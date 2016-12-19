DxOMark Released Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III lens Review

DxOMark has published their technical benchmark review on Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III lens. The latest iteration of Canon’s 16-35 received an overall high 34 marking, which pretty good compared to the older model and its Nikon counterpart. You can read the full review at DxOMark published by Paul Carroll.

Quoted from DxOMark –

“Evaluated on the EOS 5DS R, the new EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III is one of the best performing Canon wide-angle zoom lenses we’ve tested, achieving an excellent overall DxOMark Score of 34 points. Crucially sharpness has been significantly improved in the outer field compared to its predecessors, which has helped boost its overall sharpness score to 24 P-Mpix, compared to 18 and 17 on the Mark II and Mark I respectively. Distortion and Chromatic Aberration results have improved a little compared to the Mark II as well, although you can still expect some barrelling over 0.5%, as well as a little fringing, using the widest focal lengths between 16-18mm. Vignetting is marginally worse than on its predecessor, with some fairly heavy corner shading using the wider focal lengths and maximum apertures, and the problem is only truly resolved between 24-35mm from f/5.6.”