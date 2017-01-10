Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX850 a High Performance Compact Mirrorless

Panasonic LUMIX GX850Product Summary

  • Model name: Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX850 / GX800 / GF9
  • Release Date: 4th January, 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : Micro Four Thirds System
  • Color: Black | Silver
  • Availability: February 2017
  • Price: $549.99
  Availability: February 2017
  • Price: $549.99

Key features

  • 16 Megapixel Live MOS Sensor
  • Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
  • 3.0″ 1.04 million dot 180° Tilt Touchscreen
  • Maximum ISO 25600
  • Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology
  • 4K PHOTO capture at 30 fps
  • 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p/25p
  • Built-In Flash &  Wi-Fi Connectivity

Panasonic released the ultimate high performance compact mirrorless camera – the LUMIX GX800 – which offers great image quality for those who want to capture amazing scenery and unmissable moments. The DC-GX800 offers newly integrated 4K PHOTO and 4K Video all in a sleek, stylish compact body.

The 3.0-inch 1040K-dot static touch control screen boasts a 180-degree tiltable structure and the camera goes into Self Shot mode automatically once the monitor is flipped. In Self Shot mode, a variety of functions for selfies are available on the LUMIX GX800, including a newly-added 4K Selfie mode. Users can also choose to capture the background clearly or defocused depending on the situation with the new Background Control mode. Panorama pictures can also be shot in Self Shot mode.

Panasonic LUMIX GX850The 16.0-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter and the new Venus Engine combine to achieve crisp, high-resolution images in fine details with high-contrast, impressive colour reproduction and maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity.

The LUMIX GX800 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p/25p(50Hz Area) or 24p in MP4. Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can also enjoy 4K PHOTO shots and a variety of derivative functions, such as Focus Stacking, Post Focus and Light Composition.

For more creative freedom, Creative Control, Creative Panorama and Photo Style including L.Monochrome mode are included. The iA (Intelligent Auto) mode and Scene Guide make LUMIX GX800 easy to use. The camera integrates Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Capture unmissable photo opportunities with cutting-edge 4K technologies and stunning performance

The LUMIX GX800 is capable of recording smooth, high-resolution 4K videos yet despite its high performance, it boasts superior energy-efficiency within a compact design.

Thanks to this 4K technology, users can also experience 4K PHOTO to capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 4K burst file to save as a photo. In 4K PHOTO, three modes can be chosen from depending on the situation; 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. All of these functions in 4K PHOTO let the user save pictures in 8-megapixel equivalent high-resolution, which is good enough for printing in A3 size. A maximum of 150 frames in five seconds following a designated frame can be saved.

The LUMIX GX800 also comes with a Post Focus function that lets users select the focus area after shooting. This function was developed by combing the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth from Defocus) auto focus technology and 4K technology.

Panasonic LUMIX GX850 Wi-FiAchieve true-to-life detail and impressive colour reproduction

The LUMIX GX800 lets users shoot vibrant, true-to-life high-quality images with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive colour reproduction. By removing the low-pass filter, the limiting resolution has been improved. The Venus Engine reproduces vibrant, impressive colours for images such as clear skies by dividing the hue, saturation and luminosity, and finely adjusting them separately. The combination of the Digital Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine achieves clear image rendering with minimum noise, even in low-lit situations.

The Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology and excels in both speed and accuracy by exchanging digital signals between the camera and the lens at a maximum of 240 fps, resulting in ultra-fast auto focusing of approx. 0.07 sec

