ManCam – Paid Photography Apps Become Free – for iPhone

READ : The Apps mentioned here as Free – are free when this post is written. The Apps for Apples iOS device are made free by the developers, we don’t know how long the apps remain free, unless the developers mention it. Download Quickly if you want them.

ManCam – Manual Camera With Custom Controls & Exposure

ManCam is the most simple and easy to use Custom exposure Manual Camera for your iPhone.

A powerful camera app with full control over your image. Quickly and simply adjust all parameters of your image. No more tapping and hoping to get a good shot. Do what you want the way you wan tit. You are in full control!

Full independent control of

• Shutter

• Zoom (only for iPhone 5 and higher)

• ISO

• White Balance

• Focus

• Exposure Compensation

• Timer Shot

If you’re a photographer tired of trying to tap your way to the exposure you want, then this is the app for you. Fighting to get the sweet spot between a blown out background and a silhouetted subject? Stop tapping and just set the ISO and shutter yourself, you know how, stop letting your silly pocket computer decide what looks good to you.

Bazaart – Photo Editor and Picture Collage Maker

Normal Price : $4.99

Download Now

Award-winning app Bazaart will help you make beautiful edits, gorgeous photo manipulations and stunning collages with state-of-the-art creative tools, fast processing times, and unparalleled simplicity. Get ready to discover boundless creativity.

GET CREATIVE

• Select photos, scale, rotate, position, duplicate and flip with simple touch gestures

• Remove the background from any photo with surgeon precision, automatically or manually

• Cut out photos artistically with the finger cut-out tool

• Apply pressure to perfectly cut out photos with Pencil on iPad Pro and 3D Touch on iPhone 6S and up

• Edit in full wide color gamut on the iPad Pro, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

• Enjoy multitasking on the iPad: Slide Over and Split View support

• Enhance your photos with powerful adjustments: opacity, exposure, contrast, saturation, vibrance, warmth, tint, blur, shadows and highlights

• Add up to 100 layers, with full support for non-destructive editing: each layer is independently editable and changes are completely reversible

• Use photos from your camera, photo albums, or web search

• Add hundreds of amazing backgrounds and stickers

• Add text using a great selection of beautiful fonts

• Apply fabulous photo filters

• Create comfortably using Portrait or Landscape mode

• Create edits in multiple formats: portrait, square or landscape

• Save as an image with an opaque or transparent background (PNG)

• Save in HD quality

GET PRO WITH ADOBE TOOLS

• Use advanced free Adobe photo editing tools directly in Bazaart, powered by Adobe CreativeSync

• Export to a Photoshop PSD file with Adobe Creative Cloud and continue editing on the desktop

• Import from a Photoshop PSD file with Adobe Creative Cloud and continue editing on the go

• Access your Adobe Creative Cloud files

GET SOCIAL

• Join a vibrant, inspiring and supportive creator community

• Discover amazing creations by other users

• Tap on any creation to explore its individual photos

• Connect with people who inspire you by liking, commenting and following

• Share creations on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Text, Email, and wherever you want