All New SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens

SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM ArtProduct Summary

  • Model name: SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art
  • Release Date: 21 February 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Format : Full Frame
  • Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
  • Availability: TBD
  • Price: TBD
  • Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

  • Fast constant F2.8 aperture
  • Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras
  • Three SLD & four aspherical lens elements to minimise optical aberrations
  • Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
  • Optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus
  • Metal barrel, dust & splash proof construction
  • Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

SIGMA announced the definitive large-diameter zoom lens for any shoot, SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art with the top-level performance optimized for the era of ultra-high-megapixel cameras. This SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art covers all the features that makes it the go-to lens for a wide range of photographic opportunities. Including optical design ideal for the latest ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras, hypersonic motor (HSM) for high-speed autofocus, optical stabilizer (OS) with powerful stabilization effect, dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing, and a metal barrel for a stable, rigid feel. This all-new 24-70mm F2.8 lens from SIGMA delivers the performance and functionality that help pros succeed in news, nature, and many other fields of photography.

Specification

Lens construction 19 elements in 14 groups
Minimum aperture F22
Filter size φ82㎜
Angle of view 84.1°­ – 34.3°
Minimum focusing distance 37cm / 15in.
Dimensions (diameter × length) φ88㎜ × 107.6㎜ / 3.5in. x 4.2in.
Number of diaphragm blades 9 (Rounded diaphragm)
Maximum magnification ratio 1：4.8
Weight TBD

Featured

