Canon Unveils PowerShot SX430 IS with 45x Optical Zoom

  • Model name: Canon PowerShot SX430 IS
  • Release Date: 4th January 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Color: Black
  • Availability: TBA
  • Price: £229.99 | €299.99

Key features

  • 20.5 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor
  • 45x Optical zoom : Focal length 35 mm equivalent 24 – 1080 mm
  • ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600
  • Superb results for your proudest moments
  • Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC
  • Seamless connections for easy sharing
  • Movie recording 1280 x 720 @ 25 fps with one touch of a button

Canon today unveils three new compact cameras that help you get ready to capture any spontaneous moment, with the introduction of the slim and stylish IXUS 185 and IXUS 190, and the mini-bridge superzoom, the PowerShot SX430 IS. The new IXUS models are the slimmest in the range, perfect if you want a camera to carry with you wherever you go, with image quality that wows. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s massive 45x zoom is perfect for families looking for a camera to take them closer to all their special moments, so they can be relived again and again.

The power of quality and zoom, in your pocket

Each new camera captures moments in impressive 20 Megapixel quality, as well as movies in HD 720p, with powerful optical zooms that give you the freedom to get closer to the detail. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s impressive 45x optical zoom puts you at the heart of the action, while the 90x ZoomPlus takes you even closer.

To help you capture every friend, family or scene in the best light, the IXUS’s new Easy Auto feature automatically selects the best camera settings for you, and locks buttons to help you avoid pressing anything by mistake. For added ease, Auto Zoom intelligently selects the best framing for stills and movies, all dependent on the number of people in shot.

With each press of the shutter, Canon’s Intelligent IS helps to ensure images are crisp, with minimal blur. Eight modes constantly adapt to the scene that’s being captured, from on a tripod to panning whilst shooting a child running, while Dynamic IS supports during movie shooting.

Create, share and remember

Newly introduced to each of the cameras is the new Date Button, which adds a date and time stamp to images for a visual reminder of when precious moments took place. Gone are the days of lengthy edits and slow uploads; you can easily share your snaps directly to social sites with the built in Wi-Fi or, with the IXUS 190 and PowerShot SX430 IS, by tapping the camera and your phone together to make an automatic wireless connection, thanks to Dynamic NFC.

Specification

PowerShot SX430 IS
IMAGE SENSOR
Type 1/2.3 type CCD
Effective Pixels Approx. 20.0M [14]
Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.5M
IMAGE PROCESSOR
Type DIGIC 4+
LENS
Focal Length 4.3 – 193.5 mm (35 mm equivalent: 24 – 1080 mm)
Zoom Optical 45x ZoomPlus 90x

Digital approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1]). Combined approx. 180x
Maximum f/number f/3.5 – f/6.8
Construction 12 elements in 11 groups (3 UD lenses, 2 double-sided aspherical lenses, 1 single-sided aspherical lens)
Image Stabilisation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 2.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS plus Enhanced Dynamic IS
FOCUSING
Type TTL
AF System/ Points AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
AF Modes Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Tracking AF
AF Point Selection Size (Normal, Small)
AF Assist Beam Yes
Closest Focusing Distance 0 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (Centre)
Exposure Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments

i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction
ISO sensitivity AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600

AUTO ISO: 100 – 800
SHUTTER
Speed 1 – 1/4000 s (Auto Mode)

15 – 1/4000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
Type TTL
Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom.
LCD MONITOR
Monitor 7.5 cm (3.0”) TFT, approx. 230,000 dots
Coverage Approx. 100%
Brightness Adjustable to one of five levels.

Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
FLASH
Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
Red-Eye Reduction Yes
Flash Exposure Compensation Face Detection FE
Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 5.0 m (W) / 1.3 m – 2.7 m (T)
External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
SHOOTING
Modes Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), Program AE, Live View Control, Portrait, Face Self-Timer, Low Light (5.0MP), Monochrome, Fish-eye Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter
Photo Effects My Colors (My Colors Off, Vivid, Neutral, Sepia, Black & White, Positive Film, Lighter Skin Tone, Darker Skin Tone, Vivid Blue, Vivid Green, Vivid Red, Custom Color)
Drive modes Single, Continuous, Self-Timer
Continuous Shooting Approx. 0.5 shots/s

Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s

(all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]
RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
Image Size 4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M) 2560 x 1920, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480

16:9 – (L) 5152 x 2896, (M1) 3648 x 2048, (M2) 1920 x 1080, (S) 640 x 360

3:2 – (L) 5152 x 3432, (M1) 3648 x 2432, (M2) 2048 x 1368, (S) 640 x 424

1:1 – (L) 3856 x 3856, (M1) 2736 x 2736, (M2) 1536 x 1536, (S) 480 x 480

Resize in playback (M2)
Compression Superfine, Fine
Movies (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps

(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps
Movie Length (HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]

(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
FILE TYPES
Still Image Type JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG4-AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]

