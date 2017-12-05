Nikon SnapBridge – New Version 2.0.1

SnapBridge – 2.0.1
Change log
- We have made the pairing process easier to understand.
- Camera settings can now be adjusted remotely, allowing a wider variety of photos to be taken by remote control.
- The app can now pair the device with up to five cameras.
- Images on the camera now display faster when viewed on the smart device before download.
- We added a power-saving mode that reduces the amount of data exchanged between the camera and the smart device, letting you use the app without worrying about the battery level.
- Thank you for your support! We look forward to making still more improvements based on your feedback.
Download : iOS | Android