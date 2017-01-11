Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 Rugged Flagship Camera

Product Summary

  • Model name: Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5
  • Release Date: 4th January, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : Crop Sensor
  • Mounts: Micro Four Thirds
  • Color: Black
  • Availability: Late March 2017
  • Price: $1999.99
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS Sensor
  • Venus Engine Image Processor
  • No Low-Pass filter for sharper image
  • ISO Sensitivity Range 100-25600
  • Ultra fast Motion Detection & Focus with DFD technology
  • 6K Photo recording at 30fps
  • 9 fps / 12fps burst shooting
  • World’s first 4K/60P video recording with 4:2:2 10-bit faithful colour reproduction
  • 3,680K-dot high resolution 0.76x LVF (Live View Finder)
  • Double SD Memory Card slot
  • 5-axis Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer)
  • Magnesium alloy body with weather sealing
  • Shutter unit durability 200,000 cycles
  • Built-in Wifi & Bluetooth

Panasonic has announced the LUMIX GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G DSLM cameras based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. The new camera delivers a high-end, hybrid performance to photo enthusiasts and professional videographers looking to capture moments in 4K 60p/50p video and 6K PHOTO.

Defying all the general concepts of what a mirrorless camera can do, the LUMIX GH Series has reached a number of milestones with this introduction. Packing a host of innovative advancements in picture quality, response and performance into an unimaginably small-sized body, the new LUMIX GH5 opens the door to a new stage of photographic and cinematographic culture.

Unprecedented Picture Quality in the History of LUMIX Cameras

The LUMIX GH5 is able to achieve high-quality images with real-life details through excellent resolution, image rendering and color reproduction. Its new Digital LIVE MOS Sensor increases the pixel count by 25% compared to the GH4, from 16.05 to 20.3 megapixels, while also removing the low-pass filter.

The camera also comes with a new image processor Venus Engine, which achieves improvement especially in natural texture expression. The engine’s Multi-pixel Luminance Generation renders clear, sharp images by referring to a 9x larger area of pixel information during the de-mosaic process for precise detail reproduction. With Intelligent Detail Processing, the characteristic of every single pixel is analyzed to detect whether the pixel is located at a flat, detail or edge part of the picture. Optimum processing according to the characteristic of each pixel is then applied. This results in high-precision yet natural images with stunning detail suppressing false colors at its edges.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5Also, Three Dimensional Color Control detects not only hue and saturation, but also brightness, and applies optimum control according to the value of each factor. This achieves rich color reproduction from shadows to highlights of the image. The conventional Multi Process NR (Noise Reduction) is upgraded to High Precision Multi Process NR. It boasts 4x the noise identification accuracy compared to the previous engine and preserves details even after the noise reduction process. As a result, photos can be clearly shot even at high sensitivity ISO values of up to 25,600.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5The LUMIX GH5 also incorporates the 5-axis Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer) 2[3], which suppresses blurring in more powerful and advanced ways for both photo and video recording, including 4K video. Combining an O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer, 2-axis) and B.I.S. (Body Image Stabilizer, 5-axis), it compensates for larger movements which were conventionally uncontrollable. The LUMIX GH5’s high-precision gyro sensor controls both the O.I.S. and B.I.S. compensation by studying the focal length and shooting conditions, making it possible to use a max. 5-stop slower shutter speed[4]. This is highly beneficial not only for wide-angle and telephoto shots, but also in adverse situations, such as at night-time or when shooting with one hand.

The world’s first DSLM camera that meets professional quality standards

The LUMIX GH Series created an epoch-making industry sensation by achieving outstanding video recording performance with advanced features that meet the needs of professional quality levels and standards.

With the LUMIX GH5, the signal readout speed has been accelerated by max 1.7x in the new Digital Live MOS Sensor, and the new Venus Engine processes signals at max 1.3x higher speed. This synergy realizes 4K 60p/50p ultra high-definition, smooth, video recording for the first time in a DSLM camera. It is also capable of internal 4:2:2 / 10-bit video recording, which is the color subsampling commonly used for film production, for even more faithful color reproduction[5].

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5The high-sensitivity MOS Sensor and Venus Engine effectively suppress rolling shutter distortion and realize high-speed readout of full digital signals. This ensures an outstandingly high image quality for every single frame. In addition, the focal length in video recording is kept the same as that in photo shooting (no cropping).

