Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 – Entry Closing This Month

Entry period : 17 October 2016 ~ 27 January 2017 (closes at 1:00pm JST)

The Nikon Photo Contest has been one of the world’s largest global photo contests since it was first held in 1969. The objective behind the Contest is to nurture an aspirational community that supports photographers and filmmakers who wish to share important stories and influence the way people think through images.

The Nikon 100th Anniversary Award has been added to commemorate Nikon’s celebration of its 100th anniversary in 2017. The Next Generation Award, open to those under the age of 30, has been added in response to the fact that roughly half of the entries in the previous Contest were captured or recorded by those under the age of 30. We hope that this new category will help to further extract and encourage the talent of the next generation.

In addition, world-renowned graphic designer and art director, Neville Brody, is to be welcomed as the Lead Judge for this Contest. With his appointment as Lead Judge, Brody also redesigned the Nikon Photo Contest logo. He had the following to say about his role as Lead Judge.

Entry categories

Nikon 100th Anniversary Award Theme: “Celebration”

Entry format: single photo

Limited to Nikon equipment.

No age restriction. Next Generation Award Theme: “Future”

Entry format: single photo, photo story (two to five images), video

Any equipment can be used.

Entrants must be under the age of 30 (29 and younger). The Open Award Theme: “Future”

Entry format: single photo, photo story (two to five images), video

Any equipment can be used.

No age restriction.

Awards and Prizes

One entry each will be selected from all entries to receive the Nikon 100th Anniversary Prize, the Grand Prize, and the Award for the Most Popular Entry. In addition, a total of 63 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded to entries in each of the Nikon 100th Anniversary, Next Generation, and The Open categories, and winners will be presented with Nikon products of varying value.

In addition, all winners will be exhibited on the Nikon Photo Contest 2016-2017 Web Gallery, and on official Facebook and Instagram pages. We are also planning exhibitions at venues managed by Nikon, including the Nikon Museum. The following prizes will be awarded.

http://www.nikon-photocontest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/nikonphotocontest/