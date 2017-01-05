Canon Unveils PowerShot SX430 IS with 45x Optical Zoom

Product Summary

Model name: Canon PowerShot SX430 IS

Release Date: 4th January 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Color: Black

Availability: TBA

Price: £229.99 | €299.99

Key features

20.5 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor

45x Optical zoom : Focal length 35 mm equivalent 24 – 1080 mm

ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600

Superb results for your proudest moments

Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC

Seamless connections for easy sharing

Movie recording 1280 x 720 @ 25 fps with one touch of a button

Canon today unveils three new compact cameras that help you get ready to capture any spontaneous moment, with the introduction of the slim and stylish IXUS 185 and IXUS 190, and the mini-bridge superzoom, the PowerShot SX430 IS. The new IXUS models are the slimmest in the range, perfect if you want a camera to carry with you wherever you go, with image quality that wows. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s massive 45x zoom is perfect for families looking for a camera to take them closer to all their special moments, so they can be relived again and again.

The power of quality and zoom, in your pocket

Each new camera captures moments in impressive 20 Megapixel quality, as well as movies in HD 720p, with powerful optical zooms that give you the freedom to get closer to the detail. The PowerShot SX430 IS’s impressive 45x optical zoom puts you at the heart of the action, while the 90x ZoomPlus takes you even closer.

To help you capture every friend, family or scene in the best light, the IXUS’s new Easy Auto feature automatically selects the best camera settings for you, and locks buttons to help you avoid pressing anything by mistake. For added ease, Auto Zoom intelligently selects the best framing for stills and movies, all dependent on the number of people in shot.

With each press of the shutter, Canon’s Intelligent IS helps to ensure images are crisp, with minimal blur. Eight modes constantly adapt to the scene that’s being captured, from on a tripod to panning whilst shooting a child running, while Dynamic IS supports during movie shooting.

Create, share and remember

Newly introduced to each of the cameras is the new Date Button, which adds a date and time stamp to images for a visual reminder of when precious moments took place. Gone are the days of lengthy edits and slow uploads; you can easily share your snaps directly to social sites with the built in Wi-Fi or, with the IXUS 190 and PowerShot SX430 IS, by tapping the camera and your phone together to make an automatic wireless connection, thanks to Dynamic NFC.

Product Photo

Specification