Panasonic Renews Four LUMIX Lenses for Higher Performance & Image Quality

Panasonic is renewing four LUMIX G digital interchangeable lenses to gain higher performance and mobility: these are –

LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35mm / F2.8 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA12035),

LUMIX G X VARIO 35-100mm / F2.8 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA35100),

LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200),

LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300).

All of these new lenses comply with the advanced functions of the latest LUMIX G digital cameras.

In addition to the POWER O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer) in each lens, they work with Dual I.S. (Image Stabilizer)*1, 5-axis Dual I.S.*2, and 5-axis Dual I.S.2*3system when mounted on an applicable Panasonic LUMIX DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera.

The LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200) and LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300) boast dust/splash-proof durability. A total of nine lenses in the full LUMIX G lens lineup now feature a rugged design to withstand use under harsh conditions.

Notably, the new lenses excel in video recording performance. In addition to the silent operation achieved by the inner focus drive system, the micro-step drive system in the aperture control section helps the camera to smoothly capture the brightness changes when zooming or panning. The AF tracking performance when zooming is also improved thanks to high-speed frame analysis for focus control.

The LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200) and LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300) now complies with the sensor drive at max. 240-fps to take full advantage of cameras with high-speed, high-precision Contrast AF.

These lenses are designed to match LUMIX G DSLM cameras.

*1 Complies with the LUMIX GX8.

*2 Complies with the LUMIX GX85.

*3 Complies with the LUMIX GH5 and G85.

LUMIX G X VARIO 12-35mm / F2.8 II ASPH. / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA12035)

*A successor to the H-HS12035

A 24-70mm* full-range F2.8 fast standard zoom lens with a rugged design for high picture quality and performance.

Versatile usage ranging from portraits and landscape to street photography.

Achieves handheld shooting without using a flash thanks to the F2.8 high-speed aperture and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. even in low-lit situations, including indoors.

Splash/dust-proof and freeze-proof down to -10℃ with a rugged design for heavy field use.

Supports high-quality video recording(as described above).

The lens system comprises 14 elements in 9 groups including 4 aspherical lenses with 5 aspherical surfaces, 1 UHR(Ultra High Refractive Index) lens and 1 UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

Panasonic’s black box technology Nano Surface Coating is applied to minimize ghosts and flaring.

Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

Availability: March 2017

Price: $999.99

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

LUMIX G X VARIO 35-100mm / F2.8 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-HSA35100)

*A successor to the H-HS35100

A 70-200mm* full-range F2.8 fast standard zoom lens with a rugged design for high picture quality and performance.

Allows high-speed shutter release, and provides beautiful defocus effect in portrait or close-up shots.

Achieves handheld shooting without using a flash thanks to the F2.8 wide aperture and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. even in low-lit situations including indoors.

Splash/dust -proof and freeze-proof down to -10℃ with a rugged design for heavy field use.

Supports high quality video recording(as described above).

The lens system comprises 18 elements in 13 groups including 1 UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and 2 ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses.

Panasonic’s black box technology Nano Surface Coating is applied to minimize ghosts and flaring.

Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

No front lens rotation/ length extension in zooming.

Availability: March 2017

Price: $1099.99

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

LUMIX G VARIO 45-200mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA45200)

*A successor to the H-FS045200

A 90-400mm* telephoto zoom lens with a rugged design and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. for active field use

Achieves handheld telephoto shooting with POWER O.I.S. and 5-axis Dual I.S.2.

Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

Rugged, splash/dust-proof design for heavy field use.

Supports high-quality video recording(as described above).

The lens system comprises 16 elements in 13 groups including 3 ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses.

Multi coating to minimize ghosts and flaring.

Availability: February 2017

Price: $449.99

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

LUMIX G VARIO 100-300mm / F4.0-5.6 II / POWER O.I.S. (H-FSA100300)

*A successor to the H-FS100300

A 200-600mm* telephoto zoom lens with a rugged design and 5-axis Dual I.S.2. for active field use

Achieves handheld telephoto shooting with POWER O.I.S. and 5-axis Dual I.S.2.

Max.240-fps sensor drive for high-speed, high-performance AF.

Rugged, splash/dust-proof design for heavy field use.

Supports high-quality video recording(as described above).

The lens system comprises 17 elements in 12 groups including 1 ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

Multi coating to minimize ghosts and flaring.

Availability: February 2017

Price: $649.99

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon