Metabones EF-E Smart Adapter IV & EF-E Speed Booster ULTRA – New Firmware 0.54

metabonesMetabones EF-E Smart AdapterTM MARK IV and EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA Firmware  – 0.54

This information is for the following models:

  • EF-E Smart AdapterTM MARK IV (model number MB_EF-E-BM4 / MB_EF-E-BT4)
  • EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA (model number MB_SPEF-E-BM2 / MB_SPEF-E-BT2)

Change log:

  • Fixed autocrop recognition of Tamron 18-270/3.5-6.3 VC PZD B008 as a cropped lens.
  • Fixed issue when “choose between OIS and IBIS automatically” is selected in Metabones App, Tamron 24-70/2.8 VC USD A007 would still be turned on in Green mode after an exposure.
  • Fixed issues with Tamron 150-600/5-6.3 Di VC USD A011.
  • Added an option in Metabones App to enable the use of Digital Zoom in Advanced mode.
  • Stability improvement
Download Mac | Win
