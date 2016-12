Fujifilm is expected to release the FUJIFILM GFX around January 19, 2017. It’s a medium format mirrorless camera system. The new format has an astonishing 51.4MP resolution (43.8 x 32.9mm) and supported by six FUJINON GF Lenses that will be introduced sequentially in early 2017. Fujifilm just released some videos of GFX camera system in action.

Pre-order : Adorama | B&H

For more information visit FUJIFILM GFX Microsite