Users can freely choose between MOV, MP4, AVCHD Progressive and AVCHD formats at a variety of frame rates, and there is no recording time limit for both FHD and 4K video. Professional users working globally can set the system frequency to 59.94Hz, 50.00Hz or 24.00Hz.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5While ‘Cinelike D’ and ‘Cinelike V’, which have similar gamma setting characteristics for film production, are available in Photo Style for video recording, the LUMIX GH5 also provides ‘Like 709’ for compatibility with HDTV. A paid software upgrade to support V-LogL video recording is also available.

In response to requests from professional users, the LUMIX GH5 comes with a Waveform Monitor and Vector Scope. It also embeds SMPTE-compliant Time Code either in Rec Run or Free Run count-up methods, which makes it easy to synchronize multiple video footage or sound sources in the post production workflow. Luminance levels can be selected between 64-1023 / 64-940 / 0-1023 (10-bit). Synchro Scan mode suppresses flicker and Color Bars (SMPTE / EBU / ARIB Standard) are also available.

New AF system with advanced DFD Technology never misses a once-in-a-lifetime moment

The LUMIX GH5 comes with a newly improved Depth from Defocus[6] and Contrast AF technology, which not only calculates the distance to the subject by evaluating two images with different sharpness levels, but also analyzes the form, size and even motion of the subject comprehensively. Thanks to the new Venus Engine, the time for measuring the distance to the subject is 6x faster, while factoring the distance into in-plane or in-depth is 2x faster.

The speed of sensor drive during auto focusing in photo shooting mode has been increased to 480 fps, which is 2x faster than that of the GH4. Consequently, the LUMIX GH5 realizes ultra-high-speed AF of approximately 0.05 sec [7] and 12 (AFS) / 9 (AFC) fps high-speed burst shooting using a mechanical shutter in full resolution. By analyzing every single frame precisely, it achieves a maximum 200% higher precision frame detection with minimum motion detection error for higher tracking tolerance against moving subjects.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5For even more precise focusing, the number of focus areas has been increased from 49 to 225. Users can create a group of focus areas depending on the composition and can control it easily with a new joystick located on the thumb position, without taking your eyes off the subject. This is possible even when using the LVF or releasing the finger off the shutter button.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5If focus is not exactly as the user intended when the shutter is pressed, the LUMIX GH5’s Post Focus function [8] enables users to select the specific focus point even after shooting – particularly helpful in situations like macro shooting where severe focusing is required. In addition, the camera also features a Focus Stacking function. Taking a single macro photo with specific areas in focus can sometimes be difficult, Focus Stacking enables users to take multiple images of the same frame with different focus points. You can then combine them into one image with the defocus as you like.

The LUMIX GH5’s new 6K PHOTO[9] function makes it possible to capture unmissable moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 3:2 or 4:3 aspect) to save as an approximately 18-megapixel equivalent high resolution photo. 4K PHOTO has also been upgraded enabling 60 fps high speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. In 6K/4K PHOTO, three exclusive modes are available to choose from depending on the situation; 6K/4K Burst, 6K/4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 6K/4K Pre-burst.

By compensating the signal information between the frames, the Venus Engine makes it possible to apply Post Recording Refinement over the pictures to correct distortion and reduce noise when playing back or cutting images out of the 6K/4K burst file. As a result, the picture quality of 6K/4K PHOTO shot at high shutter speed in high sensitivity or those shot in panning are dramatically improved.

High mobility in rugged design for heavy field use

To be tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, the LUMIX GH5’s main structure is composed of a magnesium alloy, full die-cast front/rear frame. Secure construction and the sealing of every joint, dial, and button makes the camera not only splash/dust-proof, but also freeze-proof down to -10 degrees Celsius.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5The LUMIX GH5 is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot compatible with high-speed, high capacity UHS-II for the first time in the LUMIX digital cameras. Users can flexibly choose the recording method either in Relay Rec, Backup Rec or Allocation Rec.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5The LUMIX GH5 has a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approximately 1.52x / 0.76x (35mm camera equivalent). The high-precision, high-speed OLED display features 3,680K-dot high resolution and 100% field of view. Adopting a static-type touch control system, the 3.2-inch free-angle rear screen in 3:2 aspect with 1,620K-dot high resolution achieves approximately 100% field of view. Finally, the shutter unit is durable for approximately 200,000 releases.

