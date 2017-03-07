Nikon WT-7 Wireless Transmitter – New Firmware Version 1.1

Nikon WT-7

WT-7 Wireless Transmitter Firmware – 1.1

Change log:

  • The D810, D810A, D750, and D7200 are now supported.
  • HTTP server mode is now available in Turkish.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented PASV mode connections to certain ftp servers.

Download

