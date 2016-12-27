Light Pollution Filter Fixes Color Shift Issue in Astrophotography

STC Astro-Multispectra Clip Filter is a special purpose add on filter for astrophotography. Formulated by Professional astronomer Dr. Wei-Hao Wang and designed by STC Optics it reduces the interference of artificial lighting in astrophotography. The filter sits close to the sensor and markedly improves the image quality. It’s coated with Ion beam-assisted deposition technology on Schott® B270 optical glass, which increases durability.

The STC Astro-Multispectra Clip Filter will be available in early January 2017 at HK$ 1620 (Hong kong Dollar).

Compatible bodies

D4 / D4s

D800 / D800E

D810 / D810A

D750

D600

D610

Quote from STC Optics

Clip Filter is designed for Nikon Full-Format cameras. Mounting and removing the Clip-Filter is quick and easy. The color shift problem that may occur due to the wide angle SLR lens in peripheral areas of the image could be reduced. The recommended SLR lenses focal length is 30mm or longer.

The material is A2 stainless steel which is virtually non-magnetic and less brittle at low temperatures. Specially designed Clip-shaped structure could be pressed firmly while attaching the lens on camera body.

STC Astro-MS Clip filter can reduce the interference from artificial lighting in the city ,and enhance the wavelength of Hα, Hβ, OIII and SII. (Hα=656.3 nm, Hβ=486.1 nm, OIII=495.9 & 500.7 nm, SII=672.4 nm)

It is coated by the use of the IBAD (Ion beam-assisted deposition) technology on Schott® B270 optical 2mm glass, working for higher durability and easily cleaning, and preventing aging variation in optical spectral characteristics due to temperature and humidity change

High-quality double-sided NANO Anti-smudge coating provides excellent performance on waterproof and grease-proof capability

18 months original manufacturer warranty and lifetime warranty on aluminium frame

For More detail visit STC Optics

Via : Nikonrumors