Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX850 a High Performance Compact Mirrorless

Product Summary
- Model name: Panasonic LUMIX DC-GX850 / GX800 / GF9
- Release Date: 4th January, 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Micro Four Thirds System
- Color: Black | Silver
- Availability: February 2017
- Price: $549.99
Key features
- 16 Megapixel Live MOS Sensor
- Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
- 3.0″ 1.04 million dot 180° Tilt Touchscreen
- Maximum ISO 25600
- Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology
- 4K PHOTO capture at 30 fps
- 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p/25p
- Built-In Flash & Wi-Fi Connectivity
Panasonic released the ultimate high performance compact mirrorless camera – the LUMIX GX800 – which offers great image quality for those who want to capture amazing scenery and unmissable moments. The DC-GX800 offers newly integrated 4K PHOTO and 4K Video all in a sleek, stylish compact body.
The 3.0-inch 1040K-dot static touch control screen boasts a 180-degree tiltable structure and the camera goes into Self Shot mode automatically once the monitor is flipped. In Self Shot mode, a variety of functions for selfies are available on the LUMIX GX800, including a newly-added 4K Selfie mode. Users can also choose to capture the background clearly or defocused depending on the situation with the new Background Control mode. Panorama pictures can also be shot in Self Shot mode.
The 16.0-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter and the new Venus Engine combine to achieve crisp, high-resolution images in fine details with high-contrast, impressive colour reproduction and maximum ISO 25600 high sensitivity.
The LUMIX GX800 records smooth, high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30p/25p(50Hz Area) or 24p in MP4. Taking advantage of 4K technology, users can also enjoy 4K PHOTO shots and a variety of derivative functions, such as Focus Stacking, Post Focus and Light Composition.
For more creative freedom, Creative Control, Creative Panorama and Photo Style including L.Monochrome mode are included. The iA (Intelligent Auto) mode and Scene Guide make LUMIX GX800 easy to use. The camera integrates Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.
Capture unmissable photo opportunities with cutting-edge 4K technologies and stunning performance
The LUMIX GX800 is capable of recording smooth, high-resolution 4K videos yet despite its high performance, it boasts superior energy-efficiency within a compact design.
Thanks to this 4K technology, users can also experience 4K PHOTO to capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of a 4K burst file to save as a photo. In 4K PHOTO, three modes can be chosen from depending on the situation; 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop) and 4K Pre-burst. All of these functions in 4K PHOTO let the user save pictures in 8-megapixel equivalent high-resolution, which is good enough for printing in A3 size. A maximum of 150 frames in five seconds following a designated frame can be saved.
The LUMIX GX800 also comes with a Post Focus function that lets users select the focus area after shooting. This function was developed by combing the high-speed, high-precision DFD (Depth from Defocus) auto focus technology and 4K technology.
Achieve true-to-life detail and impressive colour reproduction
The LUMIX GX800 lets users shoot vibrant, true-to-life high-quality images with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive colour reproduction. By removing the low-pass filter, the limiting resolution has been improved. The Venus Engine reproduces vibrant, impressive colours for images such as clear skies by dividing the hue, saturation and luminosity, and finely adjusting them separately. The combination of the Digital Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine achieves clear image rendering with minimum noise, even in low-lit situations.
The Contrast AF System features DFD (Depth from Defocus) technology and excels in both speed and accuracy by exchanging digital signals between the camera and the lens at a maximum of 240 fps, resulting in ultra-fast auto focusing of approx. 0.07 sec
Specification
TYPE
|Type
|Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera
|Recording media
|microSD Memory Card, microSDHC Memory Card, microSDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)
|Image sensor size
|17.3 x 13.0 mm (in 4:3 aspect ratio)
|Lens mount
|Micro Four Thirds mount
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|Live MOS Sensor
|Total pixels
|16.84 megapixels
|Camera effective pixels
|16.00 megapixels
|Color filter
|Primary color filter
|Dust reduction system
|Supersonic wave filter
|RECORDING SYSTEM
|Recording file format
|Still image
|JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.3), RAW, MPO (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)
|Motion picture
|AVCHD (Audio format: Dolby Audio 2ch), MP4 (Audio format: AAC 2ch)
|Aspect ratio
|4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1
|Image quality
|RAW, RAW+Fine, RAW+Standard, Fine, Standard
MPO+Fine / MPO+Standard (with 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)
|Color space
|sRGB, AdobeRGB
|File size (Pixels)
|Still image
|[4:3] 4592×3448(L) / 3232×2424(M) / 2272×1704(S) / 1824×1368 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
