Fujifilm X-A3 – New Firmware Version – 2

Fujifilm X-A3 Cameras

Change log:

  • Image quality of Portrait Enhancer is improved by smooth processing.
  • Improvement of AF performance
  • Night (Tripod) function is added in Advanced SR Auto mode. (introduced from firmware ver.1.10)
