Nikon D810 & Nikon D750 Firmware Update Brings Wireless Transmitter Support

Change log:

The WT-7 wireless transmitter is now supported.

• Fixed the following issues:

– Multiple exposures were not recorded correctly.

– Incorrect histograms would be displayed for some images viewed in the RGB histogram display during playback.

– If On was selected for Auto distortion control, distortion would appear at the edges of photos taken with NEF (RAW) + JPEG fine selected for Image quality and Medium selected for JPEG/TIFF recording > Image size.

– Photos taken immediately after lenses were exchanged would not be recorded at the correct exposure.

– The protect icon did not display correctly.

– If On was selected for Auto distortion control, the camera would stop responding when the user attempted to take pictures with NEF (RAW) + JPEG fine selected for Image quality, Small selected for NEF (RAW) recording > Image size, and RAW primary – JPEG secondary selected for Secondary slot function.

– Shutter speeds for the electronic front-curtain shutter would sometimes be faster than 1/2000 s.

– Pictures would sometimes not be recorded.

Note:

The D810 “C” firmware can be upgraded directly from version 1.00 to version 1.12 with no adverse effects. While updating to this version reduces the bright spots customers have noticed in long exposures, it does require that an imaging adjustment be performed by a Nikon-authorized service representative.

This update also reduces the bright spots that have been noted in photographs taken with 1.2× selected for image area.