|[3:2] 4592×3064(L) / 3232×2160(M) / 2272×1520(S) / 1824×1216 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
|[16:9] 4592×2584(L) / 3840×2160(M) / 1920×1080(S) / 1824×1024 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
|[1:1] 3424×3424(L) / 2416×2416(M) / 1712×1712(S) / 1712×1712 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)
|Motion picture*
|MP4*
|[4K] 3840×2160
|4K/30p: 100Mbps
4K/24p: 100Mbps
|[Full HD] 1920×1080
|FHD/60p: 28Mbps
FHD/30p: 20Mbps
|[HD] 1280×720
|HD/30p: 10Mbps
|AVCHD*
|[Full HD] 1920×1080
|FHD/60p: 28Mbps, 60p recording
FHD/60i: 17Mbps, 60i recording
FHD/30p: 24Mbps, 60i recording (sensor output is 30fps)
FHD/24p: 24Mbps, 24p recording
|Continuous recordable time (Motion picture)
|AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 60 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 40 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
|Actual recordable time (Motion picture)
|AVCHD [FHD/60i]: Approx. 30 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
MP4 [4K/30p]: Approx. 20 min with H-FS12032 / H-PS14042
|Wi-Fi FUNCTION
|Wi-Fi
|IEEE 802.11b/g/n, 2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1-11 ch), Wi-Fi / WPA / WPA2, Infrastructure mode
|NFC
|No
|QR code connection
|Yes
|Password-less connection
|Yes (ON / OFF selectable)
|FOCUS
|Type
|Contrast AF system
|DFD technology
|Yes
|Post Focus
|Yes
|Focus Stacking
|Yes
|Focus mode
|AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Continuous) / MF
|AF mode
|Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-Area / Custom Multi / 1-Area / Pinpoint
(Full area touch is available)
|AF detective range
|EV -4 – 18 (ISO100 equivalent)
|Starlight AF
|Yes
|AF assist lamp
|Yes
|AF lock
|Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF lock
|Others
|AF-ON (One Shot AF), Shutter AF, Half Press Release, Quick AF, Continuous AF (during motion picture recording), AF+MF, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, Focus Peaking, Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Shutter
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Light metering system
|1728-zone multi-pattern sensing system
|Light metering mode
|Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot
|Metering range
|EV 0 – 18 (F2.0 lens, ISO100 equivalent)
|Exposure mode
|Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
|ISO sensitivity (Standard output sensitivity)
|Auto / Intelligent ISO / 100 (Extended) / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 / 12800 / 25600 (Changeable to 1/3 EV step)
(Up to ISO3200 in motion picture recording)
|Exposure compensation
|1/3 EV step ±5EV (±3EV for motion picture)
|AE lock
|Set the Fn button in custom menu to AE lock
|WHITE BALANCE
|White balance
|Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incandescent / Flash / White Set 1, 2, 3, 4 / Color temperature setting
|White balance adjustment
|Blue/Amber bias, Magenta/Green bias
|Color temperature setting
|2500 – 10000K in 100K
|SHUTTER
|Type
|Single curtain focal plane shutter / Electronic shutter
|Shutter speed
|Still image: Time (Max. 60 second), 1/16,000 – 60 (Shutter type Auto)
Motion picture: 1/16,000 – 1/25
|Self timer
|10sec, 3 images / 2sec / 10sec
|SCENE GUIDE
|Still image
|
Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Glistening Water / Clear Nightscape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Nightscape / Artistic Nightscape / Glittering Illuminations / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Soft Image of a Flower / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome
|Motion picture
|
Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Clear Nightscape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Nightscape / Artistic Nightscape / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome
|BRACKET
|AE bracket
|3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, max. ±3 EV, single/burst
|White balance bracket
|3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis
|PANORAMA SHOT
|Yes (Standard / Wide / Self Shot Mode)
|BURST SHOOTING
|Burst speed
|
[Mechanical shutter]
AFS: H: 5.8 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
AFC: H: 5 frames/sec (in 1-area-focusing AF mode), M: 5 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
[Electronic shutter]
AFS: H: 10 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
AFC: H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
|Number of recordable images
|More than 15 images (when there are RAW files with the particular speed)
More than 100 images (when there are no RAW files)
(Depending on memory card type, aspect, picture size and compression)
|4K PHOTO MODE
|4K Photo mode*
|4K Burst: 30 frames/sec
4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec
4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 seconds
|Exif information
|Yes
|Marking function
|Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)
|TIME LAPSE SHOT
|Yes
|STOP MOTION ANIMATION
|Yes
|FLASH
|Flash type
|TTL Built-in-Flash, GN5.6 equivalent (ISO200 ・m) / GN4.0 equivalent (ISO100 ・m), Built-in Pop-up (Reference）
|Flash mode
|Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ only.
|Synchronization speed
|Less than 1/50 second
|Flash output adjustment
|1/3EV step ±2EV
|Flash synchronization
|1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.
