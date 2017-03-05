New 4.6K URSA Mini Pro Camera from Blackmagic Design

Fremont, California, USA – March 2, 2017 – Blackmagic Design today announced URSA Mini Pro 4.6K, a new professional camera that combines high end digital film quality with the ergonomics and features of a traditional broadcast camera. URSA Mini Pro features a massive number of tactile control buttons, switches and dials that make it faster to use, built in optical ND filters, a new interchangeable lens mount, dual CFAST 2.0 and dual SD/UHS-II card recorders, and much more.

URSA Mini Pro 4.6K is available now for $5,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The new URSA Mini Pro combines the best digital film technology with the most advanced broadcast features and ergonomics available, making it perfect for use in high end feature films, television shows, commercials, and indie films as well as broadcast news, studio and even live multi camera production.

URSA Mini Pro is designed to be the toughest and most fully featured camera available. It includes everything customers need in a compact handheld magnesium alloy body that’s durable and light enough to use anywhere. There’s an external high visibility LCD status display for viewing critical shooting information, a foldout touch screen for reviewing shots without needing an extra on-set monitor, professional connections such as 12G-SDI, XLR audio, built in high quality stereo microphones and more. Plus, every single control on the camera is redundant, including the power, so if anything should go wrong in the field, the camera can still be used.

When it comes to image quality, URSA Mini Pro features a custom 4.6K image sensor that captures up to 4608 x 2592 pixels with a massive 15 stops of dynamic range and a super wide color gamut. Third generation Blackmagic Design color science is used to process the raw sensor data, enabling amazingly rich skin tones, natural color response and an enormous amount of dynamic range. URSA Mini Pro is ideal for everything from standard rec. 709 broadcast HD to the latest rec. 2020 high dynamic range digital film production.

URSA Mini Pro features neutral density (ND) filters with IR compensation for quickly reducing the amount of light that enters the camera. The 2, 4 and 6 stop filters are specifically designed to match the colorimetry of the camera and provide additional latitude, even under harsh lighting conditions. That means customers can use different combinations of aperture and shutter angle to achieve shallower depth of field, or specific levels of motion blur, in a wider range of situations. The IR filters evenly compensate for both far red and infrared wave lengths to eliminate IR contamination. The ND filters are true optical filters with a precision mechanism that quickly moves them into place when the ND filter dial is turned.

The broadcast camera ergonomics of URSA Mini Pro put powerful tactile control buttons, switches, knobs and dials on the outside of the camera, giving customers direct access to the most important camera settings. The controls are laid out in a logical order that makes them easy to remember so cinematographers can operate the camera without having to look at the buttons, hunt through menus, or take their eye off of the action. URSA Mini Pro also features a high visibility status screen that displays important information such as timecode, shutter and lens settings, battery, recording status, and audio levels. The status display features a backlight and is designed to be clearly visible in both dimly lit studios and outside in direct sunlight.