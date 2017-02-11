Nikon ViewNX-i – New Version 1.2.5 (Mac)

Nikon ViewNX-i Update, Version 1.2.5

  • Fixed the following issues that affected Nikon Transfer 2 under macOS Sierra :
    – Image data copied using Nikon Transfer 2 under macOS Sierra version 10.12.2 could sometimes be corrupted.
    – Nikon Transfer 2 would quit unexpectedly when users attempted to transfer photos or movies.
    – Users could not select slots in the Source panel when transferring pictures from cameras with two memory card slots.
    – Pictures taken using the Smart Photo Selector available with cameras in the Nikon 1 series would be transferred as individual images rather than as a group.

