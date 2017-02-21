Ultra-fast Ultra-high Resolution SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art Released

Product Summary
- Model name: SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art
- Release Date: 21 February 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
- Availability: TBD
- Price: TBD
Key features
- Bright F1.8 constant aperture
- Ultra-high resolution lens for high megapixel DSLRs
- 2 SLD and 2 Low Dispersion glass elements for minimize chromatic aberrations
- Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
- Dust & splash proof construction
- Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon
SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art delivers a strong perspective compression effect, while the large diameter with F1.8 brightness provides a dramatic bokeh effect. By minimizing axial chromatic aberration, the SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art makes this bokeh effect not only impressive but also beautiful while delivering superb contrast and sharp image quality in every shot.
It offers the outstanding resolution required for 50MP or higher ultra-high-megapixel DSLRs. By incorporating its latest innovations in design and optical glass and rethinking every aspect of the lens, SIGMA has ensured outstanding image quality all the way to the edges, establishing the new standard in 135mm telephoto lenses.
With resolution so crystal-clear that individual hairs can be discerned in a portrait, this large-diameter lens also delivers a beautiful bokeh effect, giving photographers everything they need. It performs better than typical large-diameter standard to medium telephoto lenses in producing close-ups and full-body shots in which the subject stands out against a pleasantly blurred background.
Accessories: Case,Hood (LH880-03)
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|Lens construction
|13 elements in 10 groups
|Minimum aperture
|F16
|Filter size
|φ82㎜
|Angle of view (35mm)
|18.2°
|Minimum focusing distance
|87.5cm / 34.4in.
|Dimensions (diameter × length)
|Φ91.4mm × 114.9mm / 3.6in. x 4.5in.
|Number of diaphragm blades
|9 (Rounded diaphragm)
|Maximum magnification ratio
|1：5
|Weight
|1,130g / 40.9oz.