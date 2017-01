Nikon has officially announced Nikon D5600, COOLPIX W100 and COOLPIX A300 compact cameras for U.S. market. Nikon COOLPIX W100 and COOLPIX A300 will be available in the U.S. in February 2017.

Nikon COOLPIX A300

COOLPIX A300 – $139.95

Nikon COOLPIX W100

Nikon D5600

Nikon D5600 will be available in the U.S. in January 2017.

Nikon D5600 + AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens – $799.95

