Nikon ViewNX-i – New Version 1.2.5 (Mac)

Nikon ViewNX-i Update, Version 1.2.5
Change log
- Fixed the following issues that affected Nikon Transfer 2 under macOS Sierra :
– Image data copied using Nikon Transfer 2 under macOS Sierra version 10.12.2 could sometimes be corrupted.
– Nikon Transfer 2 would quit unexpectedly when users attempted to transfer photos or movies.
– Users could not select slots in the Source panel when transferring pictures from cameras with two memory card slots.
– Pictures taken using the Smart Photo Selector available with cameras in the Nikon 1 series would be transferred as individual images rather than as a group.
