All New SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens

Product Summary
- Model name: SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art
- Release Date: 21 February 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Format : Full Frame
- Mounts: Canon | Nikon | SIGMA
- Availability: TBD
- Price: TBD
- Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon
Key features
- Fast constant F2.8 aperture
- Optical design ideal for the latest ultra high megapixel digital cameras
- Three SLD & four aspherical lens elements to minimise optical aberrations
- Multi-Layer Coating for flare and ghosting free sharp image
- Optical stabilizer (OS), hypersonic motor (HSM) with updated algorithm for fast autofocus
- Metal barrel, dust & splash proof construction
- Electromagnetic aperture control for Nikon
SIGMA announced the definitive large-diameter zoom lens for any shoot, SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art with the top-level performance optimized for the era of ultra-high-megapixel cameras. This SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art covers all the features that makes it the go-to lens for a wide range of photographic opportunities. Including optical design ideal for the latest ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras, hypersonic motor (HSM) for high-speed autofocus, optical stabilizer (OS) with powerful stabilization effect, dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing, and a metal barrel for a stable, rigid feel. This all-new 24-70mm F2.8 lens from SIGMA delivers the performance and functionality that help pros succeed in news, nature, and many other fields of photography.
Product Photo
Specification
|Lens construction
|19 elements in 14 groups
|Minimum aperture
|F22
|Filter size
|φ82㎜
|Angle of view
|84.1° – 34.3°
|Minimum focusing distance
|37cm / 15in.
|Dimensions (diameter × length)
|φ88㎜ × 107.6㎜ / 3.5in. x 4.2in.
|Number of diaphragm blades
|9 (Rounded diaphragm)
|Maximum magnification ratio
|1：4.8
|Weight
|TBD