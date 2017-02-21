World’s First F1.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Lens SIGMA 14mm DG HSM Art

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM ArtProduct Summary

  • Model name: SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art
  • Release Date: 21 February 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : Full Frame
  • Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
  • Availability: TBD
  • Price: TBD
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • Fast constant F1.8 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens
  • Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras
  • 16 elements in 11 groups
  • Three FLD & four SLD glass elements to minimise optical aberrations
  • Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
  • Dust & splash proof construction
  • Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the world’s first and only F1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens for full-frame DSLRs, SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art.

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art delivers a new dimension of visual experience in taking photographs of starry skies or other celestial scenes at night, or of the seashore with a wide perspective, a large-diameter lens is a strong ally, since it allows the capture of a moving subject by adjusting shutter speed without relying on ISO sensitivity. With its full-frame 35mm coverage, 14mm focal length for an ultra-wide angle of view, F2 barrier-breaking F1.8, the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the true high-speed ultra-wide-angle lens for which so many photographers have been waiting. Although some zoom lenses are available that can cover 14mm, the large diameter delivering F1.8 brightness is a singular advantage. Going beyond fast shutter speed, this lens can capture a swarm of fireflies with crystal clarity, a beautiful bokeh effect, and outstanding control of light streaking.

Accessories: Case, Cover Lens Cap (LC950-02)

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM ArtProduct Photo

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Specification

Lens construction 16 elements in 11 groups
Minimum aperture F16
Angle of view (35mm) 114.2°
Minimum focusing distance 27cm. / 10.6in.
Dimensions (diameter × length) φ95.4㎜ × 126㎜ / 3.8in. x 5.0in.
Number of diaphragm blades 9 (Rounded diaphragm)
Maximum magnification ratio 1：9.8
Weight 1,170g / 41.3oz.

Featured

  • Basic Composition Rules
  • Butterfly Photography
  • How to Photograph the Moon
  • Nikon D3300 Review
 
 

.
Follow

Get every new post delivered to your Inbox

Join other followers: