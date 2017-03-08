Fujifilm X-A3 – New Firmware Version – 2 Fujifilm X-A3 Firmware – 2 Change log: Image quality of Portrait Enhancer is improved by smooth processing. Improvement of AF performance Night (Tripod) function is added in Advanced SR Auto mode. (introduced from firmware ver.1.10) Download Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Sony Releases World’s Fastest SD card March 7, 2017 Sony α6500 – New Firmware Version -1.02