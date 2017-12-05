Nikon SnapBridge – New Version 2.0.1

Nikon SnapBridge
SnapBridge – 2.0.1
Change log
  • We have made the pairing process easier to understand.
  • Camera settings can now be adjusted remotely, allowing a wider variety of photos to be taken by remote control.
  • The app can now pair the device with up to five cameras.
  • Images on the camera now display faster when viewed on the smart device before download.
  • We added a power-saving mode that reduces the amount of data exchanged between the camera and the smart device, letting you use the app without worrying about the battery level.
  • Thank you for your support! We look forward to making still more improvements based on your feedback.
Download : iOS | Android