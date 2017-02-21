World’s First F1.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Lens SIGMA 14mm DG HSM Art

Product Summary

Model name: SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art

Release Date: 21 February 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA

Availability: TBD

Price: TBD

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Fast constant F1.8 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens

Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras

16 elements in 11 groups

Three FLD & four SLD glass elements to minimise optical aberrations

Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image

Dust & splash proof construction

Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the world’s first and only F1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens for full-frame DSLRs, SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art.

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art delivers a new dimension of visual experience in taking photographs of starry skies or other celestial scenes at night, or of the seashore with a wide perspective, a large-diameter lens is a strong ally, since it allows the capture of a moving subject by adjusting shutter speed without relying on ISO sensitivity. With its full-frame 35mm coverage, 14mm focal length for an ultra-wide angle of view, F2 barrier-breaking F1.8, the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the true high-speed ultra-wide-angle lens for which so many photographers have been waiting. Although some zoom lenses are available that can cover 14mm, the large diameter delivering F1.8 brightness is a singular advantage. Going beyond fast shutter speed, this lens can capture a swarm of fireflies with crystal clarity, a beautiful bokeh effect, and outstanding control of light streaking.

Accessories: Case, Cover Lens Cap (LC950-02)

Product Photo

Specification