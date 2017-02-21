All New SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens

Product Summary

Model name: SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art

Release Date: 21 February 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Format : Full Frame

Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA

Availability: TBD

Price: TBD

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Fast constant F2.8 aperture

Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras

Three SLD & four aspherical lens elements to minimise optical aberrations

Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image

Optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus

Metal barrel, dust & splash proof construction

Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon

SIGMA announced the definitive large-diameter zoom lens for any shoot, SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art with the top-level performance optimized for the era of ultra-high-megapixel cameras. This SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art covers all the features that makes it the go-to lens for a wide range of photographic opportunities. Including optical design ideal for the latest ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras, hypersonic motor (HSM) for high-speed autofocus, optical stabilizer (OS) with powerful stabilization effect, dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing, and a metal barrel for a stable, rigid feel. This all-new 24-70mm F2.8 lens from SIGMA delivers the performance and functionality that help pros succeed in news, nature, and many other fields of photography.

Product Photo

Specification