|SILENT MODE
|Yes
|REAR MONITOR
|Type
|TFT LCD monitor with static touch control, Tiltable monitor
|Monitor size
|3.0-inch (7.5cm) / 3:2 aspect / Wide viewing angle
|Pixels
|Approx. 1,040k dots
|Field of view
|Approx. 100%
|Monitor adjustment
|Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Red-Green, Blue-Yellow
|LIVE VIEW
|Digital zoom
|2x, 4x
|Extra Tele Conversion
|Still image: Max. 2x
Motion picture: 2.4x (FHD), 3.6x (HD)
|Other functions
|Level Gauge, Real-time Histogram, Guide Lines (3 patterns), Center Marker, Highlight display (Still image / motion picture), Zebra Pattern (Still image / motion picture)
|DIRECTION DETECTION FUNCTION
|Yes
|SELF SHOT
|Self Shot Mode
|Yes (Single, Self timer: 1, 2, 3 or 4 images, 4K PHOTO, Panorama)
|Shutter
|Shutter Button, Touch, Face Shutter, Buddy Shutter
|Effect
|Soft Skin: 10 levels, Filter Select: Expressive / Retro / High Key / Monochrome / Toy Effect, Background Control: Defocus / Clear, Sliming Mode: 10 levels
|FUNCTION BUTTON
|Fn1, Fn2, Fn3, Fn4, Fn5, Fn6, Fn7, Fn8
|
4K Photo Mode / Post Focus / Wi-Fi / Q.MENU / AF/AE LOCK / AF-ON / Preview / One Push AE / Touch AE / Level Gauge / Zoom Control / Cursor Button Lock / Photo Style / Filter Select / Aspect Ratio / Picture Size / Quality / Sensitivity / Metering Mode / Bracket / Focus Mode / i. Dynamic / i. Resolution / HDR / Shutter Type / Flash Mode / Flash Adjust. / Ex. Tele Conv. / Digital Zoom / Stabilizer / Snap Movie / Motion Pic. Set / Picture Mode / Silent Mode / Peaking / Histogram / Guide Line / Zebra Pattern / Monochrome Live View / Rec Area / Step Zoom / Zoom Speed / Touch Screen / Restore to Default
|PHOTO STYLE
|Still image and motion picture
|Standard / Vivid / Natural / Monochrome / L. Monochrome / Scenery / Portrait / Custom
|CREATIVE CONTROL
|Still image
|
Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Rough Monochrome / Silky Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Soft Focus / Fantasy / Star Filter / One Point Color / Sunshine
|Motion picture
|
Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Fantasy / One Point Color
|MOTION PICTURE FUNCTION
|Flicker reduction
|[1/50] / [1/60] / [1/100] / [1/120] / OFF
|PLAYBACK
|Playback function
|
30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, Calendar display, Zoomed playback (Max. 16x), Slideshow (All / Picture Only / Video Only, duration & effect is selectable), Playback Mode (Normal / Picture Only / Video Only), Location Logging, RAW Processing, 4K PHOTO Bulk Saving, Light Composition, Clear Retouch, Title Edit, Text Stamp, Video Divide, Time Lapse Video, Stop Motion Video, Resize, Cropping, Rotate, Rotation Display, Favorite, DPOF Print Set, Protect, Face Recognition Edit, Picture Sort, Creating Still Pictures from a Motion Picture
|IMAGE PROTECTION / ERASE
|Protection
|Single / Multi
|Erase
|Single / Multi / All / Except Favorite
|Direct print
|PictBridge compatible
|INTERFACE
|USB
|USB 2.0 Micro-B
|HDMI**
|microHDMI TypeD / VIERA Link
Video: Auto / 4K / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 480p
Audio: Stereo
|Audio video output
|No
|Microphone
|Stereo, Wind Noise Canceller: OFF / Standard / High
|Speaker
|Monaural
|LANGUAGE
|OSD language
|Please refer to “OSD” Sheet
|POWER
|Battery
|Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 680mAh, 4.9Wh) (included)
USB power charging
|Battery life (CIPA standard)
|Approx. 210 images with H-FS12032
Approx. 200 images with H-PS14042
|DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|106.5 x 64.6 x 33.3 mm / 4.2 x 2.55 x 1.32 inch (excluding protrusions)
|Weight
|
Approx. 269g / 0.60 lb (microSD card, Battery, Body)
Approx. 239g / 0.53 lb (Body only)
Approx. 336g / 0.75 lb (microSD card, Battery, H-FS12032 lens included)
Approx. 364g / 0.81 lb (microSD card, Battery, H-PS14042 lens included)
|OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
|Operating temperature
|0oC to 40oC (32oF to 104oF)
|Operating humidity
|10%RH to 80％RH
|STANDARD ACCESSORIES
|Software
|
・ The software to edit and playback images on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, PHOTOfunSTUDIO is available for download at Panasonic website using computer connected to the Internet.
http://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/soft/download/d_pfs99pe.html (For Windows)
・ The software to process RAW file on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using computer connected to the Internet.
|Standard accessories
|
DC-GF9K / GX850K / GF9X Kit
Battery Pack, AC Adaptor, AC Cable, USB Connection Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap
・ The DC-GF9/GX850 Operating Instructions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smartphone or tablet connected to the Internet.