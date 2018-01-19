400 Megapixel Camera – Hasselblad Introduces H6D-400c MS

Product Summary
- Model name: Hasselblad H6D-400c MS
- Release Date: January 16, 2018
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Medium Format
- Mount: Hasselblad H system lens
- Availability: March 2018
- Price: $ 47,995
Key features
- 100MP 53.4 x 40mm CMOS sensor
- Multi-Shot Capture, 4 or 6 Shot Modes
- 15-Stop Dynamic Range
- True Focus II
- 3.0-inch touch rear display
- HD & 4K video
- Dual media card slots
Building on a vast experience of developing exceptional, high-quality single and multi-shot cameras, Hasselblad once again has raised the bar for image quality captured with medium format system.
Multi-Shot capture has become an industry standard in the field of art reproduction and cultural heritage for the documentation of paintings, sculptures, and artwork. As the only professional medium format system to feature multi-shot technology, Hasselblad continues to be the leading choice for institutions, organizations, and museums worldwide to record historic treasures in the highest image quality possible.
With over 10 years of digital imaging expertise, the latest Multi-Shot digital camera combines the H6D’s unrivalled ease of use with a completely new frontier of image quality and detail. This new camera encompasses all of the technological functions of Hasselblad’s H6D single shot camera, and adds to that the resolution and colour fidelity leaps that only Multi-Shot photography can bring to image capture.
With an effective resolution of 400MP via 6 shot image capture, or 100MP resolution in either 4 shot Multi-Shot capture or single shot mode, the Multi-Shot capture requires the sensor and its mount to be moved at a high-precision of 1 or ½ a pixel at a time via a piezo unit. To capture Multi-Shot images the camera must be tethered to a PC or MAC.
In 400MP Multi-Shot mode, 6 images are captured, the first 4 involve moving the sensor by one pixel at a time to achieve real colour data (GRGB- see 4 shot diagrams below), this cycle then returns the sensor to its starting point. A further two exposures are made moving the sensor by ½ a pixel horizontally and then ½ a pixel vertically (see 6 shot diagram on next page). These 6 captures are then merged to give the equivalent of a single 400MP image, delivered as a 2.4GB 16-bit TIFF (23200 x 17400 pixels), for those seeking the utmost in image quality and resolving power.
The H6D-400c MS encompasses all the features and functionality of Hasselblad’s standard single shot cameras:
– USB 3.0 type c connection for tethered shooting, high speed data transfers & 30FPS live view
– Dual media card slots: CFast 2.0 and SD card
– 3.0-inch touch rear display
– Smartphone style user interface
– HD & UHD video
– Modular system with improved back removal process
– Technical camera connectivity (single shot)
– Wi-Fi
– HDMI & Audio I/O
– True Focus II
The H6D-400c MS will begin shipping March 2018 with a MSRP of € 39,999 / $ 47,995 / £ 36,250 / RMB 319,999 / JPY 5,391,380 excl. VAT. Pre-orders can start to be taken January 16th.
The H6D-400c MS will also be available to rent through your local Hasselblad sales representative.
The rental fee is approx. €399/day for short term loans, but you can save up to 50% of that cost if you rent for a longer period, excluding shipping, insurance, and other rental service related fees.
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|Sensor Type
|CMOS, 100 megapixels (11600 × 8700 pixels, 4.6 × 4.6 µm)
|Sensor Dimensions
|53.4 × 40.0mm
|
Image Size
|Stills: RAW 3FR capture:
Single-shot (100MP): 211MB. TIFF 8 bit: 300MB. 4-shot (100MP): 650MB. TIFF 8 bit: 300MB.
6-shot (400MP): 925MB. TIFF 8 bit: 1.2GB. TIFF 16 bit: 2.4GB. Video: HD (1920 x 1080p), UHD (3840 x 2160p)
|
File Format
|Stills: Hasselblad 3FR, JPEG (12.5 MPixel)
Video: Hasselblad RAW (UHD, 25 fps), H.264 Compressed (HD, 25 fps)
|Shooting Mode
|Stills: Single shot, 4-shot and 6-shot, Video
|Colour Definition
|16 bit; Dynamic range approx. 15 stops
|ISO Speed Range
|ISO: 64, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800
|Storage Options
|CFast card, SD card (UHS-I) or tethered to Mac or PC
|Colour Management
|Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution, HNCS
|Storage Capacity
|32GB card holds 144 signle shot images on average
|Histogram Feedback
|Yes, on Sensor Unit Display
|IR Filter
|Mounted in front of sensor
|Software
|Phocus for Mac and Windows
|Platform Support
|Macintosh: mac OS version 10.9 or later; PC: XP/Vista/Windows 7 (64 bit)/ 8 / 10 or later.
|Host Connection Type
|USB 3.0 (5 Gbit/s) Type-C connector, Mini HDMI, Audio In/Out
|Additional Connections
|Mini HDMI, Audio In/Out, Flash sync In/Out, Power In
|View camera compatibility
|Yes, Mechanical shutters controlled via flash sync.
|Film compatibility
|Yes
|Shutter Speed Range
|60 minutes to 1/2000 sec (depending on lens type used)
|Flash Sync Speed
|Flash can be used at all shutter speeds
|
Viewfinder Options
|HV 90x II: 90° eye-level viewfinder w. dioptre adjustment (-4 to +2.5D). Image magnification 2.7x. Integral fill-flash (GN. 12 @ ISO100). Hot shoe for SCA3002-system flashes from Metz™
HVM: Waist-level viewfinder. Image magnification 3.2x
|
Focusing
|Autofocus metering with passive central cross-type sensor. Ultra focus digital feedback. Instant manual focus override. Metering range EV 1 to 19 at ISO 100
|
Flash Control
|Automatic TTL centre weighted system. Uses built-in flash or flashes compatible with SCA3002 (Metz™). Output can be adjusted from -3 to +3EV. For manual flashes a built-in metering system is available
|
Exposure Metering
|Spot, Centre Weighted and Centre Spot
Metering range Spot: EV2 to 21, Centre Weighted: EV1 to 21, Centre Spot: EV1 to 21
|Operating Temperature
|-10 – 45 ˚C / 14 – 113 ˚F
|Dimensions
|Complete camera w/ HC80 lens: 153 x 131 x 205mm [W x H x D]
|Weight
|2180g (Complete camera w/ HC80 lens, Li-Ion battery and card)