Fujifilm RAW Converter Powered by SILKYPIX Now Supports FUJIFILM GFX 50S

The software update Ver.4.2.6.0 incorporates the following issues:
- Applicable models for the “RAW FILE CONVERTER EX 2.0 powered by SILKYPIX” are added. *Applicable Model： FUJIFILM GFX50S
Download : Windows | Mac
SILKYPIX is “RAW development software” that generates a high-resolution picture from the RAW data of a digital camera and offers accurate color from shadows through to highlights. This is pure made in Japan software. SILKYPIX corresponds to more than 550 different models digital camera and are supported from professional photographers and shutter bugs.