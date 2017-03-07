Nikon WT-7 Wireless Transmitter – New Firmware Version 1.1 WT-7 Wireless Transmitter Firmware – 1.1 Change log: The D810, D810A, D750, and D7200 are now supported. HTTP server mode is now available in Turkish. Fixed an issue that prevented PASV mode connections to certain ftp servers. Download Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Nikon D810 & Nikon D750 Firmware Update Brings Wireless Transmitter Support March 7, 2017