Simplistic & Pocketable Canon IXUS 185

Canon IXUS 185Product Summary

  • Model name: Canon IXUS 185
  • Release Date: 4th January 2017
  • Focus Type: Autofocus
  • Color: Black | Silver | Red
  • Availability: February 2017
  • Price: £119.99 | €149.99

Key features

  • Easy, slim IXUS you can keep in your pocket
  • 20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor with DIGIC 4+ Processor
  • Focal length 35 mm equivalent 28 – 224 mm
  • 8x optical zoom and 16x ZoomPlus
  • ISO Sensitivity: 100 – 1600
  • Superb HD movies with one touch of a button
  • Face Detection
  • Creative and easy with point and shoot simplicity

For More Info….

Product Photo
Canon IXUS 185

Canon IXUS 185

canon-ixus-185-07

Canon IXUS 185

Canon IXUS 185

Canon IXUS 185

Specification

IXUS 185
IMAGE SENSOR
Type 1/2.3 type CCD
Effective Pixels Approx. 20.0M [14]
Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.5M
IMAGE PROCESSOR
Type DIGIC 4+
LENS
Focal Length 5.0 – 40.0 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 224 mm)
Zoom Optical 8x ZoomPlus 16x Digital approx. 4x

Combined approx. 32x [1]
Maximum f/number f/3.2 – f/6.9
Construction 8 elements in 7 groups

(1 double-sided aspherical lens)
Image Stabilisation Electronic type (Digital IS Mode)
FOCUSING
Type TTL
AF System/ Points AiAF (Face Detection / 9-point), 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
AF Modes Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE, Tracking AF [6]
AF Assist Beam Yes
Closest Focusing Distance 1 cm (W) from front of lens in Macro
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot (centre)
Exposure Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments

i-Contrast for automatic dynamic range correction
ISO sensitivity AUTO, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600

 

AUTO ISO: 100 – 800
SHUTTER
Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)

15 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
Type TTL
Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Cloudy, Light bulb, Fluorescent, Fluorescent H, Custom
LCD MONITOR
Monitor 6.8 cm (2.7″) LCD (TFT), approx. 230,000 dots
Coverage Approx. 100%
Brightness Adjustable to one of five levels.

Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
FLASH
Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
Red-Eye Reduction Yes
Flash Exposure Compensation Face Detection FE
Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 3.0 m (W) / 1.3 – 1.5 m (T)
External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
SHOOTING
Modes Smart Auto (32 scenes detected), P, Portrait, FaceSelf-Timer, Low Light (5.0 MP), Digital IS, Fish-eye Effect, Miniature Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Monochrome, Super Vivid, Poster Effect, Fireworks, Long Shutter

 

Easy Auto activated by default
Drive modes Single, Continuous, Self-Timer
Continuous Shooting Approx. 0.8 shots/s

Low Light Mode (5.0 MP): Approx. 2.2 shots/s

(all speeds are until memory card becomes full) [3] [4]
RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
Image Size 4:3 – (L) 5152 x 3864, (M1) 3648 x 2736, (M2) 2048 x 1536, (S) 640 x 480

16:9/ W – (L) 5152 x 2896

 

Resize option available in playback
Compression Fine
Movies (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps, (L) 640 x 480, 29.97 fps
Movie Length (HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]

(L) up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
FILE TYPES
Still Image Type JPEG compression, (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system, Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
Movies MOV [Video: H.264, Audio: MPEG4 AAC-LC (monaural)]

 

 

OTHER FEATURES
Red-Eye Correction Yes
Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes, with Auto Rotate
Histogram Yes, during playback
Playback zoom Approx. 2x – 10x
Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
Menu Languages English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew
INTERFACE
Computer Hi-Speed USB composite connector (Mini-B compatible)
Other A/V output, composite connector (PAL/NTSC)
MEMORY CARD
Type SD, SDHC, SDXC
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Other CameraWindow DC
POWER SOURCE
Batteries Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L / NB-11LH (NB-11L battery and charger supplied)
Battery life Approx. 210 shots

 

Eco Mode: Approx. 285 shots Playback Mode: Approx. 240 min
ACCESSORIES
Cases / Straps Soft Case DCC-1320 Soft Case DCC-1350 Soft Case DCC-1370
Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
Power Supply & Battery Chargers Battery Charger CB-2LFE / CB-2LDE Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-11L/ NB-11LH
Other Canon AV Cable AVC-DC400 Interface cable IFC-400PCU
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
Dimensions (WxHxD) 95.2 x 54.3 x 22.1 mm
Weight Approx. 126 g (including battery and memory card)
 

All data is based on Canon standard testing methods (according to CIPA Standards) except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
[1] Depending on the image size selected
[3] Under conditions where the flash does not fire
[4] Depending on memory card speed / capacity / compression setting
[6] Some settings limit availability
[7] The following Speed Class memory cards are required for maximum record time: (HD) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 4 or above. (Full HD) 1920 x 1080 Speed Class 6 or above. (iFrame) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 6 or above
[14] Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels
[18] Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only

 

