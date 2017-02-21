Ultra-fast Ultra-high Resolution SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art Released

Product Summary

Model name: SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Release Date: 21 February 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA

Availability: TBD

Price: TBD

Key features

Bright F1.8 constant aperture

Ultra-high resolution lens for high megapixel DSLRs

2 SLD and 2 Low Dispersion glass elements for minimize chromatic aberrations

Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image

Dust & splash proof construction

Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art delivers a strong perspective compression effect, while the large diameter with F1.8 brightness provides a dramatic bokeh effect. By minimizing axial chromatic aberration, the SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art makes this bokeh effect not only impressive but also beautiful while delivering superb contrast and sharp image quality in every shot.

It offers the outstanding resolution required for 50MP or higher ultra-high-megapixel DSLRs. By incorporating its latest innovations in design and optical glass and rethinking every aspect of the lens, SIGMA has ensured outstanding image quality all the way to the edges, establishing the new standard in 135mm telephoto lenses.



With resolution so crystal-clear that individual hairs can be discerned in a portrait, this large-diameter lens also delivers a beautiful bokeh effect, giving photographers everything they need. It performs better than typical large-diameter standard to medium telephoto lenses in producing close-ups and full-body shots in which the subject stands out against a pleasantly blurred background.

Accessories: Case,Hood (LH880-03)

Specification