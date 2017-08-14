Nikon D5300 – New Firmware Version C-1.02

Nikon D5300 – New Firmware Version C-1.02Posted by Admin Date August 13, 2017 Nikon D5300 Firmware Version – C-1.02 Change log Fixed an issue that sometimes resulted in incorrect exposure for the first photo taken in live view. Download Purchase options: B&H | Amazon Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)