Product Photo

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Sample Image

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Panasonic LUMIX GX850

Specification

YPE Type Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera
Recording media microSD Memory Card, microSDHC Memory Card, microSDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)
Image sensor size 17.3 x 13.0 mm (in 4:3 aspect ratio)
Lens mount Micro Four Thirds mount
IMAGE SENSOR Type Live MOS Sensor
Total pixels 16.84 megapixels
Camera effective pixels 16.00 megapixels
Color filter Primary color filter
Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter
RECORDING SYSTEM Recording file format Still image JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.3), RAW, MPO (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)
Motion picture AVCHD (Audio format: Dolby Audio 2ch), MP4 (Audio format: AAC 2ch)
Aspect ratio 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1
Image quality RAW, RAW+Fine, RAW+Standard, Fine, Standard
MPO+Fine / MPO+Standard (with 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)
Color space sRGB, AdobeRGB
File size (Pixels) Still image [4:3] 4592×3448(L) / 3232×2424(M) / 2272×1704(S) / 1824×1368 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
[3:2] 4592×3064(L) / 3232×2160(M) / 2272×1520(S) / 1824×1216 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
[16:9] 4592×2584(L) / 3840×2160(M) / 1920×1080(S) / 1824×1024 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
[1:1] 3424×3424(L) / 2416×2416(M) / 1712×1712(S) / 1712×1712 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
Motion picture* MP4* [4K] 3840×2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps
4K/24p: 100Mbps
[Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD/60p: 28Mbps
FHD/30p: 20Mbps
[HD] 1280×720 HD/30p: 10Mbps
AVCHD* [Full HD] 1920×1080 FHD/60p: 28Mbps, 60p recording
FHD/60i: 17Mbps, 60i recording
FHD/30p: 24Mbps, 60i recording (sensor output is 30fps)
FHD/24p: 24Mbps, 24p recording
Continuous recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 60 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 40 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
Actual recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 30 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 20 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
Wi-Fi FUNCTION Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n, 2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1-11 ch), Wi-Fi / WPA / WPA2, Infrastructure mode
NFC No
QR code connection Yes
Password-less connection Yes (ON / OFF selectable)
FOCUS Type Contrast AF system
DFD technology Yes
Post Focus Yes
Focus Stacking Yes
Focus mode AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Continuous) / MF
AF mode Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-Area / Custom Multi / 1-Area / Pinpoint
(Full area touch is available)
AF detective range EV -4 – 18 (ISO100 equivalent)
Starlight AF Yes
AF assist lamp Yes
AF lock Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF lock
Others AF-ON (One Shot AF), Shutter AF, Half Press Release, Quick AF, Continuous AF (during motion picture recording), AF+MF, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, Focus Peaking, Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Shutter
EXPOSURE CONTROL Light metering system 1728-zone multi-pattern sensing system
Light metering mode Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot
Metering range EV 0 – 18 (F2.0 lens, ISO100 equivalent)
Exposure mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
ISO sensitivity (Standard output sensitivity) Auto / Intelligent ISO / 100 (Extended) / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 / 12800 / 25600 (Changeable to 1/3 EV step)
(Up to ISO3200 in motion picture recording)
Exposure compensation 1/3 EV step ±5EV (±3EV for motion picture)
AE lock Set the Fn button in custom menu to AE lock
WHITE BALANCE White balance Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incandescent / Flash / White Set 1, 2, 3, 4 / Color temperature setting
White balance adjustment Blue/Amber bias, Magenta/Green bias
Color temperature setting 2500 – 10000K in 100K
SHUTTER Type Single curtain focal plane shutter / Electronic shutter
Shutter speed Still image: Time (Max. 60 second), 1/16,000 – 60 (Shutter type Auto)
Motion picture: 1/16,000 – 1/25
Self timer 10sec, 3 images / 2sec / 10sec
SCENE GUIDE Still image
Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Glistening Water / Clear Nightscape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Nightscape / Artistic Nightscape / Glittering Illuminations / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Soft Image of a Flower / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome
Motion picture
Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Clear Nightscape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Nightscape / Artistic Nightscape / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome
BRACKET AE bracket 3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, max. ±3 EV, single/burst
White balance bracket 3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis
PANORAMA SHOT Yes (Standard / Wide / Self Shot Mode)
BURST SHOOTING Burst speed
[Mechanical shutter]
AFS: H: 5.8 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
AFC: H: 5 frames/sec (in 1-area-focusing AF mode), M: 5 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
[Electronic shutter]
AFS: H: 10 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
AFC: H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
