows users to freely change the axis of tilt movement and shift from right angles to parallel to better adapt to various shooting conditions and situations.

Product Photos

Specifications

Focal Length 135mm Aperture Maximum: f/4

Minimum: f/45 Camera Mount Type Canon EF Format Compatibility 35mm Film / Full-Frame Digital Sensor Angle of View 18° Tilt/Shift Tilt ± 10°

Shifts ± 12mm Minimum Focus Distance 1.61′; (49 cm) Magnification 0.5x Elements/Groups 11 / 7 Diaphragm Blades 9

Autofocus No

Filter Thread Front: 82 mm Dimensions (DxL) Approx. 3.48 x 5.48″ (88.5 x 139.1 mm) Weight 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg)

Purchase options