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5Expandability, optional accessories, other features
  • The LUMIX GH5 integrates Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi® 5GHz (IEEE 802.11ac) connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.
  • The LUMIX GH5 is compatible with the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5. By using two batteries, one in the camera and the other in the grip, the DMW-BGGH5 extends the battery life for longer time shooting.
  • The optionally available microphone adaptor DMW-XLR1 is a plug-in type adaptor for XLR microphone to record high quality stereo sound.
  • To save power, the camera automatically enters sleep mode after detecting the eye is off the LVF sensor. Various shutter systems are available with the LUMIX GH5: A mechanical shutter with maximum 1/8000 sec, an electronic-first curtain shutter with maximum 1/2000 sec which can be used with flash while suppressing the shutter shock, and an electronic shutter without shutter shock with maximum 1/6000 sec. Firmware updates will add: Full HD 4:2:2 10bit video recording capability (scheduled for April 2017); 400Mbps 4:2:2 10bit All-Intra video recording in 4K 30p/25p/24p; Full HD, high resolution video recording in Anamorphic mode; Hybrid Log Gamma in Photo Style mode which enables popular 4K HDR video recording and USB tethering (all scheduled for second half of 2017).

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5[1] As a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera as of 4 January, 2017
[2] As an interchangeable lens system camera as of 4 January, 2017
[3] 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 can be used with the H-FS12060 and H-FS14140 (requires firmware update) lenses as of January 4, 2017. The firmware for the use of 5-Axis Dual I.S. 2 with H-RS100400 will be released in February 2017. The newly introduced lenses H-ES12060, H-HSA12035, H-HSA35100, H-FSA45200 and H-FSA100300 are all compatible with 5-axis Dual I.S. 2.
[4] Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=50-140mm (35mm film camera equivalent f=100-280mm), when H-FS14140 is used.
[5] 4:2:0 8-bit in 4K60p/50p recording on SD Memory Card
[6] Contrast AF with DFD Technology works only with Panasonic Micro Four Thirds lenses.
[7] In AFS, at wide-end with H-ES12060 (CIPA).
[8] The Post Focus function needs to be activated manually in the camera menu.
[9] 6K PHOTO’ is a high speed burst shooting function that cuts a still image out of a 4:3 or 3:2 video footage with approx.18-megapixel (approx. 6000 x 3000 effective pixel count) that the 6K image manages.

Product Photo

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Panasonic LUMIX DMC GH5 gripPanasonic LUMIX DMC GH5

