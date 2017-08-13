Nikon D850 Specification Leaked

Nikon Rumors has published full specifications of D850 based on leaked presentation materials.
- 45.75MP full frame CMOS sensor
- New and improved version of SnapBridge
- No built-in GPS
- Tiltable LCD (3.2″, 2.36 million dots)
- Fully functional touchscreen: supports touch AF, touch shutter and touch menu
- Memory card slots: one SD and one XQD
- AF system from the D5 (153 points, 130% frame coverage compared to the D810, all AF points @ -3EV, middle/center crosshair sensor @-4EV)
- New smaller AF point
- No built-in flash
- Back illuminated buttons
- Joystick selector
- Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
- 8K time-lapse video capabilities
- 4k UHD video in FX format (with no crop)
- No EVF or hybrid viewfinder
- Slo-mo full HD 120fps video
- The SD slot will support UHS-II
- Improved LiveView split-screen display
- Improved silent shooting mode: fully-silent, no-sound electronic shutter in live view (6 fps silent shooting, no mechanical movement, can shoot up to 30fps @ 8MP with the electronic shutter)
- Improved battery life
- Lighter than the D810
- Native ISO range: 64-25,600
- ISO 64 extendable down to ISO 32 (Lo1 = 32, Hi 2 = 108,400)
- 7fps without grip, 9fps with grip (MB-D18a battery grip and the EN-EL18a battery)
- 51 images raw buffer at 14-bit RAW
- 0.75x optical viewfinder (largest ever on a Nikon FX cameras)
- 180k RGB meter
- No AA filter
- Supports for Nikon wireless transmitter WT-7
- Built-in focus stacking: up to 300 pictures with up to 10 levels of focusing steps (still need external software)
- Price will be CNY 23,999 or around $3,600 (source: Chinese forum)
- Announcement date could be August 16th
- RAW sizes: small, medium, large
- New 1:1 mode
- New natural light AWB
Source : Nikonrumors