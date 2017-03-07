New Firmware for Nikon D500 & Nikon D7200

Nikon D500Nikon D500 Firmware “C” – 1.12

Change log:

  • Fixed an issue that resulted in unreliable connections between the camera and the iOS 10.2 version of the SnapBridge app.

Download

Nikon D7200Nikon D7200 Firmware “C” – 1.02

Change log:

  • The WT-7 wireless transmitter is now supported.
    • Fixed the following issues:
    – If On was selected for Auto distortion control, distortion would appear at the edges of photos taken with NEF (RAW) + JPEG fine selected for Image quality and Medium selected for Image size.
    – Pictures would sometimes not be recorded.
    – Optimal exposure would sometimes not be achieved in photos taken in live view using a lens with electromagnetically controlled aperture (type E and PC-E lenses).

  • Note
    Updating to firmware version 1.02 resets menu settings for cameras with firmware that displays as “A X.XX”, “B X.XX”, “L X.XXX”, “D X.XX”, “L X.XX”, or the like. We recommend that you save settings before performing the update.

Download

