New SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Telephoto Zoom Lens

Product Summary

Model name: SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary

Release Date: 21 February 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA

Key features

Compact ultra-telephoto zoom lens

21 elements in 15 groups

Four SLD glass lens elements for minimising optical aberrations

Minimum focusing distance of 160cm with 1:3.8 magnification ratio

Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image

Optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus

Dust & splash proof construction

Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

The SIGMA Corporation announced the SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary a compact body and top performance in one complete package. SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary offers the compact size, lightweight, and high cost performance of a 70-300mm lens while delivering 400mm telephoto performance. Offering a combination of stunning image quality and outstanding functionality, this lens satisfies the needs of pros and amateurs alike.

The new lens also comes with the full range of features and functions expected of an ultra-telephoto zoom: optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus, focus limiter, and more. In addition, this uncompromising specification becomes customizable with the available SIGMA USB DOCK accessory.

Accessories: Hood (LH770-04)

