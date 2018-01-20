Fujifilm X-Pro2 & X-E3 – New Firmware Version

Fujifilm X-E3 Firmware Version – 1.10
Change log
- Auto Geotagging and Date/Time synchronization by Bluetooth pairing
When connecting to Bluetooth, Geotagging and Date/Time information of a camera can be synchronized with the information of a smartphone. “SMARTPHONE SYNC. SETTING” is added in Bluetooth SETTING.
*To use this function, the application software “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” needs to be upgrade to the latest version Ver.3.1.0.
- 2.The phenomenon is fixed that live view blinks on LCD and EVF with face detection and dynamic range 400% setting.
Download
Fujifilm X-Pro2 Firmware Version – 4.01
Change log:
- A phenomenon of freeze is fixed. It will occur in case you try to shoot pictures when all the three settings below are set at the same time after the firmware has been upgraded to version 4.00.
1. IMAGE QUALITY : FINE+RAW or NORMAL + RAW
2. RAW RECORDING : LOSSLESS COMPRESSED
3. DRIVE : any of ADVANCED FILTER