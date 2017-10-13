DJI Reveals Zenmuse X7 a Super 35 Camera for Aerial Cinematography

Product Summary

Model name: Zenmuse X7

Release Date: 11 October 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Super 35

Mounts: DJI DL

Availability: November 2017

Price: $2,699

Features

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today introduced the Zenmuse X7, the world’s first Super 35 digital film camera optimized for professional aerial cinematography. Designed to work seamlessly with the DJI Inspire 2 drone, the Zenmuse X7 delivers superior image quality, interchangeable lenses, and a new DJI Cinema Color System for post-production to give film and video professionals more creative freedom.

“The Zenmuse X7 offers everything professional content creators need to make their aerial footage as stunning and vivid as they demand,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. “From the large Super 35 sensor to a new mount, lenses, and color system, the Zenmuse X7 gives cinematographers and professional photographers an unmatched set of tools that work seamlessly with the DJI Inspire 2 drone to capture high-quality footage that is easily integrated into projects shot with industry-leading handheld cameras.”

Greater Expressive Freedom

The Zenmuse X7 is equipped with a Super 35 video sensor featuring 14 stops of dynamic range for more detail in low-light conditions. Its low-noise image capture enhances grading flexibility by preserving details in both highlight and dark areas while enabling a shallow cinematic depth of field.

To meet the rigorous requirements of filmmakers and television production professionals, the Zenmuse X7 captures the highest image resolutions ever for an integrated drone camera. It is capable of shooting 6K CinemaDNG RAW or 5.2K Apple ProRes at up to 30 FPS, as well as 3.9K CinemaDNG RAW or 2.7K ProRes at up to 59.94 FPS to integrate seamlessly into industry-standard post-production workflows.

Enhanced Imaging Potential

The Zenmuse X7 uses a dedicated aerial mount system, the DJI DL-Mount, featuring an ultra-short flange focal distance to carry prime lenses optimally. Available with focal lengths of 16 mm, 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm, each lens has a maximum aperture of F/2.8 and is crafted out of carbon fiber, making them durable and lightweight for high-performance aerial cinematography with the DJI Inspire 2 drone.

To allow for advanced setting adjustment and fine-tuning, the 16mm lens is equipped with a built-in ND 4 filter, and the 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm lenses feature a mechanical shutter.

Higher Flexibility in Post-Production

DJI has also introduced a new DJI Cinema Color System (DCCS) making the Zenmuse X7 an asset on every film set for movies, TV series, commercials, documentaries, and more.

“For the Zenmuse X7, we took our color science to the next level,” continued Pan. “We consulted the world leading authorities in color science, Technicolor. With their guidance, our engineers developed an optimized gamma curve for the X7 allowing more latitude without sacrificing image quality.”

DCCS features a new D-Log Curve and D-Gamut RGB color space to give more flexibility and color options during the post-production process. The D-Log further extends the dynamic range, while the D-Gamut RGB color space preserves more color information to support the most demanding filmmaking scenarios, providing accurate color for quick and easy post-processing.

The new EI Mode mimics the way a film camera works to help cinematographers capture as much information as possible in every scene while balancing the dynamic range and noise with different log curves for more flexibility during the post-production process.

The Zenmuse X7 gimbal system weighs just 631 grams with the 16 mm lens. The DJI Inspire 2 has a flight time of up to 23 minutes with the Zenmuse X7. For more info about the Zenmuse X7, visit www.dji.com/zenmuse-x7.

Price and Availability

The Zenmuse X7 camera is priced at $2,699 USD. The 16 mm, 24 mm and 35 mm lenses will be available for $1,299 each, and the 50 mm for $1,199. Customers can purchase the Zenmuse X7 prime lens combo including all 4 lenses for $4,299. The Zenmuse X7 will start shipping in early November 2017 from store.dji.com, in DJI Flagship Stores and through DJI Authorized Dealers worldwide.

Product Photo

Specification

General

Product Name Zenmuse X7 Dimensions 151 × 108 × 132 mm Weight (Lens Excluded) 449 g

Camera

Sensor Sensor Size (Still): 23.5×15.7 mm

Sensor Size (Max video recording area): 23.5×12.5 mm

Effective Pixels: 24 MP Supported Lenses DJI DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH (with lens hood and balancing ring/filter)

DJI DL 24mm F2.8 LS ASPH (with lens hood and balancing ring/filter)

DJI DL 35mm F2.8 LS ASPH (with lens hood and balancing ring/filter)

DJI DL 50mm F2.8 LS ASPH (with lens hood and balancing ring/filter Supported Micro SD/SSD Cards MicroSD: Class 10 or UHS-1 rating with a writing speed of 15 MB/s required; Max capacity: 64 GB

SSD: DJI CINESSD Photo Sizes 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 Photo Formats DJI CINESSD: DNG

Micro SD: DNG, JPEG, DNG+JPEG Operation Modes Capture, Record, Playback Still Photography Modes Micro SD: Single Shot, Burst Shooting (3/5/7/10 shots), Auto Exposure Bracketing (3/5 bracketed shots at 0.7 EV bias), Interval

SSD: RAW Burst (3/5/7/10/14/∞ frames), up to 20 fps when using RAW Burst (exact quantity is determined by storage card capacity and battery power level) Shutter Speed Electronic Shutter Speed: 1/8000 – 8s

Mechanical Shutter Speed: 1/1000 – 8s (DJI DL-S 16mm F2.8 ND ASPH not supported) ISO Range Photo: 100 – 25600

Video: 100 – 1600 (EI mode on); 100 – 6400 (EI mode off)

Video

Video Formats CINESSD: CinemaDNG, ProRes

Micro SD: MOV, MP4 Video Resolution Aspect Ratio 17:9 CinemaDNG 6K: 6016×3200, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 12-bit, full FOV

4K DCI: 4096×2160, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 12-bit, full FOV

3.9K: 3944×2088, 47.95/50/59.94, 12-bit, narrow FOV ProRes

4K DCI: 4096×2160, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 10-bit, HQ, full FOV

2K: 2048×1080, 47.95/50/59.94p, 10-bit, HQ/XQ, narrow FOV H.264

4K DCI: 4096×2160, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p H.265

4K DCI: 4096×2160, 24/25/30p

Aspect Ratio 16:9 CinemaDNG 6K: 5760×3240, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 12-bit, full FOV

4K Ultra HD: 3840×2160, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 12-bit, full FOV

3.7K: 3712×2088, 47.95/50/59.94, 12-bit, narrow FOV ProRes 4K Ultra HD: 3840×2160, 23.976/24/25/29.97p, 10-bit, HQ/XQ, full FOV

2.7K: 2704×1520, 47.95/50/59.94p, 10-bit, HQ, narrow FOV

FHD:1920×1080, 47.95/50/59.94p, 10-bit, HQ/XQ, narrow FOV H.264

4K Ultra HD: 3840×2160, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p

2.7K: 2720×1530, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p

FHD: 1920×1080, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p

HD: 1280×720, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p H.265

4K Ultra HD: 3840×2160, 24/25/30p 2.7K: 2720×1530, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p

FHD: 1920×1080, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p

HD: 1280×720, 24/25/30/48/50/59.94p Aspect Ratio 2.44:1 ProRes

5.2K: 5280×2160, 23.976/24/25/29.97/30p, 10-bit, HQ, full FOV H.264/H.265

4K Ultra HD: 3840×1572, 30p, full FOV Refer to the User Manual for more information.

Temperature