Specification

TYPE Type Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera
Recording media SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)
Image sensor size 17.3 x 13.0 mm (in 4:3 aspect ratio)
Lens mount Micro Four Thirds mount
IMAGE SENSOR Type Live MOS Sensor
Total pixels 21.77 Megapixels
Camera effective pixels 20.30 Megapixels
Color filter Primary color filter
Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter
IMAGE STABILIZATION SYSTEM Image sensor shift type (5-axis / 5-stop*), Dual I.S. (Dual I.S. 2 compatible)/* Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm (35mm camera equivalent f=120mm), when H-FS12060 is used.
RECORDING SYSTEM Recording file format Still image JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.31), RAW
6K PHOTO*1 / 4K PHOTO 6K PHOTO: MP4 (H.265/HEVC, Audio format: AAC (2ch))/4K PHOTO: MP4 (H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, Audio format: AAC (2ch))
Motion picture MOV: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC (Audio format: LPCM (2ch 48kHz/16-bit, 48kHz/24-bit*, 96kHz/24-bit*)) *When attaching DMW-XLR1 (sold separately)./MP4: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/AVCHD Progressive, AVCHD (Audio format: Dolby Audio 2ch)
System frequency 59.94Hz, 50.00Hz, 24.00Hz
Aspect ratio 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1
Image quality RAW, RAW+Fine, RAW+Standard, Fine, Standard
Color Space sRGB, AdobeRGB
File size(Pixels) -Still Image 4:3 5184×3888(L) / 3712×2784(M) / 2624×1968(S) / 4992×3744(6K PHOTO) / 3328×2496(4K PHOTO)
3:2 5184×3456(L) / 3712×2480(M) / 2624×1752(S) / 5184×3456(6K PHOTO) / 3504×2336(4K PHOTO)
16:9 5184×2920(L) / 3840×2160(M) / 1920×1080(S) / 3840×2160(4K PHOTO)
1:1 3888×3888(L) / 2784×2784(M) / 1968×1968(S) / 2880×2880(4K PHOTO)
File size (Pixels) -Motion picture AVCHD Progressive*2/ AVCHD*2-59.94Hz <[Full HD] 1920×1080> 59.94p, 28Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby)/<[Full HD] 1920×1080> 59.94i, 24Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby) (Sensor output is 29.97fps)/<[Full HD] 1920×1080> 59.94i, 17Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby) (Sensor output is 59.94fps)/<[Full HD] 1920×1080> 23.98p, 24Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby)
AVCHD Progressive*2/ AVCHD*2-50.00Hz <[Full HD] 1920×1080> 50.00p, 28Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby)/<[Full HD] 1920×1080> 50.00i, 24Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby) (Sensor output is 25.00fps)/<[Full HD] 1920×1080> 50.00i, 17Mbps (LongGOP) (Dolby) (Sensor output is 50.00fps)
Continuous recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/60p]: Approx. 150 min (rear monitor), 150 min (LVF) with H-ES12060, Approx. 160 min (rear monitor), 150 min (LVF) with H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 150 min (rear monitor), 150 min (LVF) with H-ES12060, Approx. 160 min (rear monitor), 160 min (LVF) with H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/MP4 [4K/60p]: Approx. 100 min (rear monitor), 100 min (LVF) with H-ES12060 / H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 110 min (rear monitor), 110 min (LVF) with H-ES12060 / H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060″
Actual recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/60p]: Approx. 75 min (rear monitor), 75 min (LVF) with H-ES12060, Approx. 80 min (rear monitor), 75 min (LVF) with H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 75 min (rear monitor), 75 min (LVF) with H-ES12060, Approx. 80 min (rear monitor), 80 min (LVF) with H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/MP4 [4K/60p]: Approx. 50 min (rear monitor), 50 min (LVF) with H-ES12060 / H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060/MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 55 min (rear monitor), 55 min (LVF) with H-ES12060 / H-HSA12035 / H-FS12060
WIRELESS WiFi IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac * 5GHz Wi-Fi is not available in some countries./1-13, 36, 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 100, 104, 108, 112, 116, 120, 124, 128, 132, 136, 140 ch
QR Code Connection Yes
Password-less connection Yes (ON / OFF selectable)
Bluetooth Bluetooth® v4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE))
VIEWFINDER Type OLED Live View Finder (3,680k dots)
Field of view Approx. 100%
Magnification Approx. 1.52x / 0.76x (35mm camera equivalent) with 50 mm lens at infinity; -1.0 m-1
