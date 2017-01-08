FUJI Releases Graphite Fujifilm X-T2 & X-Pro2 with XF 23mm WR Lens

FUJIFILM X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition

Building on the popularity of the elegant Graphite Silver version of the X-T1, Fujifilm introduces the new FUJIFILM X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition which will be supplied with tailor-made accessories including a premium leather strap, aluminum hot shoe cover and matching EF-X8 hot-shoe mount flash. The X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition is treated with a multi-layer coating that is triple baked to produce an elegant and tactile finish. The first layer is a matte black undercoat, applied to the magnesium top cover. This undercoat delivers deeper blacks in shadow areas to make highlights stand out. The second layer uses Thin-film Multilayer Coating Technology to apply graphite silver for an incredibly smooth finish with a luxurious shine. The third layer is a clear varnish for a glossy finish. The new X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition will be released in late January 2017.

Availability: late January 2017

Price: USD $1,799.95

Purchase Option: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

FUJIFILM X-T2 Key Feature

24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III Sensor

X-Processor Pro

ISO 200 – 6400, extended ISO 100, 12800, 25600

High-precision 2.36 million dot OLED viewfinder

Full 4K 3840×2160 30P/25P/24P shooting

Dust and moisture-resistant body

Graphite Edition FUJIFILM X-Pro2 Body with XF 23mmF2 R WR Lens

The new FUJIFILM X-Pro2 Graphite Edition boasts an all-new color to the X Series lineup. The X-Pro2 Graphite Edition has a rich, metallic texture due to a specialty multilayer coating. This edition will include the compact and lightweight FUJIINON XF23mmF2 R WR and LH-XF35-2 lens hood in the same unique Graphite color as the body, achieving high resolution performance and a fast and silent AF system. The new FUJIFILM X-Pro2 Graphite Edition maintains the features of the current X-Pro2, adopting an extremely high-grade graphite color created through a multilayer coating process for the exterior of the camera body. By increasing the amount of black pigment component of the top coating, the camera achieves a more rich metallic texture. The package will be released as the FUJIFILM X-Pro2 Body with XF23mmF2 R WR Lens and Lens Hood Kit, Graphite Edition in late January 2017.

Availability: late January 2017

Price: USD $2,299.00

Purchase Option: Adorama | B&H | Amazon