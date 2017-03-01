Nikon D5600 – New Firmware Version C-1.01

Nikon D5600Nikon D5600 Firmware  – C-1.01

Change log:

  • Fixed an issue that resulted in unreliable connections between the camera and the iOS 10.2 version of the SnapBridge app.