Eye point Approx. 21 mm from eyepiece lens
Diopter adjustment -4.0 – +3.0 (dpt)
Eye sensor Yes
Eye sensor adjustment High / Low
FOCUS Type Contrast AF system
DFD technology Yes
Post Focus Yes
Focus Stacking Yes
Focus mode AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Continuous) / MF
AF mode Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 225-Area / Custom Multi / 1-Area / Pinpoint/(Full area touch is available) (Scalable AF frame size (by Joystick) and flexible AF position (by front/rear dial))
AF detective range EV -4 – 18 (ISO100 equivalent)
AF assist lamp Yes
AF lock Yes (AF/AE LOCK button)
AF custom setting AF Sensitivity, AF Area Switching Sensitivity, Moving Object Prediction
Others One Shot AF, Shutter AF, Half Press Release, Quick AF, Continuous AF (during motion picture recording), Eye Sensor AF, AF+MF, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, Focus Peaking, Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Pad AF, Touch Shutter
EXPOSURE CONTROL Light metering system 1,728-zone multi-pattern sensing system
Light metering mode Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot
Metering range EV0-18 （F2.0 lens, ISO100 equivalent)
Exposure mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
ISO sensitivity (Standard Output Sensitivity) Still image: Auto / Intelligent ISO / 100 (Extended) / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 / 12800 / 25600 (Changeable to 1/3 EV step)/Creative Video Mode: Auto / 100 (Extended) / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 / 12800 (Changeable to 1/3 EV step)
Exposure compensation 1/3 EV step ±5EV (±3EV for motion picture)
AE lock Yes (AF/AE LOCK button)
WHITE BALANCE White balance AWB / AWBc / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / incandescent / Flash / White Set 1, 2, 3, 4 / Color temperature setting 1, 2, 3, 4
White balance adjustment Blue/Amber bias, Magenta/Green bias
Color temperature setting 2500-10000K in 100K
SHUTTER Type Focal-plane shutter
Shutter speed Still image: Bulb (Max. 30 minutes), 1/8,000 – 60/Electronic first curtain shutter: Bulb (Max. 30 minutes), 1/2,000 – 60/Electronic shutter: 1/16,000 – 1/Motion picture: 59.94Hz: 1/16,000 – 1/30, 50.00Hz: 1/16,000 – 1/25, 23.98Hz: 1/16,000 – 1/24 (When using Synchro Scan)
Shutter life Approx. 200,000 images
Self timer 10sec, 3 images / 2sec / 10sec
Remote control Remote control with Bulb function by DMW-RSL1 (sold separately)
6K PHOTO*1 / 4K PHOTO Burst speed [6K PHOTO] 30 frames/sec/[4K PHOTO] 60 frames/sec, 30 frames/sec
Exif information Yes (Each JPEG image cropped out of the 4K burst file complies with EXIF.)
Marking function Yes (in 6K/4K Burst (S/S) mode)
Loop rec function Yes (in 6K/4K Burst (S/S) mode)
BRACKET AE bracket 3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, max. ±3 EV, single/burst
Aperture Bracket 3, 5 or all positions in 1 EV step
Focus Bracket 1 to 999 images, focus steps can be set in 5 levels
White balance bracket 3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis, color temperature setting
BURST SHOOTING Burst speed [Mechanical shutter] AFS/MF: H: 12 frames/sec, M: 7 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)/[Mechanical shutter] AFF/AFC: H: 9 frames/sec, M: 7 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)/[Electronic shutter] AFS/MF: H: 12 frames/sec, M: 7 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)/[Electronic shutter] AFF/AFC: H: 9 frames/sec, M: 7 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
Number of recordable images More than approx. 60 images (when there are RAW files with the particular speed)/More than approx. 600 images (when there are no RAW files)/(depending on memory card size, battery power, picture size, and compression)
FLASH Flash type TTL External Flash (sold separately)
Flash Mode Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ only.
Synchronization speed Less than 1/250 second
Flash output adjustment 1/3EV step ±3EV
Flash synchronization 1st. Curtain Sync, 2nd Curtain Sync.
Synchronization for flash dimming and exposure compensation Yes
Wireless control Yes (When using DMW-FL200L / FL360L / FL580L (sold separately)), Wireless Channel: 1ch/2ch/3ch/4ch
Flash sync socket Yes
REAR MONITOR Type TFT LCD monitor with static touch control
Monitor size Free-angle 3.2-inch (8.0cm) / 3:2 aspect / Wide viewing angle
Pixels Approx. 1,620k dots
Filed of view Approx. 100%
Monitor adjustment Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Red-Green, Blue-Yellow
