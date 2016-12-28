Metabones EF-E Smart Adapter IV & EF-E Speed Booster ULTRA – New Firmware 0.54

Metabones EF-E Smart AdapterTM MARK IV and EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA Firmware – 0.54

This information is for the following models:

EF-E Smart Adapter TM MARK IV (model number MB_EF-E-BM4 / MB_EF-E-BT4)

MARK IV (model number MB_EF-E-BM4 / MB_EF-E-BT4) EF-E Speed BoosterTM ULTRA (model number MB_SPEF-E-BM2 / MB_SPEF-E-BT2)

Change log:

Fixed autocrop recognition of Tamron 18-270/3.5-6.3 VC PZD B008 as a cropped lens.

Fixed issue when “choose between OIS and IBIS automatically” is selected in Metabones App, Tamron 24-70/2.8 VC USD A007 would still be turned on in Green mode after an exposure.

Fixed issues with Tamron 150-600/5-6.3 Di VC USD A011.

Added an option in Metabones App to enable the use of Digital Zoom in Advanced mode.

Stability improvement