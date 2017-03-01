Nikon D3400 – New Firmware Version C-1.11 Nikon D3400 Firmware – C-1.11 Change log: Fixed an issue that resulted in unreliable connections between the camera and the iOS 10.2 version of the SnapBridge app. Download Purchase options : Adorama | B&H | Amazon Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Nikon D5600 – New Firmware Version C-1.01 February 28, 2017 Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D / Kiss X9i Instruction or User’s Manual Available for Download [PDF] February 27, 2017