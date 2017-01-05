Slim & Stylish Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Product Summary
- Model name: Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II
- Release Date: 4th January 2017
- Focus Type: Autofocus
- Color: Black | Silver
- Availability: February 2017
- Price: £449.99 | $529.00
Key features
- Pocketable premium image quality in any light
- 20.1 Megapixel large 1” back-illuminated CMOS sensor
- 3x optical zoom (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)
- Continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps
- AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800
- Super-fast Canon’s DIGIC 7 processor
- Wi-Fi, Dynamic NFC & Bluetooth Connectivity
- Share your creations with the world – instantly
Canon today refreshes its acclaimed PowerShot G-series with the PowerShot G9 X Mark II, a super slim, pocketable powerhouse. Offering superfast continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps, a large 1.0 type 20.1-megapixel sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 7 processor, the camera delivers responsive performance and stunning results with every press of the shutter. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a trusted companion, or ready to upgrade from a smartphone, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II is the camera to be carrying.
Power, performance, precision
With a DIGIC 7, and CMOS sensor at the heart, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II offers significantly improved performance and high quality results. Dual sensing image stabilisation offers 3.5-stop correction using parallel stabilisation processing, great for shooting on the go and keeping the frame steady even when your hand isn’t. For spontaneous moments – from surprise animal appearances to street performers – sustained continuous shooting at 8.2 frames per second, coupled with 0.14 second auto-focus ensures you’re always ready and have a camera that keeps up. To keep everything in the shot, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II packs a 3x optical zoom and 28mm wide angle lens, great for striking portraits and beautiful landscapes alike.
Memorable moments are captured with perfect clarity, whatever the light. The sensor significantly reduces noise and improves dynamic range for consistent performance day or night, while the f/2.0 lens lets in more light, giving you the freedom to use lower ISO or higher shutter speeds, and create beautiful background blur. For motion blur while capturing moving objects, the new Auto ND filter restricts light reaching the shutter, letting you use longer shutter speeds without over-exposure.
Create professional quality movies
Unleash your budding videographer and capture incredible Full HD movies; DIGIC 7’s improved subject tracking ensure you capture everything, from big, sudden movements to changes as small a change in facial expression. Whether you’re climbing a mountain or exploring a city, there’s no need to stand still. Canon’s Dynamic Image Stabilisation automatically corrects camera shake, helping you shoot from any angle or on the move. For unique creations the PowerShot G9 X Mark II includes Time-Lapse movie capture, with a variety of settings to give you creative control.
A pocketable powerhouse
The PowerShot G9 X Mark II delivers amazing performance in a minimalist design and retro style, with an elegant and compact aluminium body – 25 per cent thinner than the G7 X Mark II. Weighing just 206g, it’s perfect for pockets and won’t weigh you down. The camera embodies a minimalist design, with the intuitive LCD touchscreen providing full control and access to settings, without adding bulky buttons, while the Lens Control Ring gives you greater control over aperture, shutter speed and zoom.
Stay connected and share your creations
Stay in touch with connectivity at your fingertips via the Wi-Fi button. Dynamic NFC lets you quickly connect and transfer images to compatible smart devices, including the Canon Connect Station, to easily share and safely store your photos and movies. The new Bluetooth compatibility means you can maintain a constant camera connection, so you can see and share your photographs via a phone or tablet even when your camera is tucked away. The features also mean smart devices can be used for Wireless Remote Shooting, helping you get in front of the lens for group shots and stand out selfies. With USB charging, you can conveniently charge anywhere your adventures take you.
Product Photo
Sample Image
Specification
|PowerShot G9 X Mark II
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2) [14]
|Effective / Total Pixels
|Approx. 20.9M
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 7
|LENS
|Focal Length
|10.2 – 30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)
|Zoom
|Optical 3x ZoomPlus 6x
Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1]) Combined approx. 12x
|Maximum f/number
|f/2.0 – f/4.9
|Construction
|8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided aspherical UA lens, 1 single sided aspherical lens)
|Image Stabilisation
|Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13].
Intelligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level
|FOCUSING
|Type
|TTL
|AF System/ Points
|AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre)
|AF Modes
|Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF
|AF Point Selection
|Size (Normal, Small)
|AF Lock
|Yes, via customisable Movie Record Button
|AF Assist Beam
|Yes
|Manual Focus
|Yes, plus MF Peaking
|Focus Bracketing
|Yes
|Closest Focusing Distance
|5 cm (Wide) from front of lens 35 cm (Tele) from front of lens
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot
|AE Lock
|Yes, AEL function available as touch button on-screen. Also available via customisable Movie Record Button
|Exposure Compensation
|+/- 3 EV in 1/3 stop increments Auto Lighting Optimizer
ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off [16]
|AEB
|+/ – 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments
|ISO sensitivity
|125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 [15]
AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change)
|SHUTTER
|Speed
|1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode) 1/8 – 1/2000 s (Movie Mode)
BULB, 30 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode) [19]
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|TTL
|Settings
|Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin)
White Balance Compensation Colour adjustment in Star mode
|LCD MONITOR
|Monitor
|7.5 cm (3.0”) Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitance type. Reinforced glass cover panel.
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness
|Adjustable to one of five levels.
Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button Night Display Mode available
|FLASH
|Modes
|Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
|Slow Sync Speed
|Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|+/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE
|Flash Exposure Lock
|Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen. Also available via Movie Record Button when customised to AEL function
|Manual Power Adjustment
|3 levels with internal flash
|Second Curtain Synchronisation
|Yes
|Built-in Flash Range
|50 cm – 6.0 m (W) / 50 cm – 2.4 m (T)
|External Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Nightscape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie)
|Modes in Movie
|Photo Effects
|Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning))
|Drive modes
|Single, Auto Drive, Continuous, Continuous with AF, Self-Timer
|Continuous Shooting
|Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in RAW
8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in JPEG
With AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in JPEG
Low-speed Continuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in JPEG and for up to 27 frames in RAW
[3] [20]
|RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
|Image Size
|3:2 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 1600
4:3 – (RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 1600
16:9 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 1344
1:1 – (RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600
In-camera RAW processing & Resize available
|Compression
|RAW, Fine, Normal
|Movies
|(Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps
(HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps
(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps
|Movie Length
|(Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]
(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
|FILE TYPES
|Still Image Type
|JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system and DPOF ver. 1.1 compliant), RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition), RAW+JPEG
|Movies
|MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]
iFrame
|OTHER FEATURES
|GPS
|GPS via Mobile (linked to a compatible smartphone)
|Red-Eye Correction
|Yes, during shooting and playback
|My Camera / My Menu
|My Menu customisation available
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes
|Histogram
|Yes, live histogram
|Playback zoom
|Yes
|Self Timer
|Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
|Menu Languages
|English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB dedicated connector (Micro-B compatible)
|Other
|HDMI Micro (Type-D) Connector
|Computer/Other
|Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]
Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [21] [22]
|MEMORY CARD
|Type
|SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compatible)
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
|Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Other
|CameraWindow DC Map Utility
Image Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
|Drivers
|Image Manipulation
|Digital Photo Professional for RAW development
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-13L (battery and charger supplied)
|Battery life
|Approx. 235 shots
Eco mode approx. 355 shots Approx. 300 min playback
|A/C Power Supply
|Charging via USB available with Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E [17] or other typical USB charging methods
|ACCESSORIES
|Cases / Straps
|Soft Case DCC-1890
PowerShot Accessory Organizer
|Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
|Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E Battery Charger CB-2LHE Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-13L
|Other
|Interface cable IFC-600PCU
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Operating Environment
|0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|98.0 x 57.9 x 31.3 mm
|Weight
|Approx. 206 g (including battery and memory card)