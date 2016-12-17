Pro Collage Creator Max & Feelca Colors – Paid Photography Apps Become Free – for iPhone

READ : The Apps mentioned here as Free – are free when this post is written. The Apps for Apples iOS device are made free by the developers, we don’t know how long the apps remain free, unless the developers mention it. Download Quickly if you want them.

Pro Collage Creator Max – Photo Collage Editor & Layout & beauty Camera & sticker

Pro Collage Creator It’s a very easy way to enhance your photos by adding filters, effects, text, sticker and much more, add artistic filters, beautiful effects and stylish borders to each photo.

215+ amazing irregular collages & frames.

265+ amazing filters and effects.

Add word/caption to photo easily using unique fonts.

Move photos between grids by drag and drop.

Artistic filters to choose from and apply instantly.

Stylish Sticker and fonts for every moment of your life.



Feelca Colors

Feelca Colors adds more sense of the colors to your photos. Select between a 24 or 36 exposure film and then take a picture to gain the photo qualities of a film camera.

The app also delivers the full experience of using a film camera from shooting pictures to printing photos. Your films are organized and you can add short titles or captions to your polaroid-like photos for easy sharing with your friends.