Canon Unveils PowerShot SX430 IS with 45x Optical Zoom

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon PowerShot SX430 IS
- Release Date: 4th January 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Color: Black
- Price: £229.99 | €299.99
Key features
- 20.5 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor
- 45x Optical zoom : Focal length 35 mm equivalent 24 – 1080 mm
- ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600
- Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC
- Movie recording 1280 x 720 @ 25 fps with one touch of a button
Canon today unveils three new compact cameras that help you get ready to capture any spontaneous moment, with the introduction of the slim and stylish IXUS 185 and IXUS 190, and the mini-bridge superzoom, the PowerShot SX430 IS. The new IXUS models are the slimmest in the range, perfect if you want a camera to carry with you wherever you go, with image quality that wows. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s massive 45x zoom is perfect for families looking for a camera to take them closer to all their special moments, so they can be relived again and again.
The power of quality and zoom, in your pocket
Each new camera captures moments in impressive 20 Megapixel quality, as well as movies in HD 720p, with powerful optical zooms that give you the freedom to get closer to the detail. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s impressive 45x optical zoom puts you at the heart of the action, while the 90x ZoomPlus takes you even closer.
To help you capture every friend, family or scene in the best light, the IXUS’s new Easy Auto feature automatically selects the best camera settings for you, and locks buttons to help you avoid pressing anything by mistake. For added ease, Auto Zoom intelligently selects the best framing for stills and movies, all dependent on the number of people in shot.
With each press of the shutter, Canon’s Intelligent IS helps to ensure images are crisp, with minimal blur. Eight modes constantly adapt to the scene that’s being captured, from on a tripod to panning whilst shooting a child running, while Dynamic IS supports during movie shooting.
Create, share and remember
Newly introduced to each of the cameras is the new Date Button, which adds a date and time stamp to images for a visual reminder of when precious moments took place. Gone are the days of lengthy edits and slow uploads; you can easily share your snaps directly to social sites with the built in Wi-Fi or, with the IXUS 190 and PowerShot SX430 IS, by tapping the camera and your phone together to make an automatic wireless connection, thanks to Dynamic NFC.
Specification
|PowerShot SX430 IS
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|1/2.3 type CCD
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 20.0M [14]
|Effective / Total Pixels
|Approx. 20.5M
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 4+
|LENS
|Focal Length
|4.3 – 193.5 mm (35 mm equivalent: 24 – 1080 mm)
|Zoom
|Optical 45x ZoomPlus 90x
Digital approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1]). Combined approx. 180x
|Maximum f/number
|f/3.5 – f/6.8
|Construction
|12 elements in 11 groups (3 UD lenses, 2 double-sided aspherical lenses, 1 single-sided aspherical lens)
|Image Stabilisation
|Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 2.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS plus Enhanced Dynamic IS
|FOCUSING
|Type
|TTL
|AF System/ Points
|AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
|AF Modes
|Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Tracking AF
|AF Point Selection
|Size (Normal, Small)
|AF Assist Beam
|Yes
|Closest Focusing Distance
|0 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (Centre)
|Exposure Compensation
|+/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments
i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction
|ISO sensitivity
|AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600
AUTO ISO: 100 – 800
|SHUTTER
|Speed
|1 – 1/4000 s (Auto Mode)
15 – 1/4000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|TTL
|Settings
|Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom.
|LCD MONITOR
|Monitor
|7.5 cm (3.0”) TFT, approx. 230,000 dots
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness
|Adjustable to one of five levels.
Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
|FLASH
|Modes
|Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
|Slow Sync Speed
|Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|Face Detection FE
|Built-in Flash Range
|50 cm – 5.0 m (W) / 1.3 m – 2.7 m (T)
|External Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), Program AE, Live View Control, Portrait, Face Self-Timer, Low Light (5.0MP), Monochrome, Fish-eye Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter
|Photo Effects
|My Colors (My Colors Off, Vivid, Neutral, Sepia, Black & White, Positive Film, Lighter Skin Tone, Darker Skin Tone, Vivid Blue, Vivid Green, Vivid Red, Custom Color)
|Drive modes
|Single, Continuous, Self-Timer
|Continuous Shooting
|Approx. 0.5 shots/s
Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s
(all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]
|RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
|Image Size
|4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M) 2560 x 1920, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480
16:9 – (L) 5152 x 2896, (M1) 3648 x 2048, (M2) 1920 x 1080, (S) 640 x 360
3:2 – (L) 5152 x 3432, (M1) 3648 x 2432, (M2) 2048 x 1368, (S) 640 x 424
1:1 – (L) 3856 x 3856, (M1) 2736 x 2736, (M2) 1536 x 1536, (S) 480 x 480
Resize in playback (M2)
|Compression
|Superfine, Fine
|Movies
|(HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps
(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps
|Movie Length
|(HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]
(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
|FILE TYPES
|Still Image Type
|JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
|Movies
|MP4 [Video: MPEG4-AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]