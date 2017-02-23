Fujifilm Reveals Latest Lens Roadmap for X Series Digital Cameras



FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) has unveiled the latest development roadmap for interchangeable lenses for the X Series of digital cameras.

Fujifilm introduced the X Series of digital cameras in 2011, released mirrorless digital cameras featuring the X Mount in 2012, and has since continued to expand the series with active introduction of new products. At the same time, the lineup of interchangeable lenses, designed for the X Series, has been constantly expanded to offer 24 lenses in total now. Many photographers have praised these products for their advanced image quality and mobility.

<Lenses newly added to the roadmap>

1. New MK series of cinema camera lenses for filming video

Amidst growing demand for high-definition video, including 4K video, in the field of professional video production, Fujifilm is developing the X Mount versions of all-new MK Series of cinema camera lenses to address the needs for filming video with X Series cameras, taking advantage of their excellent mobility and operability, and unique color-reproduction technology to capture premium-quality video in an amazing array of colors.

2. “telephoto prime lens” and “ultra-wide angle zoom lens” for still images

Fujifilm has constantly expanded its lineup of interchangeable lenses for the X Series to cover a wide range of focal lengths from wide angle to ultra-telephoto. The company now plans to develop “telephoto prime lens” and “ultra-wide angle zoom lens” in response to numerous requests from professional photographers and photography enthusiasts to further expand the lineup of XF lenses, optimized for shooting still photos.

Fujifilm will continue to expand the lineup of the X Series of cameras and its interchangeable lenses to cater to a wide range of needs from still photography to video filming, thereby boosting the appeals of the X Series even further.