New SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Telephoto Zoom Lens

Product Summary
- Model name: SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary
- Release Date: 21 February 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
- Availability: TBD
- Price: TBD
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- Compact ultra-telephoto zoom lens
- 21 elements in 15 groups
- Four SLD glass lens elements for minimising optical aberrations
- Minimum focusing distance of 160cm with 1:3.8 magnification ratio
- Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
- Optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus
- Dust & splash proof construction
- Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon
The SIGMA Corporation announced the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary a compact body and top performance in one complete package. SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary offers the compact size, lightweight, and high cost performance of a 70-300mm lens while delivering 400mm telephoto performance. Offering a combination of stunning image quality and outstanding functionality, this lens satisfies the needs of pros and amateurs alike.
The new lens also comes with the full range of features and functions expected of an ultra-telephoto zoom: optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus, focus limiter, and more. In addition, this uncompromising specification becomes customizable with the available SIGMA USB DOCK accessory.
Accessories: Hood (LH770-04)
Product Photo
Specification
|Lens construction
|21 elements in 15 groups
|Minimum aperture (W)
|F22
|Filter size
|φ67㎜
|Angle of view（35mm判）
|24.4° – 6.2°
|Minimum focusing distance
|160cm/ 63in.
|Dimensions (diameter × length)
|φ86.4㎜ × 182.3㎜ / 3.4in. x 7.2in.
|Number of diaphragm blades
|9 (Rounded diaphragm)
|Maximum magnification ratio
|1：3.8
|Weight
|1,160g / 40.9oz.