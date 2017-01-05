Slim & Stylish Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Product Summary

Model name: Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II

Release Date: 4th January 2017

Focus Type: Autofocus

Color: Black | Silver

Availability: February 2017

Price: £449.99 | $529.00

Purchase options: Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Key features

Pocketable premium image quality in any light

20.1 Megapixel large 1” back-illuminated CMOS sensor

3x optical zoom (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)

Continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps

AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800

Super-fast Canon’s DIGIC 7 processor

Wi-Fi, Dynamic NFC & Bluetooth Connectivity

Share your creations with the world – instantly

Canon today refreshes its acclaimed PowerShot G-series with the PowerShot G9 X Mark II, a super slim, pocketable powerhouse. Offering superfast continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps, a large 1.0 type 20.1-megapixel sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 7 processor, the camera delivers responsive performance and stunning results with every press of the shutter. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking for a trusted companion, or ready to upgrade from a smartphone, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II is the camera to be carrying.

Power, performance, precision

With a DIGIC 7, and CMOS sensor at the heart, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II offers significantly improved performance and high quality results. Dual sensing image stabilisation offers 3.5-stop correction using parallel stabilisation processing, great for shooting on the go and keeping the frame steady even when your hand isn’t. For spontaneous moments – from surprise animal appearances to street performers – sustained continuous shooting at 8.2 frames per second, coupled with 0.14 second auto-focus ensures you’re always ready and have a camera that keeps up. To keep everything in the shot, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II packs a 3x optical zoom and 28mm wide angle lens, great for striking portraits and beautiful landscapes alike.

Memorable moments are captured with perfect clarity, whatever the light. The sensor significantly reduces noise and improves dynamic range for consistent performance day or night, while the f/2.0 lens lets in more light, giving you the freedom to use lower ISO or higher shutter speeds, and create beautiful background blur. For motion blur while capturing moving objects, the new Auto ND filter restricts light reaching the shutter, letting you use longer shutter speeds without over-exposure.

Create professional quality movies

Unleash your budding videographer and capture incredible Full HD movies; DIGIC 7’s improved subject tracking ensure you capture everything, from big, sudden movements to changes as small a change in facial expression. Whether you’re climbing a mountain or exploring a city, there’s no need to stand still. Canon’s Dynamic Image Stabilisation automatically corrects camera shake, helping you shoot from any angle or on the move. For unique creations the PowerShot G9 X Mark II includes Time-Lapse movie capture, with a variety of settings to give you creative control.

A pocketable powerhouse

The PowerShot G9 X Mark II delivers amazing performance in a minimalist design and retro style, with an elegant and compact aluminium body – 25 per cent thinner than the G7 X Mark II. Weighing just 206g, it’s perfect for pockets and won’t weigh you down. The camera embodies a minimalist design, with the intuitive LCD touchscreen providing full control and access to settings, without adding bulky buttons, while the Lens Control Ring gives you greater control over aperture, shutter speed and zoom.

Stay connected and share your creations

Stay in touch with connectivity at your fingertips via the Wi-Fi button. Dynamic NFC lets you quickly connect and transfer images to compatible smart devices, including the Canon Connect Station, to easily share and safely store your photos and movies. The new Bluetooth compatibility means you can maintain a constant camera connection, so you can see and share your photographs via a phone or tablet even when your camera is tucked away. The features also mean smart devices can be used for Wireless Remote Shooting, helping you get in front of the lens for group shots and stand out selfies. With USB charging, you can conveniently charge anywhere your adventures take you.

Product Photo

Sample Image

Specification

PowerShot G9 X Mark II IMAGE SENSOR Type 1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS Effective Pixels Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2) [14] Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.9M IMAGE PROCESSOR Type DIGIC 7 LENS Focal Length 10.2 – 30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm) Zoom Optical 3x ZoomPlus 6x Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1]) Combined approx. 12x Maximum f/number f/2.0 – f/4.9 Construction 8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided aspherical UA lens, 1 single sided aspherical lens) Image Stabilisation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13]. Intelligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level FOCUSING Type TTL AF System/ Points AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre) AF Modes Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF AF Point Selection Size (Normal, Small) AF Lock Yes, via customisable Movie Record Button AF Assist Beam Yes Manual Focus Yes, plus MF Peaking Focus Bracketing Yes Closest Focusing Distance 5 cm (Wide) from front of lens 35 cm (Tele) from front of lens EXPOSURE CONTROL Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot AE Lock Yes, AEL function available as touch button on-screen. Also available via customisable Movie Record Button Exposure Compensation +/- 3 EV in 1/3 stop increments Auto Lighting Optimizer ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off [16] AEB +/ – 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments ISO sensitivity 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 [15] AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change) SHUTTER Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode) 1/8 – 1/2000 s (Movie Mode) BULB, 30 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode) [19] WHITE BALANCE Type TTL Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin) White Balance Compensation Colour adjustment in Star mode LCD MONITOR Monitor 7.5 cm (3.0”) Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitance type. Reinforced glass cover panel. Coverage Approx. 100% Brightness Adjustable to one of five levels. Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button Night Display Mode available FLASH Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s Red-Eye Reduction Yes Flash Exposure Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE Flash Exposure Lock Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen. Also available via Movie Record Button when customised to AEL function Manual Power Adjustment 3 levels with internal flash Second Curtain Synchronisation Yes Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 6.0 m (W) / 50 cm – 2.4 m (T) External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

SHOOTING Modes Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Nightscape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie) Modes in Movie Photo Effects Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning)) Drive modes Single, Auto Drive, Continuous, Continuous with AF, Self-Timer Continuous Shooting Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in RAW 8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in JPEG With AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in JPEG Low-speed Continuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in JPEG and for up to 27 frames in RAW [3] [20] RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION Image Size 3:2 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 1600 4:3 – (RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 1600 16:9 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 1344 1:1 – (RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600 In-camera RAW processing & Resize available Compression RAW, Fine, Normal Movies (Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps (HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps (L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps Movie Length (Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7] (L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4] FILE TYPES Still Image Type JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system and DPOF ver. 1.1 compliant), RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition), RAW+JPEG Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)] iFrame OTHER FEATURES GPS GPS via Mobile (linked to a compatible smartphone) Red-Eye Correction Yes, during shooting and playback My Camera / My Menu My Menu customisation available Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes Histogram Yes, live histogram Playback zoom Yes Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom Menu Languages English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic, Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew INTERFACE Computer Hi-Speed USB dedicated connector (Micro-B compatible) Other HDMI Micro (Type-D) Connector Computer/Other Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11] Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [21] [22] MEMORY CARD Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compatible) SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18] Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12 For Wi-Fi connection to a PC: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 For Image Transfer Utility: Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12 SOFTWARE Other CameraWindow DC Map Utility Image Transfer Utility Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices Drivers Image Manipulation Digital Photo Professional for RAW development