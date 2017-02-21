World’s First F1.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Lens SIGMA 14mm DG HSM Art

Product Summary
- Model name: SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art
- Release Date: 21 February 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
- Availability: TBD
- Price: TBD
Key features
- Fast constant F1.8 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens
- Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras
- 16 elements in 11 groups
- Three FLD & four SLD glass elements to minimise optical aberrations
- Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
- Dust & splash proof construction
- Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon
SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the world’s first and only F1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens for full-frame DSLRs, SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art.
SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art delivers a new dimension of visual experience in taking photographs of starry skies or other celestial scenes at night, or of the seashore with a wide perspective, a large-diameter lens is a strong ally, since it allows the capture of a moving subject by adjusting shutter speed without relying on ISO sensitivity. With its full-frame 35mm coverage, 14mm focal length for an ultra-wide angle of view, F2 barrier-breaking F1.8, the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the true high-speed ultra-wide-angle lens for which so many photographers have been waiting. Although some zoom lenses are available that can cover 14mm, the large diameter delivering F1.8 brightness is a singular advantage. Going beyond fast shutter speed, this lens can capture a swarm of fireflies with crystal clarity, a beautiful bokeh effect, and outstanding control of light streaking.
Accessories: Case, Cover Lens Cap (LC950-02)
Product Photo
Specification
|Lens construction
|16 elements in 11 groups
|Minimum aperture
|F16
|Angle of view (35mm)
|114.2°
|Minimum focusing distance
|27cm. / 10.6in.
|Dimensions (diameter × length)
|φ95.4㎜ × 126㎜ / 3.8in. x 5.0in.
|Number of diaphragm blades
|9 (Rounded diaphragm)
|Maximum magnification ratio
|1：9.8
|Weight
|1,170g / 41.3oz.