LIVE VIEW Digital zoom 2x, 4x
Extra Tele Conversion Still image: Max. 2x/4K PHOTO: 1.6x (4:3), 1.5x (3:2), 1.4x (16:9, 1:1)/Motion picture: 2.7x (FHD), 1.4x (4K)
Other functions Level Gauge, Real-time Histogram, Guide Lines (3 patterns), Center Marker, Highlight display (Still image / motion picture), Zebra pattern (Still image / motion picture)
DIRECTION DETECTION FUNCTION Direction Detection Function Yes
FUNCTION BUTTON Fn1-20 Wi-Fi / Q.MENU / LVF/Monitor Switch / LVF/Monitor Disp. Style / AF/AE LOCK / AF-ON / Preview / One Push AE / Touch AE / Level Gauge / Focus Area Set / Zoom Control / 1 Shot RAW+JPG / 1 Shot Spot Metering / Cursor Button Lock / Dial Operation Switch / Photo Style / Filter Select / Aspect Ratio / Picture Size / Quality / AFS/AFF / Metering Mode / Burst Rate / 6K/4K Photo / Self Timer / Bracket / Highlight Shadow / i. Dynamic / i. Resolution / HDR / Shutter Type / Flash Mode / Flash Adjust. / Wireless Setup (Flash) / Ex. Tele Conv. / Digital Zoom / Stabilizer Sensitivity / ON/OFF of each item in White Balance / ON/OFF of each item in Photo Style / AF Mode/MF / Rec/Playback Switch / Off / 4K Live Crop / Motion Pic. Set / Picture Mode / Variable Frame Rate / Picture Mode / Synchro Scan / Time Code Display / Mic. Directivity Adjust / Color Bars / WFM/Vector Scope / LUT Monitor Display* / LUT HDMI Display* / Focus Transition / Silent Mode / Peaking / Histogram / Guide Line / Zebra Pattern / Monochrome Live View / Rec Area / Video-Priority Display / Step Zoom / Zoom Speed / Restore to Default *Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU1 (sold separately) is required.
PHOTO STYLE Photo Style Standard / Vivid / Natural / Monochrome / L. Monochrome / Scenery / Portrait / Custom 1, 2, 3, 4 / Cinelike D / Cinelike V / Like709* / V-LogL*/**/*When Creative Video Mode is selected. **Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU1 (sold separately) is required.
CREATIVE CONTROL Creative Control Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Rough Monochrome* / Silky Monochrome* / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect** / Soft Focus* / Fantasy / Star Filter* / One Point Color / Sunshine* *For photos only. **Not available in 4:2:2 10-bit video or 4K video recording.
CREATIVE VIDEO MODE Exposure mode Program AE/ Aperture-Priority / Sutter-Priority / Manual Exposure
Variable frame rate 59.94Hz 2, 30, 56, 58, 60, 62, 64, 90, 120, 150, 180 fps/ 2, 15, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 45, 60 fps/ 2, 15, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 45, 60, 75, 90, 105, 120, 135, 150, 165, 180 fps/ 2, 12, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 36, 48, 60 fps/ 2, 12, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, 96, 108, 120, 132, 144, 156, 168, 180 fps
50.00Hz 2, 25, 46, 48, 50, 52, 54, 75, 100, 150, 180 fps/ 2, 12, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 37, 60 fps/ 2, 12, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 37, 50, 62, 75, 87, 100, 125, 150, 175, 180 fps
24.00Hz 2, 12, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 36, 48, 60 fps/ 2, 12, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 36, 48, 60, 72, 84, 96, 108, 120, 132, 144, 156, 168, 180 fps
MOTION PICTURE FUNCTION LUT display LUT Monitor Display / LUT HDMI Display *Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU1 (sold separately) is required.
Master pedestal level 31 steps
Luminance level 8-bit: 0-255 / 16-235 / 16-255/10-bit: 0‒1023 / 64‒940 / 64‒1023
Wave form monitor / Vectorscope Selectable
Synchro scan Yes
Time code Count Up: Rec Run/Free Run selectable, Time Code Mode: Drop frame/Non-drop frame selectable (When system frequency [59.94Hz] is selected.)
SS/Gain operation Shutter Duration/ISO / Angle/ISO / Shutter Duration/dB
Color bars / 1kHz test tone Yes (SMPTE / EBU / ARIB) / Yes
Photo style for motion picture Cinelike D / Cinelike V / Like709* / V-LogL*/**/*When Creative Video Mode is selected. **Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU1 (sold separately) is required.
Knee control Yens (in Like709 mode)
PLAYBACK Playback mode 30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, Calendar display, Zoomed playback (Max. 16x), Slideshow (All / Picture Only / Video Only, duration & effect is selectable), Playback Mode (Normal / Picture Only / Video Only), Location Logging, RAW Processing, 4K PHOTO Bulk Saving, Light Composition, Clear Retouch, Title Edit, Text Stamp, Video Divide, Time Lapse Video, Stop Motion Video, Resize, Cropping, Rotate, Rotation Display, Favorite, DPOF Print Set, Protect, Face Recognition Edit, Picture Sort, Creating Still Pictures from a Motion Picture