Number of recordable images More than 15 images (when there are RAW files with the particular speed)
More than 100 images (when there are no RAW files)
(Depending on memory card type, aspect, picture size and compression)
4K PHOTO MODE 4K Photo mode* 4K Burst: 30 frames/sec
4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec
4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 seconds
Exif information Yes
Marking function Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)
TIME LAPSE SHOT Yes
STOP MOTION ANIMATION Yes
FLASH Flash type TTL Built-in-Flash, GN5.6 equivalent (ISO200 ・m) / GN4.0 equivalent (ISO100 ・m), Built-in Pop-up (Reference）
Flash mode Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ only.
Synchronization speed Less than 1/50 second
Flash output adjustment 1/3EV step ±2EV
Flash synchronization 1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.
SILENT MODE Yes
REAR MONITOR Type TFT LCD monitor with static touch control, Tiltable monitor
Monitor size 3.0-inch (7.5cm) / 3:2 aspect / Wide viewing angle
Pixels Approx. 1,040k dots
Field of view Approx. 100%
Monitor adjustment Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Red-Green, Blue-Yellow
LIVE VIEW Digital zoom 2x, 4x
Extra Tele Conversion Still image: Max. 2x
Motion picture: 2.4x (FHD), 3.6x (HD)
Other functions Level Gauge, Real-time Histogram, Guide Lines (3 patterns), Center Marker, Highlight display (Still image / motion picture), Zebra Pattern (Still image / motion picture)
DIRECTION DETECTION FUNCTION Yes
SELF SHOT Self Shot Mode Yes (Single, Self timer: 1, 2, 3 or 4 images, 4K PHOTO, Panorama)
Shutter Shutter Button, Touch, Face Shutter, Buddy Shutter
Effect Soft Skin: 10 levels, Filter Select: Expressive / Retro / High Key / Monochrome / Toy Effect, Background Control: Defocus / Clear, Sliming Mode: 10 levels
FUNCTION BUTTON Fn1, Fn2, Fn3, Fn4, Fn5, Fn6, Fn7, Fn8
4K Photo Mode / Post Focus / Wi-Fi / Q.MENU / AF/AE LOCK / AF-ON / Preview / One Push AE / Touch AE / Level Gauge / Zoom Control / Cursor Button Lock / Photo Style / Filter Select / Aspect Ratio / Picture Size / Quality / Sensitivity / Metering Mode / Bracket / Focus Mode / i. Dynamic / i. Resolution / HDR / Shutter Type / Flash Mode / Flash Adjust. / Ex. Tele Conv. / Digital Zoom / Stabilizer / Snap Movie / Motion Pic. Set / Picture Mode /  Silent Mode / Peaking / Histogram / Guide Line / Zebra Pattern / Monochrome Live View / Rec Area / Step Zoom / Zoom Speed / Touch Screen / Restore to Default
PHOTO STYLE Still image and motion picture Standard / Vivid / Natural / Monochrome / L. Monochrome / Scenery / Portrait / Custom
CREATIVE CONTROL Still image
Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Rough Monochrome / Silky Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Soft Focus / Fantasy / Star Filter / One Point Color / Sunshine
Motion picture
Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Fantasy / One Point Color
MOTION PICTURE FUNCTION Flicker reduction [1/50] / [1/60] / [1/100] / [1/120] / OFF
PLAYBACK Playback function
30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, Calendar display, Zoomed playback (Max. 16x), Slideshow (All / Picture Only / Video Only, duration & effect is selectable), Playback Mode (Normal / Picture Only / Video Only), Location Logging, RAW Processing, 4K PHOTO Bulk Saving, Light Composition, Clear Retouch, Title Edit, Text Stamp, Video Divide, Time Lapse Video, Stop Motion Video, Resize, Cropping, Rotate, Rotation Display, Favorite, DPOF Print Set, Protect, Face Recognition Edit, Picture Sort, Creating Still Pictures from a Motion Picture
IMAGE PROTECTION / ERASE Protection Single / Multi
Erase Single / Multi / All / Except Favorite
PRINT Direct print PictBridge compatible
INTERFACE USB USB 2.0 Micro-B
HDMI** microHDMI TypeD / VIERA Link
Video: Auto /  4K / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 480p
Audio: Stereo
Audio video output No
Microphone Stereo, Wind Noise Canceller: OFF / Standard / High
Speaker Monaural
LANGUAGE OSD language Please refer to “OSD” Sheet
POWER Battery Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 680mAh, 4.9Wh) (included)
USB power charging
Battery life (CIPA standard) Approx. 210 images with H-FS12032
Approx. 200 images with H-PS14042
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT Dimensions (W x H x D) 106.5 x 64.6 x 33.3 mm / 4.2 x 2.55 x 1.32 inch (excluding protrusions)
Weight
Approx. 269g / 0.60 lb (microSD card, Battery, Body)
Approx. 239g / 0.53 lb (Body only)
Approx. 336g / 0.75 lb (microSD card, Battery, H-FS12032 lens included)
Approx. 364g / 0.81 lb (microSD card, Battery, H-PS14042 lens included)
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT Operating temperature 0oC to 40oC (32oF to 104oF)
Operating humidity 10%RH to 80％RH
STANDARD ACCESSORIES Software
・ The software to edit and playback images on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, PHOTOfunSTUDIO is available for download at Panasonic website using computer connected to the Internet.
http://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/soft/download/d_pfs99pe.html (For Windows)

・ The software to process RAW file on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using computer connected to the Internet.
http://www.isl.co.jp/SILKYPIX/english/p/ (For Windows / Mac)
Standard accessories
DC-GF9K / GX850K / GF9X Kit
Battery Pack, AC Adaptor, AC Cable, USB Connection Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap

・ The DC-GF9/GX850 Operating Instructions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smartphone or tablet connected to the Internet.

