Nikon D5 – New Firmware Brings New AF-Area Modes

Nikon D5 Firmware Version “C” – 1.20

Change log

Added two new AF-area modes: group-area AF (HL) and group-area AF (VL). The user selects a row (HL) or column (VL) of focus points; when AF-C is selected for focus mode, the camera will give priority to the point in the selected row or column containing the subject closest to the camera.

Updated the photo info display to show the color temperature for photos taken with Auto selected for white balance.

Added an Exif tag listing the difference between the local time zone and UTC, part of the Exif 2.31 specification.

Added the support for the following features of AF-P lenses: If the standby timer expires after the camera has focused, the focus position will not change when the timer is reactivated. In manual focus mode, the focus indicator in the viewfinder (or in live view, the focus point selected in the monitor) will flash to show that infinity or the minimum focus distance has been reached by rotating the focus ring.



Changed the checks performed when Clean image sensor > Clean now is selected in the SETUP MENU. We recommend that you perform image sensor cleaning after updating the firmware.

Fixed the following issues: The higher the amount of Active D Lighting selected when optional flash units were used with auto aperture (AA), non-TTL auto (A), or distance-priority manual (GN) flash mode, the more the resulting images would be underexposed. Changes to exposure (including exposure compensation) would not be reflected in the photo live view exposure preview while the display was zoomed in. Photo live view display WB could not be selected in the i-button menu while the exposure preview was displayed in photo live view. Taking long bursts of photos with On selected for Network > Options > Auto send would sometimes drastically slow the recording of data to the memory card.



Reduced the amount of time needed to connect to hidden SSIDs when WPA-PSK or WPA2-PSK is selected for Authentication .

Updated some help text.

Notice

Users of the software listed below will need to update to the following versions to support the changes in this firmware update:

Camera Control Pro 2 version 2.25.1 or later

ViewNX-i version 1.2.8 or later

