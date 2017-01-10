Panasonic Introduces Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm F2.8-4 Lens

Product Summary

Model name: LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S.

Release Date: 4th January 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Mounts: Micro Four Thirds System

Color: Metallic black color

Availability: March 2017

Price: $999

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Micro Four Thirds System

24-120mm (35mm Equivalent)

Four Aspherical Elements & Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Linear Autofocus Motor

POWER Optical Image Stabilisation

Splash, Dust, and Freezeproof Design

The new LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. offers a versatile 5x zoom range of 24-120mm. It fully covers a variety of daily shooting situations, from dynamic landscapes to portraits even in low-lit situations, providing a beautiful defocus effect by taking advantage of the F2.8-4.0 high-speed performance.

Comprising 14 elements in 12 groups, the lens system features four aspherical lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses that effectively suppress spherical distortion or chromatic aberration to achieve stunning picture quality. The use of these lenses also enables high mobility.

In addition to the wide aperture, the POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) effectively compensates for blurring, making it easy to shoot even in dim lighting. The lens works with the Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer)*1, 5-axis Dual I.S.*2, and 5-axis Dual I.S.2*3 system when mounted on an applicable Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera.

The linear motor enables the camera to comply with the sensor drive at max. 240 fps to take full advantage of cameras with high-speed, high-precision Contrast AF. It also helps to reduce wobbling. Notably, the new lens excels in video recording performance. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the micro-step drive system in the aperture control section helps the camera to smoothly catch up to brightness changes when zooming or panning. The optical design achieves exceptional barycentric stability to minimize image shifts during zooming. The AF tracking performance in zooming is also improved thanks to high-speed frame analysis for focus control.

Offered in sharp, metallic black color, the new LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. stylishly matches the LUMIX G DSLM cameras.

The LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT F2.8-4.0 Series lineup will expand with additional lenses. An 8-18mm (16-36mm, 35mm camera equivalent) wide zoom lens and 50-200mm (100-400mm, 35mm camera equivalent) telephoto zoom lens are presently under development.

*1 Complies with the LUMIX GX8.

*2 Complies with the LUMIX GX85.

*3 Complies with the LUMIX GH5 and G85.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Product Photo

Specification