IMAGE PROTECTION / ERASE Protection Single / Multi or Cancel
Erase Single / Multi / All / Except Favorite
PRINT Direct Print PictBridge compatible
INTERFACE Headphone output φ3.5mm for headphone
USB USB Type-C, Super Speed USB3.1 GEN1
HDMI*3 Monitor-through 4:2:2 8-bit/4:2:2 10-bit (When [4K/60p] [4K/50p] mode is selected, it is not possible to record motion picture or still picture on the SD memory card in the camera unit.)/Auto / C4K / 4K / 1080p/Information display ON/OFF (selectable)/Automatic down-conversion (4K –> 1080p only)
Playback HDMI TypeA / VIERA Link, Audio: Stereo/59.94Hz: Auto / 4K/60p / 4K/30p / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 480p/50.00Hz: Auto / 4K/50p / 4K/25p / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 576p/24.00Hz: Auto / C4K / 4K/24p / 1080p
Audio video output No
Remote input φ2.5mm for remote
External microphone input φ3.5mm for external microphone/Stereo/Lens Auto/Shotgun/Super Shotgun/Manual is selectable when attaching DMW-MS2 (sold separately).
Microphone Stereo, Wind Noise Canceller: OFF / Low / Standard / High / AUTO
Speaker Monaural
SD card slot Slot 1, Slot 2
LANGUAGE OSD language Japanese, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish
POWER Battery Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 1860mAh, 14Wh) (included)
Battery life (CIPA standard) Approx. 410 images (rear monitor), 400 images (LVF), 1,000 images (Power Save LVF mode*) with H-FS12060/Approx. 410 images (rear monitor), 390 images (LVF), 1,000 images (Power Save LVF mode*) with H-HSA12035/Approx. 400 images (rear monitor), 380 images (LVF), 1,000 images (Power Save LVF mode*) with H-ES12060/* Under the test conditions specified by Panasonic based on CIPA standard. When the time to get in the sleep mode is set to 3 sec.
Battery grip DMW-BGGH5 (sold separately)
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT Dimensions (W x H x D) 138.5 x 98.1 x 87.4 mm / 5.45 x 3.86 x 3.44 inch (excluding protrusions)
Weight Approx. 725g / 1.60 lb (SD card, Battery, Body)/Approx. 645g / 1.42 lb (Body only)/Approx. 935g / 2.06 lb (SD card x 1, Battery, H-FS12060 lens included)/Approx. 1030g / 2.27 lb (SD card x 1, Battery, H-HSA12035 lens included)/Approx. 1045g / 2.30 lb (SD card x 1, Battery, H-ES12060 lens included)
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT Operating temperature*5 -10℃ to 40℃ (14°F to 104°F)
Operating humidity 10%RH to 80％RH
STANDARD ACCESSORIES Software ・ The software to edit and playback images on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, PHOTOfunSTUDIO 10.0XE is available for download at Panasonic website using computer connected to the Internet. http://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/soft/download/d_pfs99pe.html (For Windows) ・ The software to process RAW file on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using computer connected to the Internet. http://www.isl.co.jp/SILKYPIX/english/p/ (For Windows / Mac)
Standard accessories Battery Charger (AC Cable included), Battery Pack, Body Cap, Hot Shoe Cover, Eye Cup, Flash Syncro Socket Cap, Cover for the Battery Grip Connector, USB Connection Cable, Shoulder Strap, Cable Holder, Lens Cap*, Lens Hood*, Lens Rear Cap*/*Included with DC-GH5L kit, DC-GH5A kit and DC-GH5M kit.
INTERCHANGEABLE LENS-1 Weatherproof Splash/Dust/Freezeproof
Lens Name LEICA DG VARIO-ELMARIT 12-60mm / F2.8-4.0 ASPH. / POWER O.I.S.
Lens Construction 14 elements in 12 groups (4 aspherical lenses, 2 ED lenses)
Nano Surface Coating Yes
Mount Micro Four Thirds mount
Optical Image Stabilizer Yes (POWER O.I.S.)
Focal Length f=12-60mm (35mm camera equivalent 24-120mm)
Aperture Type 9 diaphragm blades / Circular aperture diaphragm
Maximum Aperture F2.8 (Wide) – F4.0 (Tele)
Minimum Aperture F22
Closest Focusing Distance 0.20m/0.66ft (at focal length 12mm) / 0.24m/0.79ft (at focal length 60mm)
Maximum magnification Approx. 0.3x / 0.6x (35mm camera equivalent)
Diagonal Angle of View 84°(Wide) – 20°(Tele)
General Filter Size φ62mm / 2.44inch
Max. Diameter φ68.4mm / 2.69inch
Overall Length Approx. 86mm / 3.39inch (from the tip of the lens to the base side of the lens mount)
Weight [g] Approx. 320g (excluding lens cap, lens rear cap and lens hood)
Weight [oz] Approx. 11.29oz (excluding lens cap, lens rear cap and lens hood)

 

